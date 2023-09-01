Everything Worth Buying at Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale, With Deals Up to 84% Off

Labor Day weekend signifies the unofficial end of summer, the start of football season (and fall decorating if you haven’t already begun), and for people who love a good deal, it’s also one of the best times of the year to shop sales.

One of our favorite stores to find top brands at low prices is Nordstrom Rack, and right now, the retailer’s clearance section is chock-full of fashion and home finds for the holiday weekend. We’re talking about savings of up to 84 percent on nearly 9,000 items from brands like Levi’s, Adidas, Steve Madden, and Barefoot Dreams.

After combing through all the pages of Nordstrom Rack’s massive sale, we found the top items worth buying while they’re marked down. Keep scrolling to see the best fashion and home deals handpicked by a shopping editor.

Best Fashion Deals

There’s a wide variety of fall fashion essentials on sale right now, including jackets, jeans, jumpsuits, and long-sleeve dresses. One jacket we’re eyeing is this faux leather one from Levi’s that comes in 16 different colors, from neutrals like black and tan to brighter shades like red and pink. One reviewer shared that they’d “been looking for a timeless faux leather jacket for a while,” and this style from Levi’s “fit all [their] expectations.”

For upcoming weddings and work events, consider grabbing this jumpsuit for just $32 during the sale. It has a high neckline, wide-leg pant legs, and pockets, and it can be worn with heels and an updo for formal events or sneakers and a denim jacket for more casual occasions. One shopper said it “looks much more expensive” than it is, and another person noted that the “design accentuates your shape by defining your waistline.”

Best Shoe, Handbag, and Jewelry Deals

If you need some new pieces in your accessory collection, it shouldn’t take long to find a few in Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section worth adding to your virtual cart. There are shopper-loved shoes from top brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman, including these block heels that are “so comfortable and stylish,” according to one reviewer, and these classic mules that several customers call “beautiful” and “high quality.” And if you’re looking for a new handbag, check out this leather crossbody bag that’s easy to carry and keep organized thanks to its numerous pockets, or this shoulder bag that “holds everything without being bulky,” as one shopper noted.

Best Home Deals

Nordstrom Rack is full of hidden gems, even for your home. And since cozy season is approaching, now’s the time to stock up on plush blankets, like this one from Barefoot Dreams that’s 57 percent off or this faux-fur throw that’s just $18. Plus, if you have any upcoming travel plans, you’ll want to peruse the luggage selection that includes this Vince Camuto two-piece set for 53 percent off. There are also discounts on jewelry organizers for vanity top and on-the-go use.

Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks on sale right now, and head to Nordstrom Rack to check out the thousands of deals marked down for a limited time.

Hudson Jeans Natalie Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Steve Madden Infused Heeled Sandal

Adidas Saturday 2.0 Plus Baseball Cap

Nordstrom Square Zip Jewelry Box