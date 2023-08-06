Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This Clever, Best-Selling Bag Organizer That’s as Little as $8 Right Now

Totes are wonderful because you can store what feels like an endless number of must-have items inside. But the biggest downfall about this type of bag is that it can feel like an abyss when you’re trying to quickly find something specific inside. To solve this annoying problem, Amazon shoppers uncovered this clever tote bag organizer that has an impressive 19,100 five-star ratings.

The Omystyle tote organizer was created to help you to turn the inside of your purse or tote from a jumbled mess into an organized haven. It’s made from a combination of 10 percent wool and 90 percent felt that is soft and avoids snagging or scratching your bag’s interior, and each organizer has 13 compartments for you to fill. Plus, it’s available in seven different sizes and up to 16 different colors to coordinate with just about any bag. Multiple sizes and colors are on sale right now at various prices, starting at just $8 thanks to an on-page coupon.

“I literally have them in every one of my purses in different colors,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added that having the organizer “beats digging in your big bag or shuffling through the smaller ones.” Another shopper shared that they “love” the organizer because it transformed their “big floppy bag into a well organized bag,” and they even said they wish they’d purchased one sooner.

The insert has plenty of helpful qualities, including the fact that it comes with a zippered pocket where you can store valuables like your wallet with a little extra protection. And the brand points out that the organizer helps to keep your bag in shape and prevent it from slouching and drooping over, too. You can also use the brand’s handy size chart to choose the right organizer for your specific bag (they range in size from mini to XL and even include “slender” options).

“This has helped me tremendously with finding things in a big black bag,” wrote a reviewer who purchased a cream insert so it would stand out. “Now I know in an instant where to find something, rather than digging around.” A different shopper simply said: “This bag organizer is a life saver!”

With the Omystyle organizer, you can transform your favorite tote from mayhem to total order. So, pick one up while it’s on sale for as little as $8 at Amazon.