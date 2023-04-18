We Found 15 Mother’s Day Gifts for Under $50 at Nordstrom Rack—From Bath Salts to Glass Mugs

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered. To take the stress out of shopping for presents, we headed to Nordstrom Rack to pick them out for you. You’ll find robes, jewelry, throw blankets, and more, all for under $50.

Your mom can relax all day long with these soothing bath salts and this purifying face mask. For jewelry lovers, check out these Swarovski crystal rings that are a whopping 84 percent off. They come in a set of three gold, silver, and rose gold crystal embellished bands for just $20. And that’s just a preview: Take a look at the rest of our Mother’s Day picks below, starting at just $10.

Nordstrom Rack Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $25 (was $32); nordstromrack.com.

This set includes Philosophy’s whipped body cream and its award-winning three-in-one shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath in the popular Amazing Grace scent. The products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients that are free from parabens and phthalates.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $35 (was $72); nordstromrack.com.

Your mom will feel like she’s in a fancy café when using these double-walled glass mugs that hold 400 milliliters (13.5 ounces) of liquid each. They’re made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass that are dishwasher and microwave safe. The material maintains the temperature of drinks for longer periods of time while keeping the outside cool to the touch.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $10 (was $13); nordstromrack.com.

Treat your mom to an at-home spa day with these bath salts that are available in two calming scents: Rose Chamomile and Lavender Earl Grey. The salts are infused with essential oils and extracts and are free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and silicones. Just add up to five scoops to your bath, stir the salts, then sit back and relax.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $33 (was $58); nordstromrack.com.

This reed diffuser contains high-quality oils to continuously release fragrance for around 90 days. You can adjust the intensity by adding or removing reeds, so you’ll have the perfect amount of fragrance. The fruity scent has notes of crushed fig leaves, blue cypress, turquoise waters, and dewy violet to make it feel like you’re on vacation in the Mediterranean.

For even more Mother’s Day gifts under $50 from Nordstrom Rack, check out the rest of our picks below. There’s something for everyone, from cozy PJs to Belgian waffle makers.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $20 (was $125); nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $11; nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: From $26 (was $35); nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: From $30 (was $120); nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $25; nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $25; nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $25; nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $45 (was $55); nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $22; nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $20 (was $48); nordstromrack.com.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: $18; nordstromrack.com.