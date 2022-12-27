This Luxurious, Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Device Lifts and Tones—and It’s on Secret Sale for Just Two More Days

Planning to kick off 2023 with a resolution to take skincare seriously starts with hunting down the best tools to help you get started on the right foot. When it comes to game-changing results, the editor-approved brand, NuFace, reigns supreme. Its facial-toning devices can make you look like you had a "facelift in just a few minutes" by incorporating the ingenious little tool into your routine each day, according to our beauty editor, Hana Hong.

Thanks to NuFace's Last Chance sale, you can grab the buzzy Mini+ sculpting tool as part of a limited-time bundle for $199—a $344 value. However, you've only got a couple more days before the sale ends on Thursday, December 29. The Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen has everything you need to get going with a new anti-aging routine, including the petite microcurrent device, six months' worth of the Aqua Gel Activator (a cream that helps conduct microcurrents into the facial muscles), an applicator brush, and a handy carrying bag. Plus, you can access step-by-step tutorials, monitor your progress, and configure custom reminders for yourself through the NuFace app.

NuFACE

To buy: $199 (was $245); mynuface.com.

The FDA-cleared toning device utilizes microcurrent technology to effectively stimulate and improve skin appearance, including banishing fine lines, firming, and tightening over time. Shoppers are calling the Mini+ their "new go-to beauty secret" after seeing "noticeable lifting and firmness after the first use."

One reviewer tried this aesthetician-created tool in lieu of Botox treatments and had no regrets. After “only a week” of use, they said they’re “already noticing a change." The shopper added that their "face feels revived!"

Another person was "so excited" to find the travel-friendly Mini+ device. They noted seeing major results in the "overall tone and sculpting" of their face as well as with "laugh lines" and morning puffiness. They also appreciated how "super user-friendly" the app was to navigate.

A luxurious new skincare regimen awaits you with this $199 Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare set, but be sure to order before the sale ends on Thursday.