This Whipped Moisturizer Feels Luxurious on My Skin—and Includes SPF Protection

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on February 1, 2023

Regenerist Whip FACE MOISTURIZER
When I moved to a mountain town in Utah for the winter, my skin had a complete meltdown. Everyone deals with dry, cracked skin when January rolls around, but this was the worst I had experienced. I’m Floridian, and the lack of humidity did not agree with me. The air physically hurt. Immediately, I threw out a Hail Mary and begged for skincare recommendations, and when the Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer with SPF 25 crossed my desk, I found the one.

As someone used to living in sunny places, my first priority was making sure my choice of daily moisturizer had UV protection in it. I’m serious about my sunscreen, and my go-to choice of skincare had to live up to expectations. 

Regenerist Whip FACE MOISTURIZER

Olay

To buy: $40; ulta.com.

Although I hate to admit it, I first tried the Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer because of its aesthetics. I enjoyed that it came in a delightful little pot rather than a tube (like most SPFs I’d tried) and for some reason, the jar added to the luxury of my morning skincare routine. The container feels heavy and high-quality, but not weighty enough that I wouldn’t want to throw it in my bag while traveling or on-the-go.

Then for the formula: the holy grail. The Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer relies on Active Rush Technology for ultimate penetration. In layman’s terms, that means the moisturizer turns from a cream to a liquid on your skin to deliver the most potent benefits possible. 

For me, that meant the moisturizer felt rich—and nearly fluffy—in the pot and on my fingertips, but it felt like a serum by the time I applied it to my face. It didn’t feel oily either, just lightweight. The change in texture is sensorially appealing and gave me more faith in its ability to do its job. The brand stresses that the moisturizer is mattifying, a plus for me since my face normally gets shiny under most SPFs. It’s also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.

While any product can feel great at the bathroom counter, then came the next test: skiing. Since I currently live in a ski town, I try to hit the slopes every afternoon I can after work, meaning my skin suffers from biting wind and harsh sunlight. While some don’t think to apply sunscreen on low-visibility days, snow actually reflects up to 90 percent of UV radiation, which can make it just as harmful as the beach. I slathered it on and headed out. To my pleasure, my cheeks didn’t get pink or burnt after using this moisturizer as my facial sunscreen, even on bright days with blue skies. 

The moisturizer is formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II with the aim of improving elasticity and firming skin for a “lifted look,” making it a prime pick for women concerned with the skin’s aging. It promises to “diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” Well, I’m 25 years old, but I appreciate the short term benefits and sumptuous feel of the moisturizer, so I look forward to experiencing its preventative benefits over time. 

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 40

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

When I went to buy it again—I’m not finished with my existing jar, but figured I’d stock up—I admittedly found the Olay skincare lines to be slightly overwhelming. I knew I had a red jar, SPF, and the regenerist line, but the branding across several of the options were so similar. Should I pick a different one? There was one whipped facial moisturizer with a higher SPF that came in a tube rather than a jar. Was that the same formula? Ultimately, I found my original moisturizer and checked out.

Fundamentally, I needed a reliable daily moisturizer that felt amazing on my skin and included UV resistance, and the Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer with SPF 25 delivered. Rejoice in your sun protection—and smooth, hydrated skin—by purchasing this delightful moisturizer for just $30.

