Style Hair This Frizz-Taming $28 Mousse Made Air Drying My Fine, Wavy Hair Ridiculously Effortless My natural hair texture has never looked this good. By Wendy Vazquez Published on April 27, 2023 05:00PM EDT I hate to admit that in high school, I went for the stiff, crunchy curls activated by strong-hold formulas that left no room for flexibility. Since then, I swore off gels and mousses, convinced that they would only weigh down wavy tresses with minimal payoff. However, a mission to repair my post-pandemic hair caused me to cut back on heat styling, implement a nourishing hair care routine, and focus on air-drying my fine hair. While my hair's health has definitely improved, my texture was a different story; no matter what methods and products I tried, my strands remained limp, frizzy, and frazzled. When I spoke to a curly-haired friend about my woes and asked how they got their coils to look so perfect, they revealed their time-saving secret: Oaui's Air Dry Foam. The curl-enhancing recipe promised crunch-free results, and that was enough for me. I immediately bought a bottle and fell in love after the first use. OUAI To buy: $28; theouai.com, sephora.com, ulta.com. The kale extract and smoothing panthenol in the foam give my strands a beautiful spiral shape while remaining soft to the touch. Additionally, the formula is vegan and cruelty-, gluten-, SLS- (sodium lauryl sulfate), SLES- (sodium laureth sulfate), and phthalate-free. I have medium-length, fine hair, and three pumps of mousse are all I need to get the look I want. I work it through my towel-dried hair, scrunching it into my tresses until it's completely soaked up, then the real magic begins. I don't touch my hair again and let it air dry. This $15 Hairbrush Keeps My Fine Strands Healthy and Even Gently Detangles My Unruly Beach Hair During the process, my waves look defined (dare I say, even beachy). And I've noticed that my frizz is also significantly tamed. When it's fully dry, I can comb my fingers through my locks without fighting through tangles or stiffness. I can completely skip styling and just wear my hair out naturally for the first time in a decade while still collecting compliments. For crunch-free, soft curls, give Oaui's Air Dry Foam a try. The breakthrough formula enhances your natural texture while nixing stubborn frizz so you can skip the curling irons and blow dryers all season long.