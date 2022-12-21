Shopping This Moisturizing O’Keeffe’s Hand Soap Actually Helps My Dry, Itchy Winter Hands It’s hypoallergenic and unscented. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 03:30PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon As a germaphobe, I wash my hands constantly, and during the winter, they end up getting cracked and itchy. Most soaps just further irritate my skin, but I discovered one that actually helps it: O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Soap. I have extremely sensitive skin and eczema on my hands, and this soap doesn’t burn or dry them out. Many hand soaps strip moisture, but O’Keeffe’s rich formula moisturizes as you wash, leaving you with clean—and hydrated—hands. It’s particularly good for people with skin conditions or allergies, or simply those who dislike scented soaps, as it’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free (though there’s also a version made with orange oil if you prefer scented soap). amazon To buy: From $12 for a pack of two; amazon.com. O’Keeffe’s products are designed for people who need to protect their skin because they wash their hands frequently or work with their hands, like doctors, nurses, and mechanics, so the soap’s formula won’t dry out your skin. Plus, it saves you the step of having to apply lotion every time you wash your hands. Hydrating ingredients in the soap include glycerin and sweet almond oil. I’m not the only fan of the soap, either. This product has garnered more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers have said it “works wonders.” Another shopper added, “This product worked IMMEDIATELY to soften the scabs and eliminate a good deal of the eczema and the accompanying itching.” Other reviewers have also said the soap works in as little as one use to heal their hands. We even included it in our researched list of best moisturizing hand soaps as the best unscented option. If you have a skin condition, sensitive skin, or wash your hands frequently, this O’Keeffe’s soap is a product you should try. Instead of drying out your hands, it hydrates as it cleans to leave your hands soft and unirritated. And it works quickly to soothe your dry skin, so you could have softer hands in just a few washes, which is definitely a relief. You can shop the moisturizing soap at Amazon in a pack of two for $12 or a pack of four for $24. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These Flattering Wide Leg Trousers That 'Feel like Lounge Pants' This Shopper-Adored Skincare Line Drastically Smoothed My Skin's Texture in 1 Month—and It's All on Sale This Travel-Friendly Retinol Stick Duo Started Erasing My Fine Lines in Just a Week—and It’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit