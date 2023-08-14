If You Struggle to Find Batteries in the House, Meet the $21 Organizer That Changed My Life

Trust me, I do this for a living.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on August 14, 2023 08:14AM EDT

Ontel Battery Daddy Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Growing up, the family batteries were stored in a sandwich bag and kept on the floor of our pantry. (I think there might’ve been few in the fridge at some point, too, but apparently that’s not recommended.) I couldn’t find two of the same kind of batteries—AA, AAA, you name it—to save my life, let alone two batteries that actually had any charge left. In adulthood, I promised I’d never have a catch-all bag of batteries, and yet, I lived life on the edge like that for two years. Then, I saw the Ontel Battery Daddy on social media.

I knew it was genius—especially around the holidays when nearly every decoration is battery-operated, and I find myself constantly running to the office supply store. I couldn’t click “add to cart” fast enough.

Ontel Battery Daddy Organizer

Amazon Ontel Battery Daddy - Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester, Stores & Protects Up to 180 Batteries, Clear Locking Lid

Amazon

The Ontel Battery Daddy Organizer holds 180 batteries, which includes slots for eight D batteries, 10 C batteries, 78 AA batteries, 64 AAA batteries, eight 9V batteries, and 12 button cells. It doesn’t come with the batteries, however, so I bought them separately. However, once I filled the entire organizer, it takes only a few seconds to find the size I’m looking for. Since each battery size has its designated space, it’s easy to see which batteries need a refill. There’s no more digging through the junk drawer, wondering if there are any left, and there’s no battery bag at the bottom of the pantry, either. The organizer itself is double-sided, clear, and has a carrying handle for easy portability. 

It also comes with a battery tester, which is a real game-changer. The tester works with both single-use and rechargeable batteries. Compatible with all sizes, the battery clips into the tester where a trigger slides down to hold it in place. It then analyzes the voltage, and an arrow on the color-coded indicator screen rates its charge from time to “replace,” “low,” and “good.” 

I love the Battery Daddy, and while that might be lame, I find it to be an absolute must-have. In fact, I bought two as gifts last year—one for my parents, and one for my sister’s family—and the response was unanimous. Everyone thought it was genius, convenient, and worth it. If you can never find working batteries in your house, this organizer will change your life. And if you want to buy a few for friends and family, too, as gifts, I promise they won’t be disappointed.

Keep scrolling to find more genius organizers at Amazon below.

mDesign Stackable Divided Battery Storage

mDesign Stackable Divided Battery Storage Organizer Box

Amazon

Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch

Amazon Prime Day FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch

Amazon

Dca 14-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray

DCA 14 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray

Amazon

Yuwakayi Kitchen Appliance Cord Organizer 

Amazon YUWAKAYI Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances, 9 Pack Appliance Cord Organizer Stick On

Amazon

Reliahom Metal Organization Garage Storage System

Amazon reliahom Broom Holder Mop Hanger Wall Mount Metal Organization Garage Storage System Garden Kitchen Tool Organizer

Amazon
