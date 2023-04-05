Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients

Lip oils have quickly begun dominating our social feeds (and beauty bags) this past month, and rightfully so. They are the perfect balance between a pop of color and hydration. Thanks to TikTok, glossy lips are officially back in style this spring, and Amazon shoppers are embracing the trend with the new NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip.

The $9 high-shine formula is chock full of skin-loving ingredients, including vegan squalane and an ultra-moisturizing blend of rose hip oil, cloudberry seed oil, and raspberry seed oil to leave lips soft, supple, and protected for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The Fat Oil Lip Drip offers eight universally flattering shades like the hot pink “Supermodel,” nude brown “Status Update,” and clear “My Main.” While you can simply swipe the tinted lip oil on and go, you can also use it as a topper to add some glimmer and much-needed hydration to your matte lipsticks.

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

While many lip oils can feel heavy and sticky, one reviewer affirmed that this best-selling formula doesn't disappoint in both style and performance. "I love the scent, the subtle yet noticeable color, and the fact that it's thick and plumping without being sticky. This is going to be my new go-to for everyday lip wear." Another shopper reported experiencing "moisture for hours" after just one wear, although they felt the doe foot applicator was too large for their liking.

However, other buyers appreciated the applicator because it was oversized. According to another five-star reviewer, "the unique applicator is fun… It's contoured to your lips for full application in one swipe. It works great!" In addition, they praised the bottle's compact size. "It's easy to put in a pocket or small bag and is readily accessible for reapplying."

Ready to achieve the TikTok-approved plump and juicy pout? Try NYX Cosmetics' affordable Fat Oil Lip Drip.

