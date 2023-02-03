I Tried the Popular—and Beautifully Packaged—Candle Brand That’s All Over Instagram, and It’s My New Go-To These candles give my new apartment ambiance like never before. By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury is a producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer. His work appears in nationally known publications and websites for Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention. Highlights: * Producer for Dotdash Meredith * Work has appeared in Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention * Author of two books: Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time and Before and By Now, a collection of poetry Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 01:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Otherland As a shopping writer, candle browsing is a guilty pleasure of mine. Moving into my New Jersey apartment in November gave me the perfect opportunity to indulge in buying endless candles that I honestly do not have enough room for. Yankee Candle has been a fan favorite of mine, but since they discontinued many of my favorite candles, I go to Bed Bath & Beyond, not realizing I'm missing out on the best ones. The process of finding a good candle can be daunting on its own, but knowing what to look for just adds to the challenge. It's winter, so I'm likely looking for a candle that has a cozy scent. As I was scrolling through Instagram, I came across an advertisement for Otherland candles. A representative from Otherland contacted me to ask if I would be willing to test three candles from their Adorned collection. They're sure to last for days with their 50-hour burn time, making them well worth the price. Coconut and soy wax are blended into each candle, which comes in a stylish, reusable container. My first candle to burn in my bedroom was the Cinnamon Musk. The scent of this candle is spicy yet sweet, making it a musky and moody choice. There's a sexy and warm vibe to it, almost like a cologne. This is the perfect companion for a cozy night in, when you want to feel like you're unwinding in a luxurious cottage with a fire. The fragrance is a mixture of smooth almond, creamy cinnamon, and amber. Otherland To buy: $36; otherland.com. In addition to the Cinnamon Musk candle, the Forest Veil candle adds a blend of chalet cedar, antique sandalwood, and emerald vetiver to my bedroom, which reminds me of a crisp winter morning spent in a field of fresh pine trees. There is also a refreshing lemony/citrus scent mixed with a warm and comforting sandalwood in the candle. Otherland To buy: $36; otherland.com. Lastly, the Pomander Woods candle smells like fall (my favorite season). You will experience the warmth and spice of honeybell oranges with toasted cloves, accompanied by a dark mahogany scent. It felt like I was near a campfire surrounded by my friends, making smores and telling stories. Otherland To buy: $36; otherland.com. There is no doubt that I am very impressed with Otherland candles. The branding, packaging, and quality are top-notch, and I’m recommending them to all of my friends and family. Head to the site and shop seasonally warm fragrances for $36. More Must-Shop Deals This Clean Fragrance Brand’s Iconic Perfume Sold Out Five Times—and Now You Can Shop the Scent in a Candle I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Valentine’s Day—All Under $50 Treat Your Valentine With These 6 Affordable Luxuries From Brooklinen’s Gift Guide, Starting at $26 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit