This Frizz-Taming $28 Mousse Made Air Drying My Fine, Wavy Hair Ridiculously Effortless

My natural hair texture has never looked this good.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Ouaiâs Air Dry Foam Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

I hate to admit that in high school, I went for the stiff, crunchy curls activated by strong-hold formulas that left no room for flexibility. Since then, I swore off gels and mousses, convinced that they would only weigh down wavy tresses with minimal payoff. However, a mission to repair my post-pandemic hair caused me to cut back on heat styling, implement a nourishing hair care routine, and focus on air-drying my fine hair. While my hair's health has definitely improved, my texture was a different story; no matter what methods and products I tried, my strands remained limp, frizzy, and frazzled.

When I spoke to a curly-haired friend about my woes and asked how they got their coils to look so perfect, they revealed their time-saving secret: Oaui's Air Dry Foam. The curl-enhancing recipe promised crunch-free results, and that was enough for me. I immediately bought a bottle and fell in love after the first use.

AIR DRY FOAM

OUAI

To buy: $28; theouai.com, sephora.com, ulta.com.

The kale extract and smoothing panthenol in the foam give my strands a beautiful spiral shape while remaining soft to the touch. Additionally, the formula is vegan and cruelty-, gluten-, SLS- (sodium lauryl sulfate), SLES- (sodium laureth sulfate), and phthalate-free. I have medium-length, fine hair, and three pumps of mousse are all I need to get the look I want. I work it through my towel-dried hair, scrunching it into my tresses until it's completely soaked up, then the real magic begins. I don't touch my hair again and let it air dry.

During the process, my waves look defined (dare I say, even beachy). And I've noticed that my frizz is also significantly tamed. When it's fully dry, I can comb my fingers through my locks without fighting through tangles or stiffness. I can completely skip styling and just wear my hair out naturally for the first time in a decade while still collecting compliments.

For crunch-free, soft curls, give Oaui's Air Dry Foam a try. The breakthrough formula enhances your natural texture while nixing stubborn frizz so you can skip the curling irons and blow dryers all season long.

