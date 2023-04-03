Style Skincare This New Color Correcting Stick Helps Me Look Well Rested and Alert on My Most Exhausted Days No sleep, no problem—this neutralizing formula eliminates dark circles in no time. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland There are plenty of nights where I've struggled to fall asleep at a reasonable hour or have woken up in the middle of the night, and my under-eyes suffer the penalty. I can usually get away with my dark circles since I wear glasses most of the time, but when I need to look my best, I need a lot of help in the coverage department. That's where OleHenriksen's new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick comes in. Last month, OleHenriksen announced that it had transformed its iconic Banana Bright+ Eye Cream into a potent and versatile $34 brightening stick. Needless to say, the new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick was exactly what I was looking for: A mess-free, travel-friendly formula that would color-correct my dark circles while blending effortlessly with my everyday makeup looks. Ole Henriksen To buy: $34; olehenriksen.com, sephora.com. The Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick combines two potent forms of vitamin C and light-reflecting banana powder-inspired mineral pigments along with caffeine to immediately diminish the appearance of dark circles and brighten skin by neutralizing purple and blue tones. It comes in three shades, banana, apricot, and dark pumpkin, which target purple, blue/purple, and blue tones, respectively. The concealing crayon's packaging is made of 100 percent recyclable limex, a combination of sustainably-sourced limestone and inorganic materials. This New Clarifying Toner and Serum Combo Balanced My Skin While Banishing Breakouts—and It’s Only $6 The brand offered me a sample to try for myself, and I chose the lightest shade, banana, to handle my dark circles. Even though the formula is hydrating, my undereye area is incredibly dry and can even look crepey, so I found it performs best on my skin after I apply a moisturizing eye cream. Once the eye cream has dried down, I swipe the color corrector onto my darkest areas and gently pat it into my skin with my finger—I even use it to help neutralize dark spots on my face with the same technique. Watching the darkness disappear in just a few seconds as I blend is so satisfying. If I'm going for a natural makeup look, I'll usually wear the color-correcting stick on its own, but it also works wonderfully as a base for concealer when I want extra coverage. It feels creamy to the touch, even after it's set, and I haven't had issues with the formula creasing into my fine lines. If you want to get rid of dark circles and dullness, take it from me: OleHenriksen's Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick will help you quickly fake eight hours of sleep. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Tried (and Love) the Cotton Sheets We Named the ‘Best Organic Sateen Sheets’—Plus, They’re 20% Off This Week Amazon Prime Day May be Over, but You Can Still Score Huge Deals on AirPods, Keurigs, Shark Vacuums, and More Amazon Has a New Storefront That's Packed With Gorgeous Artificial Plants—and Prices Start at $9