Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale

Dresses, bags, shoes, and more are all discounted.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on February 3, 2023 08:00PM EST

Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
If you’re still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit, fear not—Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale is going on right now, and you can find everything you need, from jumpsuits to dresses. And the best part? The discounts are up to 64 percent off. The deals last right up until February 14, but you’ll want to shop now to make sure everything arrives on time. 

You can score this wide-leg jumpsuit starting at just $46 (yes, you read that right) in black or red. Other trendy options include this cow print satin midi skirt for 52 percent off and these Steve Madden square-toed heeled sandals for $60. And don’t forget accessories—these Kurt Geiger heart-shaped earrings couldn’t be more on-theme for Valentine’s Day, and they’re currently 52 percent off.

Keep shopping below to find even more Nordstrom Rack deals.

BEBE Choker Neck Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

Bebe Choker Neck Jumpsuit

This sophisticated jumpsuit is perfect for a dressed-up Valentine’s Day look. The wide-leg style has a choker neckline and a back cutout. It zips up from the back and has an additional button closure.

To buy: From $46 (was $119); nordstromrack.com.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Club Backpack

Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Backpack

For a more casual accessory that’s still festive, try this pomegranate color backpack. It’s made of a durable cotton and nylon blend with a leather trim flap closure and top handle. The zipper closure will keep all your belongings safely inside, and it even folds down for easy storage and travel. Reviewers say the bag is lightweight and roomy enough to hold all your essentials.

To buy: $90 (was $140); nordstromrack.com.

AVEC LES FILLES Faux Leather Balloon Sleeve Dress

Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Faux-Leather Balloon Sleeve Dress

This faux-leather dress features a square neckline and balloon sleeves. The back of the dress has a zippered closure and smocking to add some stretch. The bone shade is a great neutral to pair with pops of colored accessories. 

To buy: $55 (was $129); nordstromrack.com.

MARC FISHER Clear Strap Cone Heel Sandal

Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Clear Strap Cone Heel Sandal

These trendy ankle-strap sandals have a 4-inch translucent, cone-shaped heel. The ankle strap is adjustable with a buckle closure to ensure they fit comfortably. You can choose from bright colors like blue, pink, and red or more neutral shades, including gold, gray, and silver. 

To buy: $35 (was $99); nordstromrack.com.

AVEC LES FILLES Faux Leather Cropped Wide Leg Trousers

Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Faux-Leather Cropped Wide Leg Trousers

Faux-leather pants are very popular right now, and this wide-leg pair has a cropped silhouette that makes them unique. Available in two neutral tones, chestnut and black, they would look chic dressed up with heels or worn casually with boots or sneakers. The pants have a zip fly and button closure and are machine-washable. 

To buy: $40 (was $89); nordstromrack.com.

STEVE MADDEN Elated Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Steve Madden Elated Slide Sandal

These square-toed sandals feature a 3.5-inch curved heel. Although they have a high heel, the footbed is lightly cushioned to keep your feet comfy. The shiny patent style is available in black, camel, and gold, while the see-through lucite version comes in clear, green, and lilac.

To buy: $60 (was $90); nordstromrack.com

MARC JACBOS Groove Leather Mini Bag

Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

A mini bag like this one is perfect for times when you only need to tote a few items with you. Shoppers say it’s just the right size to fit a phone, cardcase, and keys. The purse features a foldover flap and an adjustable strap that can be worn crossbody or carried on your shoulder.

To buy: $100 (was $195); nordstromrack.com.

KURT GEIGER LONDON Tie Dye Heart Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom

Kurt Geiger London Tie-Dye Heart Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings

Heart-shaped earrings are a must for Valentine’s Day, and this tie-dye pair definitely stands out. They’re made of quartz, resin, and glass with gold tone plating. In addition to the tie-dye color, the hearts feature the brand’s signature eagle head.

To buy: $32 (was $68); nordstromrack.com.

Renee C Satin Cow Print Midi Skirt

Nordstrom

Renee C Satin Cow Print Midi Skirt

Satin midi skirts can be worn with just about any outfit and look fabulous. This style has a cow print in either black or brown and an elastic waist. According to shoppers, the fabric is high quality and not “paper thin.” Reviewers also commented that the skirt is fashionable and classy.

To buy: $30 (was $64); nordstromrack.com.

HALOGEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Top

Nordstrom

Halogen Halter Neck Sleeveless Top

This sleeveless halter top has a smocked neck and back keyhole opening with button-loop closures. The shirt is lined to ensure it’s not see-through, and the crinkled-texture of the fabric makes it easy to throw on without worrying about wrinkles. Plus, it’s machine-washable. 

To buy: $30 (was $59); nordstromrack.com.

