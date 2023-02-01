I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50

I’ve long felt that one of the greatest gifts is getting the opportunity to celebrate with my friends as they experience some of life’s biggest milestones. While I love any and every excuse to celebrate, I do have to admit I have a favorite type of event: weddings. Simply put, there’s nothing sweeter than watching someone you love marry their person. But deciding what to wear for such an event is sometimes far from easy.

One of my best friends is celebrating her wedding day on Kiawah Island, which is just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, at the very beginning of April. She graciously invited me to both her rehearsal dinner and her wedding day, and I’m so honored to attend both events. But this also means I have searched high and low for not one but two cocktail style wedding guest dresses fit for an early spring event by the beach. My search was exhaustive until I popped over to Nordstrom Rack and found the $50 NSR lace midi dress—a dress so perfect, it’s share-worthy before I even wear it to the wedding.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $50 (was $88); nordstromrack.com.

Even though I’m typically not one to wear an all lace dress, that’s the exact detail that jumped out at me first. The lace looked so pretty in the photos, and I also immediately loved the midi length. Plus, I have a smaller frame without a long torso, so I knew I would appreciate the adjustable spaghetti straps that would allow me to easily find my perfect fit. Even though I ordered a few dresses and was eager to try them all on, this one was the one that excited me the most—and I wasn’t wrong in thinking I would love it.

While the lace was the detail that drew me to this dress, it was also the one that made me feel the most nervous. I’m sensitive to certain fabrics, and sometimes I find lace itchy. But the lace on this dress is more like crochet, which means it’s so much softer. Plus, the dress is made from 90 percent nylon and 10 percent spandex with a 100 percent polyester lining. So, it not only lacks any itchiness, but it also feels incredibly comfortable to wear.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $50 (was $88); nordstromrack.com.

The midi style is available in sizes S to XL, and Nordstrom Rack notes it runs true-to-size. I always tread lightly when that’s noted because I can run in between two sizes, but I found my typical size does fit perfectly. You can choose from blush, ivory (a wonderful option if you’re the bride), kelly green, navy, and sky blue. I typically order shades of pink, but I went with the sky blue for a little something different. I’m so happy I did—the sky blue is such a beautiful, soft shade.

If you’re nervous about finding a dress for any of the spring weddings on your calendar, I can’t recommend the NSR crochet midi dress highly enough. It’s a wonderful length, it fits like a dream, and it’s only $50 while the sale is live. Just make sure to order it quickly while it’s in stock in all sizes and colors, because I have a feeling it will sell out.