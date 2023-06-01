Beach Days Aren’t Complete Without These Pretty One-Piece Swimsuits—All Under $40 at Amazon

Summer is practically here, so it’s about time to replace old swimwear with new styles and colors STAT. And one beachy look that never goes out of style? A cute one-piece swimsuit. Now, if the one you have needs an update, you’re in luck because there are so many popular options either on sale or are just really, really affordable at Amazon. And the prices are so cheap, all these picks are under $40.

One-piece swimsuits are more popular now than ever. They provide extra coverage and support while still giving off a ton of flair. It’s why these Amazon finds from top brands like Cupshe, Hilor, American Trends, and Speedo are all on this list. Many of these have a personality of their own, featuring fun ruffles, ruching, and cool cutouts that’ll certainly stand out on the shore. The best part? Prices start as low as $15 right now.

Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $40

Cupshe is one of Amazon’s most popular swimsuit brands, and this stylish one-piece with more than 17,000 five-star ratings is a shopper favorite. It has a low V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and flattering ruching on the body, which is why shoppers say it gives them a “boost of confidence” while wearing it. Reviewers confirm that the material feels good on due to its soft, stretchy fabric. You can shop it in 24 bright colors and styles, including floral and stripe prints as well as solid colors like this fun teal.

Want something that feels like a bikini without revealing too much skin? Then a cutout swimsuit is what you’re after, like this cute halter option. The bathing suit has a sweetheart bodice with a little tie knot detail in the middle. And right under, there’s a little cutout that’s super flirty. The body on this one also has little ruchings and “fits like a glove” in the best way possible. This plaid option is very cute, however, the swimsuit is also available in solid colors, too.

Finding a swimsuit that can double as a top is like winning the lottery—and with this monokini, you’ve definitely scored the jackpot. The plunging one-piece comes in the cutest prints like tropical leaves, florals, and summer fruit. Plus, it has ruffle sleeves and a low back that totally elevates the look. And when you’re done lying out by the pool, just slip on some shorts and it’s a whole new “outfit.”

Want to see what other one-pieces need to be on your radar? Scroll through the best picks on Amazon below for some pre-beach shopping.

