We’re quickly approaching the one-month mark of spring, and if you haven’t started your spring cleaning (spring organizing, in my case), then I’m here to let you know that Nordstrom Rack has some hidden gems in its home storage section. In fact, they have more than 700 practical storage solutions on sale that can organize the spaces in your home for spring and beyond.

If you’re searching for a better way to store your clothes, shoes, or kitchen essentials, look no further than these must-haves that are up to 65 percent off.

Best Nordstrom Rack Storage Solutions

Sorbus Clear Lidded Bin Set

Nordstrom Rack

These multi-use clear bins are perfect for organizing your refrigerator, pantry, and even under the sink. They come as a set of six with three sizes, including two large, two medium, and two small. If you snag these for your fridge, each bin has a coinciding lid so you can store produce, snacks, or drink cans. Plus, they have a space-saving, stackable design.

To buy: $46 (was $62); nordstromrack.com.

Sorbus Makeup Storage Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

Time to get your vanity on the right track with this acrylic makeup organizer that has tons of compartments so there’s a spot for everything. This two-piece, interlocking set can be securely attached together or used separately based on personal preference. It features four large drawers, two small drawers, and 17 individual sections for smaller items like brushes, foundations, and lip products.

To buy: $38 (was $51); nordstromrack.com.

Argento SC Large Plastic Utensil Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

If your kitchen drawers are overwhelming (think: rummaging just to find a fork) then this organizer is ideal for arranging your utensils. It also works well for junk drawers or makeup vanities where you want to compartmentalize different items.

To buy: $12 (was $30); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Entryway Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

Nobody likes a messy foyer, and this handy organizer will help you avoid it in your own home. If you need a place to comfortably store grab-and-go items when heading out the door, this storage unit features a tall side compartment for holding umbrellas or boots, plus four shelves for shoes, bags, and more. It’s made from moisture-resistant bamboo so you can fret less about wet items ruining the wood.

To buy: $70 (was $110); nordstromrack.com.

Kennedy International Leopard Print 10-Shelf Shoe Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

Too many shoes? Not ready to part with any pairs yet? This 10-shelf organizer is a game changer for freeing up precious floor space since it hangs from your closet rod. It offers 10 sturdy compartments which can each fit up to two pairs of shoes, depending on the size.

To buy: $15 (was $24); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Kitchen Bakers Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Make more countertop space in your kitchen where it may currently lack with this bakers rack. The top shelf can be used as a prepping station and the steel frame can house utensils and additional cookware with hooks. It also features a metal drawer and two additional shelves for storage. One shopper noted its versatility, sharing that they “put this in [their] dining room and have turned it into a coffee bar.”

To buy: $135 (was $227); nordstromrack.com.

Kennedy International 6-Shelf Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re running out of precious dresser drawer space, opt for a hanging closet organizer. This one features six different cubbies and can help maximize your storage for T-shirts, pants, and sweaters. This is also a great option for storing plush toys and accessories in children’s closets.

To buy: $15 (was $24); nordstromrack.com.

Kennedy International 6-Shelf Organizer

Nordstrom Rack

This multi-purpose organizer offers various storage options to meet your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to hold accessories, shoes, hair tools, or more, it can accommodate a variety of items in its small, medium, and large structured pockets.

To buy: $36 (was $39); nordstromrack.com.

JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers

Nordstrom Rack

Anyone who wants to enjoy their leftovers or feels their refrigerator could use some tidying up should keep these containers on-hand. The set comes with rectangular, square, and round-shaped containers with coinciding lids. These glass-made containers are microwave-, fridge-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

To buy: $47 (was $105); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do 10-Drawer Multicolor Storage Cart

Nordstrom Rack

If your home is overrun with craft supplies or makeup products, this colorful cart offers easy storage and is currently 35 percent off. The rainbow drawers can be labeled to help you keep track of what’s inside and will brighten up your space all at once. They’re also easy to open and close due to their glide casters.

To buy: $69 (was $107); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Square Storage Jars

Nordstrom Rack

Arrange your cupboards, kitchen countertops, or walk-in pantry with these square storage jars. They come in a set of three and are designed with a sleek and airtight copper lid to keep ingredients fresh, plus a see-through glass base so you can easily check if it’s time to hit the store for a refill.

To buy: $34 (was $46); nordstromrack.com.