Style Makeup The NYX Eyebrow Gel That Has TikTok Obsessed Is Currently Only $9 at Amazon According to the brand, it holds brows in place for up to 16 hours. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington No makeup routine is complete without shaping your eyebrows. Because your brows frame your face, filling and styling them will help pull the entire beauty look together. If your old pencil isn’t cutting it, try this NYX gel that will keep your eyebrows in place for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. You can grab the TikTok-famous gel now for only $9 at Amazon. The cruelty-free gel comes with a round spoolie to tame your eyebrows. While you may have used a similar brush before, using it in combination with the gel will lock your brows into place as they’re shaped. The flake-resistant formula is nonsticky once dried, and it won’t transfer onto your skin or clothes. NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $9 Choose from a transparent gel or four other shades (taupe, medium brown, dark brown, and black) to match different hair tones. The colored options are great for thickening up the appearance of your eyebrows while holding them in place, or you can layer the clear over a brow pencil. And not only has the gel gone viral, but it also has more than 13,600 five-star Amazon ratings. This Viral, Best-Selling Foundation Gives Shoppers an ‘Airbrushed and Flawless' Look, and It’s Just $7 One reviewer raved that the brow gel is their “secret weapon,” adding, “someone must’ve been sent down from the divine heavens to make the eyebrow glue.” According to another shopper, “It leaves no clumps or sticky feeling. My eyebrows stay in place all night and day, even after sleeping. It washes off so [easily] with a little soap and water.” People also say that the gel can make your eyebrows look laminated without actually spending the money to get them done. “This is especially great for getting that feathery, laminated brow look,” said one customer. You can use it to extend the life of your laminated brows in between appointments, too. Shop the NYX The Brow Glue for just $9 from Amazon now for more polished looking brows–and be sure to check out other Amazon beauty must-haves below. NYX Professional Makeup Lift and Snatch Eyebrow Tint Pen Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $11 Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Ulta Buy on Amazon $2 Revlon ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner Pencil Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $11 E.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil Amazon Buy on Amazon $3 L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $8 Revlon ColorStay Micro Brow Pencil Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $8 L’Oréal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Shape and Fill Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $9 Thrive Cosmetics Highlighting Stick Eye Brightener Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $17 Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 8 Clever Products That Rectify 4 Common Laundry Mistakes, According to the Experts The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off Save $90 on the Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner That Can Make Rugs Look ‘Brand New Again'