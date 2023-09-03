Shoppers Call This ‘Ridiculously Lightweight’ Vacuum a ‘Miracle’—and It’s on Sale for Labor Day

Grab it at a double discount while you still can.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on September 3, 2023

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

For those who are tired of lugging around a heavy upright vacuum just to deal with small household messes, it might be time to invest in a lightweight alternative. And since Labor Day weekend is finally here, your timing couldn't be more perfect. The customer-loved Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on double discount at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon, and for a limited time, you can grab the machine for just $80.

The ultra-portable vacuum cleaner boasts two powerful suction modes and also features a motorized floor brush that sucks in debris in a V-shape to maximize suction and prevent any blockage. The flexible brush is also equipped with LED headlights to illuminate your every move, especially when cleaning under furniture or in tight corners of your home, whether you use it on hardwood or tile floors or low-pile carpeting. For smaller jobs, whip out the crevice tool or dust brush. Either way, the device's washable HEPA filtration system will trap 99.99 percent of particles.

Amazon Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

One pet owner shared that the cordless vacuum cleaner had no issues with pet messes, writing that it "sucks up cat litter, corgi hair, and kibble crumbs," whether on their hardwood floors or carpeted stairs. They also commented that the removable battery lasted up to 45 minutes on a single charge, giving them enough time to "get one floor of [their] house thoroughly or vacuum [their] car before it needs a charge." The one-button release dust cup on the "very light" gadget was also a winning feature, making it "easy to empty."

From the free-standing design to the compact construction, the device is a "miracle," according to another reviewer. Since they live in a townhouse with stairs, they noted they were tired of "carrying a 12-pound vacuum" from room to room, especially after recovering from two broken ankles, writing that the task "gets very old very fast." They even stated that the "ridiculously lightweight" stick vacuum "transformed" their life.

Give your bulky standard vacuum a break and try Oraimo's Cordless Vacuum to help with smaller jobs while it’s just $80. And you can shop for even more discounted stick vacuums on Amazon below.

Black+Decker Powerseries+ 16V Max Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 16V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon PD Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup

Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon
