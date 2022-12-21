This Moisturizing O’Keeffe’s Hand Soap Actually Helps My Dry, Itchy Winter Hands

As a germaphobe, I wash my hands constantly, and during the winter, they end up getting cracked and itchy. Most soaps just further irritate my skin, but I discovered one that actually helps it: O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Soap.

I have extremely sensitive skin and eczema on my hands, and this soap doesn’t burn or dry them out. Many hand soaps strip moisture, but O’Keeffe’s rich formula moisturizes as you wash, leaving you with clean—and hydrated—hands. It’s particularly good for people with skin conditions or allergies, or simply those who dislike scented soaps, as it’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free (though there’s also a version made with orange oil if you prefer scented soap).

To buy: From $12 for a pack of two; amazon.com.

O’Keeffe’s products are designed for people who need to protect their skin because they wash their hands frequently or work with their hands, like doctors, nurses, and mechanics, so the soap’s formula won’t dry out your skin. Plus, it saves you the step of having to apply lotion every time you wash your hands. Hydrating ingredients in the soap include glycerin and sweet almond oil.

I’m not the only fan of the soap, either. This product has garnered more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers have said it “works wonders.” Another shopper added, “This product worked IMMEDIATELY to soften the scabs and eliminate a good deal of the eczema and the accompanying itching.” Other reviewers have also said the soap works in as little as one use to heal their hands. We even included it in our researched list of best moisturizing hand soaps as the best unscented option.

If you have a skin condition, sensitive skin, or wash your hands frequently, this O’Keeffe’s soap is a product you should try. Instead of drying out your hands, it hydrates as it cleans to leave your hands soft and unirritated. And it works quickly to soothe your dry skin, so you could have softer hands in just a few washes, which is definitely a relief.

You can shop the moisturizing soap at Amazon in a pack of two for $12 or a pack of four for $24.