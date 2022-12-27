This Luxurious, Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Device Lifts and Tones—and It’s on Secret Sale for Just Two More Days

Grab the NuFace Mini+ device for less.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 07:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Limited-Edition MINI+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Planning to kick off 2023 with a resolution to take skincare seriously starts with hunting down the best tools to help you get started on the right foot. When it comes to game-changing results, the editor-approved brand, NuFace, reigns supreme.  Its facial-toning devices can make you look like you had a "facelift in just a few minutes" by incorporating the ingenious little tool into your routine each day, according to our beauty editor, Hana Hong.

Thanks to NuFace's Last Chance sale, you can grab the buzzy Mini+ sculpting tool as part of a limited-time bundle for $199—a $344 value. However, you've only got a couple more days before the sale ends on Thursday, December 29. The Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen has everything you need to get going with a new anti-aging routine, including the petite microcurrent device, six months' worth of the Aqua Gel Activator (a cream that helps conduct microcurrents into the facial muscles), an applicator brush, and a handy carrying bag. Plus, you can access step-by-step tutorials, monitor your progress, and configure custom reminders for yourself through the NuFace app.

Limited-Edition MINI+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen

NuFACE

To buy: $199 (was $245); mynuface.com.

The FDA-cleared toning device utilizes microcurrent technology to effectively stimulate and improve skin appearance, including banishing fine lines, firming, and tightening over time. Shoppers are calling the Mini+ their "new go-to beauty secret" after seeing "noticeable lifting and firmness after the first use."

One reviewer tried this aesthetician-created tool in lieu of Botox treatments and had no regrets.  After “only a week” of use, they said they’re  “already noticing a change." The shopper added that their "face feels revived!"

Another person was "so excited" to find the travel-friendly Mini+ device. They noted seeing major results in the "overall tone and sculpting" of their face as well as with "laugh lines" and morning puffiness. They also appreciated how "super user-friendly" the app was to navigate.

A luxurious new skincare regimen awaits you with this $199 Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare set, but be sure to order before the sale ends on Thursday.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
radiant retinol duo
This Travel-Friendly Retinol Stick Duo Started Erasing My Fine Lines in Just a Week—and It’s on Sale
DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13
UGG Clifton Backrest Pillow in Oatmeal Melange
I Read Over 100 Books a Year—Here Are the 14 Products That Help Me Do It
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
FOREO UFO Face Mask Treatment Tout
Shoppers Say the Foreo UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device Takes Their Skincare Routines to the Next Level
HALFDAYS Aston Belted Ski Jacket
I’m Moving to a Ski Town With Just Three Suitcases—Here’s What’s on My Packing List
woman doing a self-facial-massage for lymphatic drainage
How to Conduct a Spa-Like Facial Massage and Lymphatic Drainage at Home
facial-treatment: woman getting facial
How to Choose the Right Facial for Your Skin Type and Needs
Tata Harper skin care
This Shopper-Adored Skincare Line Drastically Smoothed My Skin's Texture in 1 Month—and It's All on Sale
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Beauty Outlet Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Tout
Skincare and Makeup from Revlon, Olay, L’Oreal, and More Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Amazon Outlet
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
woman using the NuFACE Trinity microcurrent device
Should You Invest in a Microcurrent Device? Derms Say Yes