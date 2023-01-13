Shopping Surprise Your Valentine With These 14 Luxurious Gifts at Nordstrom—All Under $50 Shop picks from Chanel, Kate Spade, Armani, and more. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 07:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland February is coming up in a couple of weeks which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Whether you and your Valentine go all out for the heart-filled holiday or keep it lowkey, showing your partner you care with a thoughtful gift is always appreciated. And while gifting so soon after the hecticness of the winter holiday season can seem overwhelming, picking out the perfect gift for your loved one is easy. Getting creative with clever Valentine’s Day gift baskets are a fun option, or to keep it even more simple, a luxury gift that won’t break the bank is sure to be a hit. Nordstrom made it simple for us this February by compiling its favorite Valentine’s Day Gifts and it’s full of small luxuries from Chanel to Kate Spade. No chocolates or flowers on this list—these are our top luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for under $50. Best Nordstrom Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Color, $45 Diptyque Baeis Candle, from $40 In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise, $40 Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $29 (was $48) Le Creuset L'Amour Mug, $24 Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves, $34 (was $49) Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette, from $36 Kate Spade Heart of Gold Bangle, $38 Crosley Tribute Radio with Bluetooth, $40 Tangle NightBall Soccer Ball, $25 Caiyu Hera Candle, $40 Jellycat Amuseable Orchid Plant Plush Toy, $43 MoMA Geo Pattern Dominoes, $46 Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, $38 Nordstrom Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Color Give your valentine the gift of luxury in their makeup bag this year with the Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Color. The classic Chanel lipstick comes in 16 shades—all of which are made of Chanel’s ultra-pigmented and hydrating formula. An iconic staple in any makeup bag, the black and gold tube will be loved by your date. To buy: $45; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Diptyque Baies Candle Candles make for a great gift anyone can enjoy, and the Diptyque Baies Candle will look gorgeous in any home. The luxury candle’s fresh and fruity scent of roses and blackcurrant leaves rivals any bouquet you might give—and will last longer. For $40, get the 2.5-ounce candle in either a clear or black vessel. To buy: From $40, nordstrom.com. Nordstrom In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise Up the romance this Valentine’s Day with the In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise. The silky chemise has a lace-scalloped v-neck and cross straps across the back for a simple yet elegant look. Available in black, off-white, lotus pink, and cafe—the nightgown will become a staple in any lingerie drawer. To buy: $40; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jewelry is as timeless as it can get when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts. The Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings’ classic halo style can be worn no matter the occasion, making them a great sentimental and worthwhile gift. Available in platinum or gold plating, the sparkly stud earrings can easily be worn daily. To buy: $29 (was $48); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Le Creuset L'Amour Mug For the coffee or tea lover, there’s nothing that will show them they are appreciated more than the Le Creuset L'Amour Mug. The hand-applied heart-covered mug will remind them of their partner who gifted them the sweet mug every time they take a sip. Festive, the thick stoneware mug is available in white, pink, or red. To buy: $24; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves February is still cold in many places, and a practical yet beautiful gift like the Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves is not only a thoughtful, but also a useful gift. The knitted pale pink cashmere gloves will keep your date’s hands warm on a night on the town while also looking stylish. To buy: $34 (was $49); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette Gifting your partner a scent is always a solid option for the valentine who has everything. The Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette is a clean and aquatic scent that can’t help but remind you of summer. Get a 0.67-ounce bottle of the fresh cologne for $36. To buy: From $36; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Kate Spade Heart of Gold Bangle Picking out the right piece of jewelry for your loved one can be tricky as everyone has different tastes. However, you can’t go wrong with a gold bracelet, and the Kate Spade Heart of Gold Bangle will never go out of style. The solid 12-karat gold band is sleek and sentimental at the same time. With hidden engraved hearts on the inside of the stackable band, your partner will feel your love every time they slip the bangle on. To buy: $38; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Crosley Tribute Radio with Bluetooth For the music-loving valentine, the Crosley Tribute Radio with Bluetooth is an aesthetic addition to their home. The retro-style radio with dials and an antenna allows your date to go old school and tune in to AM or FM. The radio’s Bluetooth capabilities modernize the radio and will play your valentine’s playlists. Available in gray, navy, or white, the vintage-style radio makes for a thoughtful gift for anyone who spends hours crafting playlists or who enjoys retro. To buy: $40; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Tangle Night Ball Soccer Ball A surefire way to score a big win with your date is by taking their hobbies and interests into account when picking out their gift. If your partner enjoys playing sports, the Tangle Night Ball Soccer Ball is a fun gift they’re sure to love. The light-up ball allows you to play soccer day or night. With built-in LED auto-activated lights, it’s easy to continue the game even once the sun sets. To buy: $25; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Caiyu Hera Candle A candle that’s almost too pretty to burn, the Caiyu Hera Candle will show your valentine that they’re your goddess. Available in three different shades, the hand-poured soy-wax candle doubles as a sculptural piece. To buy: $40; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Jellycat Amuseable Orchid Plant Plush Toy Flowers gifted on Valentine’s Day only last up to a few weeks. For a bouquet that lasts, the Jellycat Amuseable Orchid Plant Plush Toy will never wither and is a cute take on giving your date a bouquet. The purple orchids in a smiling pot require no green thumb, making it easy for your loved one to care for the happy plant. To buy: $43; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom MoMA Geo Pattern Dominoes For the board game lover in your life, a gorgeous tabletop game is always a great gift. The MoMA Geo Pattern Dominoes are a playable art installation that sits beautifully on any coffee table. The bright dominoes were inspired by Cubist and Abstract Modernist compositions that make for a delightfully whimsical set. The dominoes were designed by Panisa Khunprasert. To buy: $46; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit For the jet-setting valentine, the Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit is a useful gift to give this February 14. The Dopp Kit comes in ivy green, black, ash rose, and camo and is made of 600-denier tech fabric, meaning the kit will last against wear and tear. No need to worry about toiletries spilling in transit, the kit has a waterproof zipper and easy-to-wipe lining in Herschel’s signature stripes. To buy: $38; nordstrom.com. More Must-Shop Deals It's Back! 