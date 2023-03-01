From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring

Throughout the winter, I tend to keep a mental countdown to tick away the days until spring dress season is here in full swing. With two events on my calendar this month and the season officially starting in a few weeks, it’s safe to say my favorite time of year is nearly here. If you’re also eager for spring dresses or you’re a little worried about finding a wedding guest dress for an upcoming celebration, I’ve discovered Nordstrom Rack is the spot to visit online.

A few weeks ago, I was knee deep in dress research for my best friend’s upcoming wedding day. I popped over to Nordstrom Rack’s site on a whim, and I was floored by how many on-sale dresses I found. I ended up purchasing and keeping a lace dress and a fun floral frock that is sadly no longer available, but there are still tons of other dresses to shop for everyday wear and more formal affairs. In fact, I found 15 dresses worth sharing—and they start at just $30.

If you’re going to a spring wedding, wear this fun ruffle dress. The flirty ruffles are my favorite thing about it, but I also love that it’s a faux wrap style with a side tie that simply serves as an accent. The tulip hemline, the back zipper closure, and the 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex shell and 100 percent polyester lining are all worth mentioning, too. And keep in mind that this dress is machine-washable, so you can save on the cost of dry cleaning after your event. Buy one in sizes 4 to 14 in four colors.

Mixed stripe dresses are some of my favorites because they feel perfect for both spring and summer. I’m also always drawn to dresses that have ties on the shoulders because you can find your ideal fit without having to worry about the straps slipping off of your shoulders. So, it’s not a surprise that this dress caught my eye. You can style it with wedges or espadrilles to wear to a bridal or baby shower, or you can wear it with sandals or sneakers for more casual fits. Before this style sells out, pick one up in sizes S, M, and L in navy or sage for under $40.

The key thing to note about Nordstrom Rack is the retailer quietly sells finds from top brands at great discounts, and this linen Madewell dress is one great example. The dress is made from 55 percent linen, 27 percent cotton, and 18 percent viscose, and it’s available in sizes XS to XL in Summer Breeze (teal) and Warm Thistle (pink). The front V-neck and button closure offer a twist on a classic mini dress, and both features transform this style into a standout find to wear with sneakers.

I am eagerly planning spring and summer vacations to warm locales, and this relaxed maxi dress caught my eye because it has a great shape for a coverup. The dress has a whopping 2,600 reviews, and it’s available in an impressive 24 colors in sizes S/M to 1X/2X. It’s made from 100 percent rayon, and it has a V-neck and a V-back, adjustable straps, and pockets. For ease, it simply slips on over your head. As you countdown to warm weather trips, pick up this dress to add to your excitement while it’s on sale for $35.

Whether your calendar is overflowing with wedding days or you’re simply hoping to add a few new styles to your rotation to wear casually with sandals and sneakers through the summer, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of options. But I’ve learned it’s important to shop fast because styles and sizes sell quickly, so make sure to pick up your favorites before they’re gone.

