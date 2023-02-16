All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale—Starting at Just $4

Score deals up to 82 percent off.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

If you’re searching for the best sales to shop this Presidents’ Day, one you should add to your list is Nordstrom Rack. Clothing, accessories, shoes, and home goods are on sale starting at only $4. You’ll find discounts on Hudson Jeans, Barbour, Kate Spade, Adidas, and more, so don’t wait to shop the sale. 

These Sam Edelman slip-on mules are currently available in two trendy patterns, ivory and tan cow print and terracotta snake skin, and they’re currently up to 82 percent off—you can snag them for just $28. Shoppers say the shoes look “professional and modern” with no break-in time period needed. Definitely check out this leather baguette-style purse for up to 69 percent off, too. It comes in classic black or metallic stone silver and has studs on the sides to add some edge.

Other must-shop deals include this cozy tassel throw blanket that you can grab for just $16 and these cracked faux-leather leggings that are stretchy, high-waisted, and moisture-wicking for up to 79 percent off. Reviewers say the leggings are “insanely cute,” and they start at only $16. Shop more of our picks from Nordstrom Rack’s sale below. 

t tahari eyelash cardigan

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack Fashion Deals

Shop discounts on clothing for any occasion, from sweatpants to midi dresses. For a casual look, you can get these Champion joggers that come in five colors for up to 50 percent off. You’ll also find everyday dresses, like this long sleeve floral one, and fancier styles, like this square neck dress with a slit. Another deal you have to check out is this 

allsaints anouck leather backpack

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack Accessories Deals

You can shop deals on cashmere gloves, scarves, and backpacks, too, starting at only $7. This pebbled leather backpack is sophisticated and trendy, and it’s currently 64 percent off. Reviewers say it’s a stylish option to use for work in place of a regular tote. Shop this Barbour multicolor striped scarf that features metallic threads for extra sparkle for just $25.

Kia Ankle Strap Sandal SAM EDELMAN

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack Shoes Deals

Right now you can shop boots, mules, slippers, and more starting at $28. Snag these Sam Edelman ankle strap heeled sandals for up to 62 percent off. Shoppers are “pleasantly surprised” with how comfortable and easy to walk in they are. If you’re in the market for slippers, try this faux-fur pair. They’re available in black, ivory, and light pink and are currently 49 percent off. 

2-Piece Cutting Board Set ART AND COOK

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack Home and Kitchen Deals

And don’t forget home goods—throw pillows, sheets, cutting boards, and more are on sale. This cute monogram mug would make a great gift for coffee- or tea-lovers, and it’s just $4. Store your jewelry in this two-tier drawer set instead of in a tangled mess on top of your dresser. Another amazing discount is this 100 percent cotton sheet set that’s up to 75 percent off.

More Must-Shop Deals

