These Timeless Yet Trendy Clogs Are the Ultimate Year-Round Errand Shoe, and They’re 25% Off

I grew up around Orvis as a brand. The family-oriented outdoors retailer made my black lab’s dog bed, my dad’s flannel I always “borrowed,” and a fleece jacket of my mom’s that I associate with coziness and hugs. When I moved to Utah to work remotely for the ski season, its cabin-friendly offerings were top of mind.

When I discovered the Orvis Lodge Shearling Clogs, my head immediately turned to a popular style of neutral suede slippers that had blown up on my Instagram and TikTok feeds over the past year. The trendiness appealed to me, while Orvis’s timeless construction and durability surely appealed to my bank account—even more so now, as the slippers are on sale for 25 percent off.

Orvis

To buy: $112 (was $149); orvis.com.

The Orvis Lodge Shearling Clogs are available in a stylish chestnut brown, with an open back heel and a strap with a golden buckle arcing over the top of the shoe. The footbed is made of cork, intended to mold to your feet over time and use, while the upper is crafted from suede with an ultra-soft shearling.

First off, I’d recommend ordering a size up from your usual. I’m normally a size 10, but found the pair was a bit small. If you’re not used to wearing cork sandals, you also may be surprised by the need to break them in unlike super cuddly sneakers you’re used to picking up and immediately sinking into.

For me, I love the extra toughness of these clogs. While they’re definitely cozy enough to fit the cozy cabin atmosphere, the tread’s also fantastic—which makes them an easy pair to slip on to run to the mailbox while it’s snowing. The cork molded to my feet over time, and the combined texture of that and the shearling mean I’m comfortable without overheating, helpful for making this a year-round shoe rather than one exclusive to winter temperatures. Plus, the footprint is smaller than my usual chunky winter boots, meaning I can throw them in my bag without sacrificing limited space.

These sturdy—and on-trend—clogs have quickly become my favorite errand shoes, and they’re attractive enough to blend with a multitude of outfits. I’ve worn them with jeans and a sweater or blouse for a nice dinner, leggings and a sweatshirt, and (of course) my ski gear while trooping to the mountain. When it gets warmer, I’ll pair them with sundresses. You’ll want to curl up with them by the fire, conquer your to-do list in them, or even wear them to dinner. Snag the Orvis Lodge Shearling Clogs now while they’re 25 percent off.