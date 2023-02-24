This Electric Spin Brush Gets the Shower ‘Spotless’ in No Time, According to Shoppers

Get it on sale for $61.

Published on February 24, 2023 01:00PM EST

Amazon Shoppers Say This Tub Scrubber Gets the Shower 'Spotless'
It's true that when it comes to deep cleaning our bathrooms, sometimes elbow grease just doesn't cut it. A lot of effort and time is required to remove stubborn stains and soap scum, which can make your cleaning day seem long and dreadful. Amazon shoppers seem to have found the solution that makes one of the most dreadful chores easier: the Oraimo Electric Spin Brush.

The power scrubber has two adjustable speeds, standard and strong, and features a handle that can extend from 24 inches to 44 so you can get to those hard-to-reach areas without straining. It also has a one-touch release trigger, allowing you to easily switch brush heads at the push of a button, and a rechargeable battery. The kit includes one dome brush for curved surfaces, a corner brush for detailed cleaning, and a large flat brush for larger areas.

Among the electric spin brushes' strongest features is its motor that runs at 430 RPM (revolutions per minute), which is 40 percent higher than other spin scrubbers, according to the brand. In addition to taking care of messes in the bathroom, you can use it to tackle your kitchen, living room, and patio as well. And right now, the Oraimo Electric Spin Brush is 24 percent off, so you can grab it from $61 instead of $80—plus, it's also available in two colors: blue and purple.

Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber

To buy: $61 (was $80); amazon.com.

Shoppers are replacing their traditional manual brushes with this electric scrubber, calling it the "best thing that ever happened to" their cleaning routines. "Your shower isn't clean without this, I promise," one five-star reviewer commented. "I thought I was doing a good job of cleaning my shower. I used this brush and realized I was leaving behind soap scum that wasn't easily seen. My shower is spotless now."

"No more hand scrubbing on hands and knees," a second customer vowed after complimenting its user-friendliness. After they used the brush to get their shower and sink clean and sparkling, they were "sold."

Keep your entire home spotless with minimal effort with the easy-to-use Oraimo Electric Spin Brush, and snag it while it’s on sale.

