I Wore These Trendy Heels for Hours at a Wedding, and They Didn't Hurt My Feet Even While Dancing

They’re just $60 at Nordstrom.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on May 11, 2023

Cammie Slingback Pump Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

I think everyone can agree that one of life’s biggest struggles is trying to find comfortable fancy shoes. Most styles rub your feet, pinch your toes, or have a heel that’s impossible to walk in. Luckily, I found a pair that are so comfy, I actually wore them for hours while dancing at a wedding. Plus, they’re only $60 at Nordstrom. 

The Open Edit slingback heels have a 2-inch kitten heel that’s super easy to walk and dance in. I get irritated easily from basically any type of shoe, even sneakers occasionally, and I didn’t have a single blister at the end of the night. I took a gamble on wearing these heels for the first time to the wedding I attended, and in my experience, they don’t need a break-in period. Even though they have a pointed toe, they didn’t feel like they were squishing my feet at all, and the slightly stretchy heel strap fits so snugly that it never slipped off.

Cammie Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

To buy: $60; nordstrom.com.

I bought the lime green shade, and I received multiple compliments on its pretty color and how it’s right on trend for this season. The shoe also comes in bright pink and black (though the black is almost sold out). While the shoes are perfect for a dressy event, they can easily be styled more casually with jeans or trousers for the office or dinner. 

Cammie Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

To buy: $60; nordstrom.com.

Other shoppers love the slingbacks, too. One reviewer commented that they bought both pink and lime green because they “got so many compliments on the first pair.” Another customer said that the heels are “unexpectedly comfortable,” noting, “I wore these brand new at a New Year's party, and my feet were happy all night.” 

Hurry to grab these comfy heels before they’re gone—shop them now for $60 at Nordstrom. 

