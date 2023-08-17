The NYX Eyebrow Gel That Has TikTok Obsessed Is Currently Only $9 at Amazon

No makeup routine is complete without shaping your eyebrows. Because your brows frame your face, filling and styling them will help pull the entire beauty look together. If your old pencil isn’t cutting it, try this NYX gel that will keep your eyebrows in place for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. You can grab the TikTok-famous gel now for only $9 at Amazon.

The cruelty-free gel comes with a round spoolie to tame your eyebrows. While you may have used a similar brush before, using it in combination with the gel will lock your brows into place as they’re shaped. The flake-resistant formula is nonsticky once dried, and it won’t transfer onto your skin or clothes.

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue

Amazon

Choose from a transparent gel or four other shades (taupe, medium brown, dark brown, and black) to match different hair tones. The colored options are great for thickening up the appearance of your eyebrows while holding them in place, or you can layer the clear over a brow pencil. And not only has the gel gone viral, but it also has more than 13,600 five-star Amazon ratings.

One reviewer raved that the brow gel is their “secret weapon,” adding, “someone must’ve been sent down from the divine heavens to make the eyebrow glue.” According to another shopper, “It leaves no clumps or sticky feeling. My eyebrows stay in place all night and day, even after sleeping. It washes off so [easily] with a little soap and water.”

People also say that the gel can make your eyebrows look laminated without actually spending the money to get them done. “This is especially great for getting that feathery, laminated brow look,” said one customer. You can use it to extend the life of your laminated brows in between appointments, too.

Shop the NYX The Brow Glue for just $9 from Amazon now for more polished looking brows–and be sure to check out other Amazon beauty must-haves below.

