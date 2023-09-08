My Textured Skin Is a Thing of the Past Thanks to Olay's New 5-in-1 Super Serum

As someone who’s constantly trying to streamline their skincare routine, I'm always happy to discover multitasking products to help me save time (and money in the long run). However, my sensitive and chronically dry skin can be tricky. There are a handful of actives that my skin responds well to, with niacinamide being at the top of that list; let's put it this way, if it's got niacinamide in the ingredient list, I'm compelled to give it a shot. Enter: Olay's new Super Serum.

What makes this serum stand out is its quintet of powerful actives, including collagen-boosting low-pH-activated niacinamide, collagen peptide, skin-smoothing AHA lactic acid, moisture-boosting Vitamin E, and antioxidant vitamin C. This blend makes for a potent formula that evens skin tone, improves texture and firmness, smooths lines, and delivers superior hydration within two weeks. Plus, the serum looks like an iridescent purple straight out of the bottle but turns clear when absorbed.

The brand sent me a free sample of the serum to test ahead of the launch, and it immediately became part of my morning and evening skincare routines. I marveled at how quickly my skin drank up the serum once I smoothed it over my face, neck, and chest. After regular use for a little over a month, I've witnessed plenty of improvements to my complexion; my bumps are gone, along with most of my dry patches, and, dare I say, my skin even feels bouncy these days.

Overall, I'm impressed with the new do-it-all serum and how it's managed to transform my dry, post-summer skin in such a short amount of time. I quickly reaped the exfoliation benefits of the lactic acid after about a week and noticed the relief of hydration as soon as I applied it. I especially appreciated that I didn't have to wait around for the serum to absorb to finish my regimen with a cream moisturizer.

Inject your fall skincare routine with a dose of Olay's heavy-hitting Super Serum—and grab it for $30 for a limited time at Amazon. I also included five other hardworking serums I'm super fond of below.

