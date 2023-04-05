Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients

It's the perfect addition to your spring beauty bag.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Lip oils have quickly begun dominating our social feeds (and beauty bags) this past month, and rightfully so. They are the perfect balance between a pop of color and hydration. Thanks to TikTok, glossy lips are officially back in style this spring, and Amazon shoppers are embracing the trend with the new NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip.

The $9 high-shine formula is chock full of skin-loving ingredients, including vegan squalane and an ultra-moisturizing blend of rose hip oil, cloudberry seed oil, and raspberry seed oil to leave lips soft, supple, and protected for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The Fat Oil Lip Drip offers eight universally flattering shades like the hot pink “Supermodel,” nude brown “Status Update,” and clear “My Main.” While you can simply swipe the tinted lip oil on and go, you can also use it as a topper to add some glimmer and much-needed hydration to your matte lipsticks.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip, Moisturizing, Shiny and Vegan Tinted Lip Gloss - Missed Call (Sheer Pink)

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

While many lip oils can feel heavy and sticky, one reviewer affirmed that this best-selling formula doesn't disappoint in both style and performance. "I love the scent, the subtle yet noticeable color, and the fact that it's thick and plumping without being sticky. This is going to be my new go-to for everyday lip wear." Another shopper reported experiencing "moisture for hours" after just one wear, although they felt the doe foot applicator was too large for their liking.

However, other buyers appreciated the applicator because it was oversized. According to another five-star reviewer, "the unique applicator is fun… It's contoured to your lips for full application in one swipe. It works great!" In addition, they praised the bottle's compact size. "It's easy to put in a pocket or small bag and is readily accessible for reapplying."

Ready to achieve the TikTok-approved plump and juicy pout? Try NYX Cosmetics' affordable Fat Oil Lip Drip.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip follow back

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Silonn Countertop Ice Maker Machine Tout
This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76
Travel Duffel Bag Tout
Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon
green chair in front of green checkered wallpaper
Backdrop's Wallpaper Collection Is Just as Swoon-Worthy as Its Paint
Related Articles
Lip Oil Roundup Tout
Lip Oils Are the Latest Viral TikTok Makeup Trend, and These 11 Options Are All Under $27
W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Strawberry Lip Mask Tout
I Use This $7 Lip Mask Every Night, and It’s Like Magic for My Full, Dry Lips
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter TOUT
I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype
three red lipsticks
The 10 Best Red Lipsticks of 2023
red-lip-glosses
8 Red Lip Glosses That Might Make You Ditch Lipstick for Good
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
cloud-skin-GettyImages-1207089091
Matte Skin Is Back—Here's Everything to Know About the Cloud Skin Trend
spf-for-lips-GettyImages-71187390
You Should Really Be Applying SPF on your Lips—Here’s Why
Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2023
8 of the Best Foundations for Dry Skin on a colorful background
The 11 Best Foundations for Dry Skin That Give You a Dewy Glow
Shade Slick Tout
This Hydrating Lip Oil That Doubles as a Tinted Gloss Has 'Changed the Game'
The Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin
The 10 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
Here Are the Winners of the Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards 2021
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
Best Drugstore Moisturizers
The 12 Best Drugstore Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type
ask-a-dermotologist
We Asked 5 Dermatologists to Reveal Their Actual Sunscreen Routine