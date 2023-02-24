Home Cleaning This Electric Spin Brush Gets the Shower ‘Spotless’ in No Time, According to Shoppers Get it on sale for $61. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 01:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Marcus Millan It's true that when it comes to deep cleaning our bathrooms, sometimes elbow grease just doesn't cut it. A lot of effort and time is required to remove stubborn stains and soap scum, which can make your cleaning day seem long and dreadful. Amazon shoppers seem to have found the solution that makes one of the most dreadful chores easier: the Oraimo Electric Spin Brush. The power scrubber has two adjustable speeds, standard and strong, and features a handle that can extend from 24 inches to 44 so you can get to those hard-to-reach areas without straining. It also has a one-touch release trigger, allowing you to easily switch brush heads at the push of a button, and a rechargeable battery. The kit includes one dome brush for curved surfaces, a corner brush for detailed cleaning, and a large flat brush for larger areas. Among the electric spin brushes' strongest features is its motor that runs at 430 RPM (revolutions per minute), which is 40 percent higher than other spin scrubbers, according to the brand. In addition to taking care of messes in the bathroom, you can use it to tackle your kitchen, living room, and patio as well. And right now, the Oraimo Electric Spin Brush is 24 percent off, so you can grab it from $61 instead of $80—plus, it's also available in two colors: blue and purple. Save 24% on the Oraimo Electric Spin Brush Amazon To buy: $61 (was $80); amazon.com. Shoppers are replacing their traditional manual brushes with this electric scrubber, calling it the "best thing that ever happened to" their cleaning routines. "Your shower isn't clean without this, I promise," one five-star reviewer commented. "I thought I was doing a good job of cleaning my shower. I used this brush and realized I was leaving behind soap scum that wasn't easily seen. My shower is spotless now." These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30 "No more hand scrubbing on hands and knees," a second customer vowed after complimenting its user-friendliness. After they used the brush to get their shower and sink clean and sparkling, they were "sold." Keep your entire home spotless with minimal effort with the easy-to-use Oraimo Electric Spin Brush, and snag it while it’s on sale. More Must-Shop Deals 11,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Bath Rug That’s Described as ‘Heaven’ for Your Feet Amazon Launched a New Storefront Devoted to Soothing Bedroom Decor—and Finds Start at $11 When Clutter Stresses Me Out, These Easy, Stylish Drawer Organizers Save the Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I’m a Runner With Plantar Fasciitis, and I’ve Sworn by These Comfy Sneakers for a Decade Shoppers Are Ditching Their False Lashes for These Mascaras, Serums, and Primers—and They’re on Sale at Ulta These Silky Smooth, Temperature-Regulating Sheets Are the Only Set My Husband and I Can Agree On