From Skincare to Shoes to Cookware, These Under-$25 Nordstrom Steals Are Almost Too Good to Be True

Score up to 69 percent off.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

OTHERLAND Scented Candle tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

We’re no strangers to Nordstrom’s sale section. From apparel to home goods to beauty, the retailer always delivers us precisely what we need (and several items we didn’t know we needed.) Slow afternoons might find us add to cart-ing far too liberally. Oops! 

 But for under $25, how could you go wrong? We recently discovered some of our favorite brands tucked away in the retailer’s lowest price sale section, and we ultimately decided the deals were too good to keep from you. You’re welcome.

 From a nourishing vitamin C mask to a mini Dutch oven, here are 10 picks to get you started, with discounts up to 69 percent off.

Shop 8 Editor-Picked Nordstrom Sale Items Under $25

OTHERLAND Scented Candle

Nordstrom

Otherland Scented Candle

We’re pretty sure the reason this candle’s on sale is because Canopy is deemed a winter scent. But hey, just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean we don’t want our homes smelling like fresh, decadent greens. This clean-burning candle smells like California fig, ivy greens, and summer dew, and goes for approximately 55 hours. Act now while it’s 40 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $36); nordstrom.com.

LE CREUSET Mini Round Cocotte

Nordstrom

Le Creuset Mini Round Coquette

Le Creuset is a household name for a reason: It’s superior quality cookware. Its Dutch ovens are sturdy, do-everything items that can handle a variety of cuisines—and there are mini ones. Don’t let the gorgeous finish and quaint size fool you; you can bake rolls, soups, dips, and more—for 31 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $32); nordstrom.com.

CASLON Collarless Open Front Long Cardigan

Nordstrom

Caslon Collarless Open Front Long Cardigan

A cardigan is one of the most versatile items in your closet, especially as the temperatures dip. Whether you’re getting dolled up for work, date night, or even just lounging around the house, an open sweater is the ideal shrug-it-on pick that adds immediate warmth without restricting your wardrobe. And this simple pick is a whopping 69 percent off.

To buy: $24 (was $79); nordstrom.com.

BP Cable Knit Cotton & Recycled Polyester Sweater

Nordstrom

BP Cable Knit Cotton & Recycled Polyester Sweater

Sometimes you just have to throw on a chunky layer, in which case, this cable knit cotton and recycled polyester sweater is the way to go. This neutral cocoa color and classic V-neck construction ensure you’ll get plenty of use out of the garment.

To buy: $18 (was $49); nordstrom.com.

BUTTAH SKIN AHA/BHA Rosewater Facial Toner

Nordstrom

Buttah Skin AHA/BHA Rosewater Facial Toner

The right toner can be a refreshing and clarifying addition to any skin routine. I love the feeling of a rosewater toner exfoliating and satisfying my skin. The gentle scent makes any regimen—whether five minutes or fifteen—feel luxurious, and it’s helpful as a second line of defense to make sure no makeup or grime remains after cleansing. Bonus points for your skin getting even softer with use.

To buy: $14 (was $19); nordstrom.com.

BP Larrissa Sandal

Nordstrom

BP Larrissa Sandal

Every woman needs a go-to pair of strappy sandals, and these ones make for an elegant look. Purple is undoubtedly in, and both the rectangular toe and 3.5-inch block heel help channel that modern aesthetic. The shoe’s also available in pink, black, silver, and gold—although this black faux leather edition is the most heavily discounted at 55 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $50); nordstrom.com.

BAUBLEBAR Whitney Multistrand Y Necklace

Nordstrom

BaubleBar Whitney Multistrand Y Necklace

A multi strand necklace can instantly elevate any outfit. BaubleBar is well-known for providing chic statement jewelry essentials (that can blend with your everyday wardrobe), and this goldtone beauty’s no different.

To buy: $23 (was $58); nordstrom.com.

UMBRA Floralink 3 Wall Vessels

Nordstrom

Umbra Floralink Set of Three Wall Vessels

Umbra is known for its sleek home goods, and these multifunctional wall-mounted vessels are no exception. Connect them vertically for a cool way to display plants, place them side by side to store your office supplies or makeup brushes, or use them separately throughout your home—and score them for just over $4 apiece.

To buy: $13 (was $29); nordstrom.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13
Nordstrom Cozy Holiday
This Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide Is Packed With Cozy Essentials Your Loved Ones Will Use Nonstop This Winter
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
hats
14 Holiday Gift Deals You Can Score This Black Friday—All for Under $50
Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie tout
Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
HALFDAYS Aston Belted Ski Jacket
I’m Moving to a Ski Town With Just Three Suitcases—Here’s What’s on My Packing List
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss