72,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Creamy' $5 Eyeliner That Stays Put for Over 12 Hours

Create various beauty looks with one budget-friendly pencil.

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on April 4, 2023 04:00PM EDT

NYX Eyeliner sale TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

For many of us, eyeliner is a beauty staple: It draws attention to one of our most beloved features, enhances eye colors, and has an eye-opening effect. Moreover, you can smoke it out, wing it, or use it to tightline and create your perfect makeup look. However, not all eyeliners are created equal.

More than 72,000 Amazon shoppers have found the perfect formulation in the "creamy and smooth" NYX Mechanical Eye Pencil. The retractable pencil is available in 13 highly-pigmented shades, from metallic gold to aqua green, that will hold for hours. The fine tip also means you never have to sharpen it, and the intense color payoff makes it easy to layer and blend for a variety of looks. It's even earned the top spot on Amazon's list of best-selling eye liners, and right now, you can grab select colors on sale for just $5.

Although these eye pencils have been a core product of the NYX Cosmetics line, they officially went viral on TikTok when popular creator Alix Earle effortlessly applied the white color to her waterline for a bold, brightening result in many of her “Get Ready With Me” themed videos. (She even used it as a highlighter on the bridge of her nose and the inner corners of her eyes!)

Of course, I had to try this technique for myself. The cruelty-free NYX Mechanical Eye Pencil formula glided along my waterline so easily—two swipes and my eyes looked awake for the rest of the day. I didn't experience a burning sensation or any product smearing on my contact lenses, as has happened with so many other eyeliners that I've tested. It's official; now, I'm a fan.

I'm not the only one who has fallen for the heat- and humidity-proof twist-up pencil. One shopper who has spent 40 years searching for the perfect eyeliner wrote, "I have been wearing eyeliner since I was a teenager and I can say with 100 percent confidence that this is by far the best eyeliner I have ever used. It lasts all day under normal conditions and has stayed on for hours in the water." A second reviewer confirmed the longevity of the liner, writing: "​​It doesn’t smudge even after 12 hours!"

Whether you're a beginner or a beauty veteran, the NYX Mechanical Eye Pencil is a long-lasting, budget-friendly option that you can use to create a variety of looks. Get it while it's still on sale at Amazon.

