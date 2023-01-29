This Eco-Friendly, Rechargeable Hand Warmer Will Keep You Toasty All Winter—and It’s Just $24

On the coldest winter days, often gloves can’t even keep your hands warm. And cold hands make the rest of you chilly, no matter how many layers you’re wearing. To stay toasty, hand warmers like this one from Orastone are a lifesaver. Since it’s reusable, the hand warmer is more eco-friendly than disposable ones, and it’s currently 20 percent off at Amazon.

The warmer comes with a USB cord so you can easily recharge it, and it lasts for three to four hours when fully charged. The device fits perfectly in your palm, and it warms on both sides to quickly heat both hands at once as you hold it. Plus, the rubber coating prevents it from slipping out of your grip. One shopper commented that using the hand warmer is “such a quality of life upgrade.”

To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.

Reviewers love using the hand warmer for things like dog walking and working outside during the winter. It even has a silicone strap to attach it to your bag so you can bring it with you wherever you go. The strap is also handy to put around your wrist to keep the warmer in place. According to one shopper, “It gets just hot enough to not feel burned by it, and it has a nice, smooth rubber texture so it isn't slippery.”

As a bonus, the hand warmer is cute, too, with five colorful patterns available: leaves and flowers, stripes, tie dye polygon, watercolor, and a knit style that looks like a sweater. It also has an LED light that you can use as a flashlight. One five-star reviewer said, “The light is perfect for my camping trips when I just need a little light to illuminate my path. It's super easy to use and charge.”

The Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer would make a great gift for people who live in cold climates—or treat yourself to one for just $24 at Amazon.