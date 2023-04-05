Style Makeup Move Over Lip Gloss, This $9 Tinted Lip Oil Delivers High Shine and Is Packed With Hydrating Ingredients It's the perfect addition to your spring beauty bag. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Lip oils have quickly begun dominating our social feeds (and beauty bags) this past month, and rightfully so. They are the perfect balance between a pop of color and hydration. Thanks to TikTok, glossy lips are officially back in style this spring, and Amazon shoppers are embracing the trend with the new NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip. The $9 high-shine formula is chock full of skin-loving ingredients, including vegan squalane and an ultra-moisturizing blend of rose hip oil, cloudberry seed oil, and raspberry seed oil to leave lips soft, supple, and protected for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The Fat Oil Lip Drip offers eight universally flattering shades like the hot pink “Supermodel,” nude brown “Status Update,” and clear “My Main.” While you can simply swipe the tinted lip oil on and go, you can also use it as a topper to add some glimmer and much-needed hydration to your matte lipsticks. Amazon To buy: $9; amazon.com. While many lip oils can feel heavy and sticky, one reviewer affirmed that this best-selling formula doesn't disappoint in both style and performance. "I love the scent, the subtle yet noticeable color, and the fact that it's thick and plumping without being sticky. This is going to be my new go-to for everyday lip wear." Another shopper reported experiencing "moisture for hours" after just one wear, although they felt the doe foot applicator was too large for their liking. This New Color Correcting Stick Helps Me Look Well Rested and Alert on My Most Exhausted Days However, other buyers appreciated the applicator because it was oversized. According to another five-star reviewer, "the unique applicator is fun… It's contoured to your lips for full application in one swipe. It works great!" In addition, they praised the bottle's compact size. "It's easy to put in a pocket or small bag and is readily accessible for reapplying." Ready to achieve the TikTok-approved plump and juicy pout? Try NYX Cosmetics' affordable Fat Oil Lip Drip. Amazon To buy: $9; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Best-Selling Countertop Ice Maker Delivers Perfect Cubes Every Time—and It's on Sale for $76 Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon Backdrop's Wallpaper Collection Is Just as Swoon-Worthy as Its Paint