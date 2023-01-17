From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means people everywhere are stocking up on chocolate roses and heart-shaped, well, everything. But while you’re busy finding that perfect gift that says “I love you” for your loved ones, there’s one person you may be forgetting to shop for: yourself. Taking time to practice self-care can be as simple as enjoying an uninterrupted bath with relaxing soaking salts, putting on a cozy robe, or lighting a therapeutic candle.

Right now at Nordstrom, you can find self-care products including aromatherapy candles, fluffy slippers, and relaxing beauty solutions for up to 40 percent off. With such a wide variety of options, you can find that much-deserved gift you’ve been eyeing for yourself this Valentine’s Day for less. Keep scrolling for some of our top self care gifts, but be sure to snag your favorites soon as they’re likely to sell out quickly.

Nordstrom

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skin Care Gift Set

This Valentine’s Day, give your skin a little TLC with this deeply moisturizing skincare set. The gift set includes three products to hydrate the skin, particularly important during the dry winter months. Start with the facial toner to cleanse and soften the skin, followed by the rose mask (that includes real petals) to soothe skin, and end with the deep hydration cream that moisturizes skin for up to 72 hours, according to the brand.

To buy: $45 (was $67); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Strange Bird Gaia Earth Drops

This plant-based facial oil creates a barrier of moisture for a dewy glow—without feeling oily. Ingredients include camellia seed oil, red ginseng, goji berry, and extracts of dandelion and ginger to help refine and balance your skin. Additionally, amethyst gem essence, a touch of Roman chamomile, and green mandarin help calm your skin. Just place three drops all over your face daily and massage in. One shopper said the scent is “earthy and clean,” and shared that it’s their “favorite part of [their] skin care ritual.”

To buy: $59 (was $98); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe

Made from a machine-washable microfiber that won’t shrink or pill, this cozy robe comes in three versatile neutral colors (almond, cream, and black) that are easy to throw over loungewear or sweatpants. Plus, its conveniently attached waist tie means you'll never lose the belt. One shopper described the robe as “so luxe,” adding that it “looks so expensive.”

To buy: $101 (was $168); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Thisworks Deep Sleep Bath Soak

These therapeutic bath salts include a blend of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile that leaves your skin feeling lightly fragranced, and helps you unwind at night. One shopper described them as “absolute saviors” for sleep, while another agreed, saying that the “smell is so calming.” To use, add one spoonful while you run your bath.

To buy: $26 (was $34); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser

This diffuser releases a mist of pure essential oil into the air using ultrasonic vibrations that help to cleanse and relax your home. It covers more than 400 square feet and features an automatic shut-off feature for convenience. As a bonus, its sleek black design doubles as modern decor in your space. Just fill the diffuser with water and add five to 15 drops of your favorite essential oil. Essential oils are sold separately and are also on sale at Nordstrom right now for just $15.

To buy: $64 (was $108); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Minnetonka Flurry Scuff Faux-Fur Slipper

Treat your feet to a touch of warmth and coziness with these comfy faux-fur slippers. They contain EVA cushioning so your feet will feel super cushy, and a rubber sole that offers slip-free traction. Not only are they comfortable, but they also come in three stylish colors and patterns—cream plaid, gray and white, and gray and autumn plaid. Size up, as these slippers tend to run a bit snug according to reviewers. One shopper said they’re the “softest and warmest” they’ve ever owned.

To buy: $35 (was $55); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Bedhead Organic Cotton Blend Pajamas

Celebrate the holiday with festive pajamas that also make you say ‘ahh’ once you slip them on after a long day. This on-theme heart covered set is made with an organic cotton and elastane (for comfortable stretch) blend, while the jogger style will keep you warm without riding up at night.

To buy: $84 (was $120); nordstrom.com.

Don’t wait to give yourself a little treat for Valentine’s Day, and grab one of these self care items today while they’re still on sale at Nordstrom. Then, you can resume your shopping adventures for the rest of your loved ones.