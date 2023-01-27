Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Supportive’ Tops for Working Out and Lounging—and They’re Only $9 Apiece

Sometimes having a great workout comes down to where you’re exercising, what you’re listening to, and what you’re wearing. While the first two elements are all up to you, you can find plenty of inspiration and great finds to tackle sourcing pieces that make you feel comfortable and ready to get active. According to Amazon shoppers, this set of cropped workout tank tops is a must-have—and it’s on sale.

The Ododos cropped tank tops have 2,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. They come as a set of three workout tops in sizes XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL, and you can choose from 12 different color varieties (just keep in mind that there are other styles and colors also included with the listing). And while the set is on sale, you can scoop up the tops for a little more than $9 apiece.

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $58); amazon.com.

“I don’t usually wear crop tops, so I decided to give these a try. They are so comfortable, and are just the right size,” wrote a five-star reviewer who described the fit as “snug, but not too snug” and “very flattering.” Another shopper said that the tops offer “just the right amount of support” and added, “They’re super comfortable and very flattering. I was worried they would be a bit too small for me, but they had just the right amount of stretch and ended up fitting perfectly.”

Wearing workout clothes that make you feel great is paramount for any type of exercise, and the brand notes the cropped tops are made with a four-way stretch “rib-knit” fabric that’s “soft” and “lightweight” for easy movement. Plus, the shirts also have a “minimum number of seams” to add to their comfort. Overall, shoppers say the cropped style tops live up to the hype—and people give them the ultimate nod by wearing them to exercise and lounge.

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $58); amazon.com.

“These are so comfortable for working out, just as a day top, or even as sleepwear. I love these shirts so much because they are fitted and supportive,” said a shopper. “You need to get these tops!”

Sometimes you need a few new athleisure pieces to reinspire your workouts, so give the Ododos cropped tank tops a try while you can scoop up a set in your favorite colors for just $28.