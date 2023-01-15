From Skincare to Shoes to Cookware, These Under-$25 Nordstrom Steals Are Almost Too Good to Be True

We’re no strangers to Nordstrom’s sale section. From apparel to home goods to beauty, the retailer always delivers us precisely what we need (and several items we didn’t know we needed.) Slow afternoons might find us add to cart-ing far too liberally. Oops!

But for under $25, how could you go wrong? We recently discovered some of our favorite brands tucked away in the retailer’s lowest price sale section, and we ultimately decided the deals were too good to keep from you. You’re welcome.

From a nourishing vitamin C mask to a mini Dutch oven, here are 10 picks to get you started, with discounts up to 69 percent off.

Shop 8 Editor-Picked Nordstrom Sale Items Under $25

Nordstrom

Otherland Scented Candle

We’re pretty sure the reason this candle’s on sale is because Canopy is deemed a winter scent. But hey, just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean we don’t want our homes smelling like fresh, decadent greens. This clean-burning candle smells like California fig, ivy greens, and summer dew, and goes for approximately 55 hours. Act now while it’s 40 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $36); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Le Creuset Mini Round Coquette

Le Creuset is a household name for a reason: It’s superior quality cookware. Its Dutch ovens are sturdy, do-everything items that can handle a variety of cuisines—and there are mini ones. Don’t let the gorgeous finish and quaint size fool you; you can bake rolls, soups, dips, and more—for 31 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $32); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Caslon Collarless Open Front Long Cardigan

A cardigan is one of the most versatile items in your closet, especially as the temperatures dip. Whether you’re getting dolled up for work, date night, or even just lounging around the house, an open sweater is the ideal shrug-it-on pick that adds immediate warmth without restricting your wardrobe. And this simple pick is a whopping 69 percent off.

To buy: $24 (was $79); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

BP Cable Knit Cotton & Recycled Polyester Sweater

Sometimes you just have to throw on a chunky layer, in which case, this cable knit cotton and recycled polyester sweater is the way to go. This neutral cocoa color and classic V-neck construction ensure you’ll get plenty of use out of the garment.

To buy: $18 (was $49); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Buttah Skin AHA/BHA Rosewater Facial Toner

The right toner can be a refreshing and clarifying addition to any skin routine. I love the feeling of a rosewater toner exfoliating and satisfying my skin. The gentle scent makes any regimen—whether five minutes or fifteen—feel luxurious, and it’s helpful as a second line of defense to make sure no makeup or grime remains after cleansing. Bonus points for your skin getting even softer with use.

To buy: $14 (was $19); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

BP Larrissa Sandal

Every woman needs a go-to pair of strappy sandals, and these ones make for an elegant look. Purple is undoubtedly in, and both the rectangular toe and 3.5-inch block heel help channel that modern aesthetic. The shoe’s also available in pink, black, silver, and gold—although this black faux leather edition is the most heavily discounted at 55 percent off.

To buy: $22 (was $50); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

BaubleBar Whitney Multistrand Y Necklace

A multi strand necklace can instantly elevate any outfit. BaubleBar is well-known for providing chic statement jewelry essentials (that can blend with your everyday wardrobe), and this goldtone beauty’s no different.

To buy: $23 (was $58); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Umbra Floralink Set of Three Wall Vessels

Umbra is known for its sleek home goods, and these multifunctional wall-mounted vessels are no exception. Connect them vertically for a cool way to display plants, place them side by side to store your office supplies or makeup brushes, or use them separately throughout your home—and score them for just over $4 apiece.

To buy: $13 (was $29); nordstrom.com.