Shopping This Eco-Friendly, Rechargeable Hand Warmer Will Keep You Toasty All Winter—and It’s Just $24 Get it while it’s 20 percent off. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington On the coldest winter days, often gloves can’t even keep your hands warm. And cold hands make the rest of you chilly, no matter how many layers you’re wearing. To stay toasty, hand warmers like this one from Orastone are a lifesaver. Since it’s reusable, the hand warmer is more eco-friendly than disposable ones, and it’s currently 20 percent off at Amazon. The warmer comes with a USB cord so you can easily recharge it, and it lasts for three to four hours when fully charged. The device fits perfectly in your palm, and it warms on both sides to quickly heat both hands at once as you hold it. Plus, the rubber coating prevents it from slipping out of your grip. One shopper commented that using the hand warmer is “such a quality of life upgrade.” To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com. Reviewers love using the hand warmer for things like dog walking and working outside during the winter. It even has a silicone strap to attach it to your bag so you can bring it with you wherever you go. The strap is also handy to put around your wrist to keep the warmer in place. According to one shopper, “It gets just hot enough to not feel burned by it, and it has a nice, smooth rubber texture so it isn't slippery.” Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45 As a bonus, the hand warmer is cute, too, with five colorful patterns available: leaves and flowers, stripes, tie dye polygon, watercolor, and a knit style that looks like a sweater. It also has an LED light that you can use as a flashlight. One five-star reviewer said, “The light is perfect for my camping trips when I just need a little light to illuminate my path. It's super easy to use and charge.” The Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer would make a great gift for people who live in cold climates—or treat yourself to one for just $24 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Deals This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35 Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit