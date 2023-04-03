This New Color Correcting Stick Helps Me Look Well Rested and Alert on My Most Exhausted Days

No sleep, no problem—this neutralizing formula eliminates dark circles in no time.

Published on April 3, 2023 05:00PM EDT

There are plenty of nights where I've struggled to fall asleep at a reasonable hour or have woken up in the middle of the night, and my under-eyes suffer the penalty. I can usually get away with my dark circles since I wear glasses most of the time, but when I need to look my best, I need a lot of help in the coverage department. That's where OleHenriksen's new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick comes in.

Last month, OleHenriksen announced that it had transformed its iconic Banana Bright+ Eye Cream into a potent and versatile $34 brightening stick. Needless to say, the new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick was exactly what I was looking for: A mess-free, travel-friendly formula that would color-correct my dark circles while blending effortlessly with my everyday makeup looks.

BANANA BRIGHT+ VITAMIN CC STICK

Ole Henriksen

To buy: $34; olehenriksen.com, sephora.com.

The Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick combines two potent forms of vitamin C and light-reflecting banana powder-inspired mineral pigments along with caffeine to immediately diminish the appearance of dark circles and brighten skin by neutralizing purple and blue tones. It comes in three shades, banana, apricot, and dark pumpkin, which target purple, blue/purple, and blue tones, respectively. The concealing crayon's packaging is made of 100 percent recyclable limex, a combination of sustainably-sourced limestone and inorganic materials.

The brand offered me a sample to try for myself, and I chose the lightest shade, banana, to handle my dark circles. Even though the formula is hydrating, my undereye area is incredibly dry and can even look crepey, so I found it performs best on my skin after I apply a moisturizing eye cream. Once the eye cream has dried down, I swipe the color corrector onto my darkest areas and gently pat it into my skin with my finger—I even use it to help neutralize dark spots on my face with the same technique.

Watching the darkness disappear in just a few seconds as I blend is so satisfying. If I'm going for a natural makeup look, I'll usually wear the color-correcting stick on its own, but it also works wonderfully as a base for concealer when I want extra coverage. It feels creamy to the touch, even after it's set, and I haven't had issues with the formula creasing into my fine lines.

If you want to get rid of dark circles and dullness, take it from me: OleHenriksen's Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick will help you quickly fake eight hours of sleep.

