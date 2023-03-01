From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring

Prices start at $30 at Nordstrom Rack.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Rack On Sale Dresses Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Throughout the winter, I tend to keep a mental countdown to tick away the days until spring dress season is here in full swing. With two events on my calendar this month and the season officially starting in a few weeks, it’s safe to say my favorite time of year is nearly here. If you’re also eager for spring dresses or you’re a little worried about finding a wedding guest dress for an upcoming celebration, I’ve discovered Nordstrom Rack is the spot to visit online. 

A few weeks ago, I was knee deep in dress research for my best friend’s upcoming wedding day. I popped over to Nordstrom Rack’s site on a whim, and I was floored by how many on-sale dresses I found. I ended up purchasing and keeping a lace dress and a fun floral frock that is sadly no longer available, but there are still tons of other dresses to shop for everyday wear and more formal affairs. In fact, I found 15 dresses worth sharing—and they start at just $30.   

London Times Ruffled Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

London Times Ruffled Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $50 (was $118); nordstromrack.com.

If you’re going to a spring wedding, wear this fun ruffle dress. The flirty ruffles are my favorite thing about it, but I also love that it’s a faux wrap style with a side tie that simply serves as an accent. The tulip hemline, the back zipper closure, and the 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex shell and 100 percent polyester lining are all worth mentioning, too. And keep in mind that this dress is machine-washable, so you can save on the cost of dry cleaning after your event. Buy one in sizes 4 to 14 in four colors.  

Blu Pepper Tie Strap Midi Dress

Blu Pepper Tie Strap Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $37 (was $111); nordstromrack.com.

Mixed stripe dresses are some of my favorites because they feel perfect for both spring and summer. I’m also always drawn to dresses that have ties on the shoulders because you can find your ideal fit without having to worry about the straps slipping off of your shoulders. So, it’s not a surprise that this dress caught my eye. You can style it with wedges or espadrilles to wear to a bridal or baby shower, or you can wear it with sandals or sneakers for more casual fits. Before this style sells out, pick one up in sizes S, M, and L in navy or sage for under $40. 

Madewell V-Neck Button Front Linen Blend Mini Dress

Madewell V-Neck Button Front Linen Blend Minidress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $50 (was $88); nordstromrack.com.

The key thing to note about Nordstrom Rack is the retailer quietly sells finds from top brands at great discounts, and this linen Madewell dress is one great example. The dress is made from 55 percent linen, 27 percent cotton, and 18 percent viscose, and it’s available in sizes XS to XL in Summer Breeze (teal) and Warm Thistle (pink). The front V-neck and button closure offer a twist on a classic mini dress, and both features transform this style into a standout find to wear with sneakers. 

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $35 (was $88); nordstromrack.com.

I am eagerly planning spring and summer vacations to warm locales, and this relaxed maxi dress caught my eye because it has a great shape for a coverup. The dress has a whopping 2,600 reviews, and it’s available in an impressive 24 colors in sizes S/M to 1X/2X. It’s made from 100 percent rayon, and it has a V-neck and a V-back, adjustable straps, and pockets. For ease, it simply slips on over your head. As you countdown to warm weather trips, pick up this dress to add to your excitement while it’s on sale for $35. 

Whether your calendar is overflowing with wedding days or you’re simply hoping to add a few new styles to your rotation to wear casually with sandals and sneakers through the summer, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of options. But I’ve learned it’s important to shop fast because styles and sizes sell quickly, so make sure to pick up your favorites before they’re gone.

Lush Knit Maxi Dress

Lush Knit Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $30 (was $52); nordstromrack.com.

Sam Edelman Crisscross Halter Neck Crop Jumpsuit

Sam Edelman Crisscross Halter Neck Crop Jumpsuit

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $55 (was $148); nordstromrack.com.

Maggy London Ruffle Mock Neck Sheath Dress

Maggy London Ruffle Mock Neck Sheath Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $45 (was $128); nordstromrack.com.

Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress

Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $55 (was $150); nordstromrack.com.

Max Studio Stripe Print Shirtdress

Max Studio Stripe Print Shirtdress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $40 (was $138); nordstromrack.com.

Maggy London Floral Print Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress

Maggy London Floral Print Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $70 (was $148); nordstromrack.com.

Marina Bow One-Shoulder Sheath Dress

Marina Bow Detail One Shoulder Sheath Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $70 (was $139); nordstromrack.com.

BCBGeneration Ruffle Square Neck Mini Dress

BCBGENERATION Ruffle Square Neck Minidress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $30 (was $89); nordstromrack.com.

Max Studio Floral Button Front Baby Doll Dress

Max Studio Floral Button Front Baby Doll Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $35 (was $98); nordstromrack.com.

Maisie Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

Maisie Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $45 (was $88); nordstromrack.com.

DKNY Collared Dress

DKNY Collared Waist Tie Above Knee Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $45 (was $134); nordstromrack.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dae styling cream restock
Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream Is My Favorite Formula for Air-Dried, Frizz-Free Curls
New Clever Home Finds at Amazon
10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4
Weezie Towel Review Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Towel Brand—and I Feel Like I’m Visiting a Spa
Related Articles
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rackâs Presidentsâ Day SaleâStarting at Just $4 TOUT
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale—Starting at Just $4
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
J.Crew Presidents Day Sale Tout
Psst! J.Crew Launched Its Presidents’ Day Sale, and Preppy Spring Finds Are 40% Off
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Crochet Stretch Lace Midi Dress
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 31 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
Target Spring Clothing Release
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes
Quince Roundup tout
I’m Obsessed With Quince, and These Are the 12 Items Topping My Wishlist Right Now
Macy's Dress Tout
Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100
High-Waisted Jeans
The 12 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023
Kate Spade
Hurry! Kate Spade’s End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, So Shop Before Your Favorites Sell Out
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
For Days End of Sale Tout
This Recyclable Clothing Brand Is Having Its End of Season Sale—and Everything Is Up to 70% Off
The Drop Under $50 Roundup Tout
Give Your Closet a Budget-Friendly Spring Makeover With This Trendy Amazon-Famous Collection