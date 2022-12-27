Style Skincare This Luxurious, Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Device Lifts and Tones—and It’s on Secret Sale for Just Two More Days Grab the NuFace Mini+ device for less. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 07:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Planning to kick off 2023 with a resolution to take skincare seriously starts with hunting down the best tools to help you get started on the right foot. When it comes to game-changing results, the editor-approved brand, NuFace, reigns supreme. Its facial-toning devices can make you look like you had a "facelift in just a few minutes" by incorporating the ingenious little tool into your routine each day, according to our beauty editor, Hana Hong. Thanks to NuFace's Last Chance sale, you can grab the buzzy Mini+ sculpting tool as part of a limited-time bundle for $199—a $344 value. However, you've only got a couple more days before the sale ends on Thursday, December 29. The Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen has everything you need to get going with a new anti-aging routine, including the petite microcurrent device, six months' worth of the Aqua Gel Activator (a cream that helps conduct microcurrents into the facial muscles), an applicator brush, and a handy carrying bag. Plus, you can access step-by-step tutorials, monitor your progress, and configure custom reminders for yourself through the NuFace app. NuFACE To buy: $199 (was $245); mynuface.com. The FDA-cleared toning device utilizes microcurrent technology to effectively stimulate and improve skin appearance, including banishing fine lines, firming, and tightening over time. Shoppers are calling the Mini+ their "new go-to beauty secret" after seeing "noticeable lifting and firmness after the first use." The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale One reviewer tried this aesthetician-created tool in lieu of Botox treatments and had no regrets. After “only a week” of use, they said they’re “already noticing a change." The shopper added that their "face feels revived!" Another person was "so excited" to find the travel-friendly Mini+ device. They noted seeing major results in the "overall tone and sculpting" of their face as well as with "laugh lines" and morning puffiness. They also appreciated how "super user-friendly" the app was to navigate. A luxurious new skincare regimen awaits you with this $199 Limited-Edition Mini+ Microcurrent Skincare set, but be sure to order before the sale ends on Thursday. More Must-Shop Deals Ring in the New Year in Style With These 8 Showstopping Under-$100 Party Dresses From Free People Shoppers Call This Satin Pillowcase Set a ‘Game-Changer’—and It Starts at Just $14 Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit