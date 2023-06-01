Style Clothing Swimwear Beach Days Aren’t Complete Without These Pretty One-Piece Swimsuits—All Under $40 at Amazon Some can even double as a top. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Summer is practically here, so it’s about time to replace old swimwear with new styles and colors STAT. And one beachy look that never goes out of style? A cute one-piece swimsuit. Now, if the one you have needs an update, you’re in luck because there are so many popular options either on sale or are just really, really affordable at Amazon. And the prices are so cheap, all these picks are under $40. One-piece swimsuits are more popular now than ever. They provide extra coverage and support while still giving off a ton of flair. It’s why these Amazon finds from top brands like Cupshe, Hilor, American Trends, and Speedo are all on this list. Many of these have a personality of their own, featuring fun ruffles, ruching, and cool cutouts that’ll certainly stand out on the shore. The best part? Prices start as low as $15 right now. Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $40 Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Bathing Suit, $33 Eomenie Plunge Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $35 Hilor Front Crossover Monokini One-Piece Swimwear, $38 (was $45) Sporlike V-Neck Ruffle One-Piece Monokini, $34 (was $37) Cupshe Plunge Neckline Cutout One-Piece Bathing Suit, $31 (was $34) American Trends Criss Cross Back Athletic One-Piece Bathing Suit, $30 Blooming Jelly Ruffle One-Piece Bathing Suit, $36 (was $40) Speedo One-Piece Prolt Super Pro Solid One-Piece Bathing Suit, $28 (was $40) Tempt Me Halter Cutout One-Piece Bathing Suit, $34 Hilor One-Shoulder Ruffle Monokini Bathing Suit, $38 (was $45) These California Casual Home Decor and Furniture Pieces Will Make Your Space Effortlessly Cool—Starting at $8 Cupshe is one of Amazon’s most popular swimsuit brands, and this stylish one-piece with more than 17,000 five-star ratings is a shopper favorite. It has a low V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and flattering ruching on the body, which is why shoppers say it gives them a “boost of confidence” while wearing it. Reviewers confirm that the material feels good on due to its soft, stretchy fabric. You can shop it in 24 bright colors and styles, including floral and stripe prints as well as solid colors like this fun teal. Amazon To buy: $33; amazon.com. Want something that feels like a bikini without revealing too much skin? Then a cutout swimsuit is what you’re after, like this cute halter option. The bathing suit has a sweetheart bodice with a little tie knot detail in the middle. And right under, there’s a little cutout that’s super flirty. The body on this one also has little ruchings and “fits like a glove” in the best way possible. This plaid option is very cute, however, the swimsuit is also available in solid colors, too. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. Finding a swimsuit that can double as a top is like winning the lottery—and with this monokini, you’ve definitely scored the jackpot. The plunging one-piece comes in the cutest prints like tropical leaves, florals, and summer fruit. Plus, it has ruffle sleeves and a low back that totally elevates the look. And when you’re done lying out by the pool, just slip on some shorts and it’s a whole new “outfit.” Amazon To buy: $34 (was $37); amazon.com. Want to see what other one-pieces need to be on your radar? Scroll through the best picks on Amazon below for some pre-beach shopping. Amazon To buy: $35; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38 (was $45); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 (was $34); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38 (was $45); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $36; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $50); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale We Named This Cordless Vacuum the Best for Picking Up Pet Hair—and It’s $99 Off at Amazon This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse