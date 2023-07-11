These Clever Home and Kitchen Organizers Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Creating an organized home is no easy task. If you’re looking for clever storage solutions, whether it’s for loose clothes, kitchen essentials, bathroom products, or cleaning supplies, Amazon has you covered with tons of home organization deals this Prime Day.

Whether you’re looking to keep your messy desk cords at bay with a cable management box for 37 percent off or save $30 on a helpful laundry hamper, we’ve found some of the best-selling storage organizer deals this Prime Day, with savings of up to 50 percent off. Shop more of our home organization picks below.

Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer

Amazon

If your kitchen drawers are overflowing with silverware and cooking utensils, add this adjustable bamboo drawer organizer to your cart for 32 percent off thanks to an on-page coupon. This popular pick has over 30,000 five-star ratings, with one customer saying “I have never seen my silverware so organized,” and another sharing that it looks “so clean and stylish.” The adjustable design measures just under 13 inches when closed and 19.6 inches when fully expanded, fitting a wide range of drawer sizes in between. It includes six to eight compartments to fit a full set of silverware, plus other kitchen essentials like corkscrews, straws, and more. Choose from three different colors, yellow, white, and black, to match your decor style.

Durmmur Under Sink Organizer

Amazon

It’s easy to throw cleaning supplies and extra products out of sight under the sink, but it can quickly become a nightmare to sort through. This two-tier under-sink organizer from Durmmur maximizes your storage space and is on sale for 56 percent off. One shopper said that “staying organized is one of my biggest challenges,” and that “these shelves are a wonderful solution to [their] life woes.” In addition to two shelves that include holes for drainage, the unit includes four removable hooks for storing items like rags and brushes. Plus, the entire caddy is on wheels, making it easy to slide in and out of your cabinet. It comes in black or frost white and you can choose between a single unit or a two-pack for extra storage.

Songmics 3-Tier Shoe Rack

Amazon

This tiered shoe rack with over 8,800 five-star ratings is the perfect solution to get rid of the piles of shoes cluttering your entryway or closet, and it’s on sale for 39 percent off. One shopper said that out of all the shoe racks they’ve tried, “this is by far the best,” and another shared, “I just wish I found these years ago.” Each unit holds up to 12 pairs of shoes, or you can use the shelves for other storage needs like books and more. The metal mesh shelves, which hold up to 40 pounds, can be angled or lay flat, so you can adjust them to your preferences. The units are stackable to combine multiple for extra storage. Choose between four colors and three sizes.

Lifewit Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags

Amazon

Laundry may not be your favorite chore, but a good laundry hamper can help make the task easier. Luckily, this popular pick is on sale for 50 percent off for Prime members. The basket has over 7,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper writing, “this has made my life so much easier.” The dual-basket hamper makes it incredibly easy to separate your lights and darks, and it includes removable bags for easy carrying—a major win if your laundry room is far from your closet. Plus, a flip-top lid keeps your laundry completely out of sight. Choose between three colors: gray, blue, and black.

Kadolina Bathroom Hanging Shower Organizer

Amazon

Extra shower storage is always a must-have, and this hanging shower organizer from Kadolina is on sale for 45 percent off for Prime members. The rust-resistant metal caddy hangs from your shower head and can hold all your shower essentials. We love that it includes a spot for bar soap and hooks for storing razors or washcloths. Plus, two suction cups keep the caddy secure onto your shower wall. Choose between three colors—black, white, and silver—to match your bathroom decor best. One shopper who gave it a perfect rating called it “very sturdy and worth buying.”

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

Amazon

Nothing’s worse than knocking over your broom and dustpan when reaching for the mop. This wall-mounted storage system keeps all your cleaning tools neatly organized and off the floor, and it’s 40 percent off this Prime Day. In fact, it’s so useful, you may want to add a few to your cart to keep your garage, closets, and laundry room clean. Over 28,000 shoppers have given this holder a five-star rating, with one appreciating how it’s “extremely easy to install,” while another wrote, “I should have bought this years ago.” Each holder can store up to 11 items, with five slots to hold items like brooms, mops, and rakes, and six hooks to hang smaller objects like dusters, umbrellas, and rags.

Moralve Space Saving Pants Hangers

Amazon

Small closets are tough to organize, and if you have a lot of clothes, it can be even more difficult. Luckily, you can snag these space-saving hangers for 31 percent off today. One shopper said these best-selling hangers are the “best pants hangers [they’ve] ever purchased,” and another added that they were “amazed by the quality.” Each hanger has a slot for five pairs of pants and includes a non-slip coating so clothes don’t end up on your closet floor. Plus, the swivel hook makes it easy to load and unload your garments. Choose between a single hanger or a two-pack and four different color options. Just don’t forget to click the on-page coupon before checkout to get the full discount.

Yecaye 2 Pack Cable Management Box

Amazon

Whether it’s at your desk or entertainment center, messy wires are an eyesore in any space. Keep the cords out of sight with this cable management box set that’s on sale this Prime Day. It has over 2,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s “very worth the time and money.” The set includes two boxes: one large box that fits most 12-outlet power strips and one medium box that fits 6-8 outlet power strips. The sleek boxes come in either white or black to best match your decor.

JoyJolt Borosilicate Glass Jars with Bamboo Lids

Amazon

If you’re looking for food storage containers that are attractive enough to keep on the counter, these are it—and they’re 45 percent off for Prime Day. The set includes six glass jars with airtight lids in your choice of bamboo or stainless steel. The canisters range in size from 10 ounces, which is perfect for small items like candy, to 54 ounces, big enough to fit long pasta noodles. Shoppers say these are “absolutely stunning,” and one even wrote that they “elevate the look of your kitchen while keeping it well organized.”