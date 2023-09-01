Style Everything Worth Buying at Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale, With Deals Up to 84% Off Save big on brands like Levi’s, Steve Madden, and Adidas. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Bridget is an associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell. She has three years of experience writing for a variety of Dotdash Meredith brands, covering a wide range of topics like subscription services, meal kits, and home products. One of our favorite stores to find top brands at low prices is Nordstrom Rack, and right now, the retailer’s clearance section is chock-full of fashion and home finds for the holiday weekend. We’re talking about savings of up to 84 percent on nearly 9,000 items from brands like Levi’s, Adidas, Steve Madden, and Barefoot Dreams. After combing through all the pages of Nordstrom Rack’s massive sale, we found the top items worth buying while they’re marked down. Keep scrolling to see the best fashion and home deals handpicked by a shopping editor. Nordstrom Rack Best Fashion Deals There’s a wide variety of fall fashion essentials on sale right now, including jackets, jeans, jumpsuits, and long-sleeve dresses. One jacket we’re eyeing is this faux leather one from Levi’s that comes in 16 different colors, from neutrals like black and tan to brighter shades like red and pink. One reviewer shared that they’d “been looking for a timeless faux leather jacket for a while,” and this style from Levi’s “fit all [their] expectations.” For upcoming weddings and work events, consider grabbing this jumpsuit for just $32 during the sale. It has a high neckline, wide-leg pant legs, and pockets, and it can be worn with heels and an updo for formal events or sneakers and a denim jacket for more casual occasions. One shopper said it “looks much more expensive” than it is, and another person noted that the “design accentuates your shape by defining your waistline.” Levi’s Faux Leather Fashion Belted Moto Jacket, from $46 (was $180) Hudson Jeans Natalie Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $64 (was $195) 90 Degree by Reflex Wonderlink Hudson Yoga Pants, from $14 (was $78) Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, from $32 (was $139) Walter Baker Dani Satin Dress, from $35 (was $228) Kenedik Plissé Shirtdress, from $18 (was $59) Calvin Kelin Thin Rib High Neck Tank Top, $15 (was $50) 90 Degree by Reflex Cloud Plush Zip Front Jacket, from $20 (was $88) Nordstrom Rack Best Shoe, Handbag, and Jewelry Deals If you need some new pieces in your accessory collection, it shouldn’t take long to find a few in Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section worth adding to your virtual cart. There are shopper-loved shoes from top brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman, including these block heels that are “so comfortable and stylish,” according to one reviewer, and these classic mules that several customers call “beautiful” and “high quality.” And if you’re looking for a new handbag, check out this leather crossbody bag that’s easy to carry and keep organized thanks to its numerous pockets, or this shoulder bag that “holds everything without being bulky,” as one shopper noted. Sam Edelman Laurna Mule, from $56 (was $140) Steve Madden Lolo Penny Loafer, from $33 (was $90) Steve Madden Infused Heeled Sandal, from $20 (was $90) Hobo Mission Leather Crossbody Bag, $95 (was $188) American Leather Co. Austin Shoulder Bag, $50 (was $165) Adidas Saturday 2.0 Plus Baseball Cap, from $10 (was $20) Cole Haan 54mm Curvy Cat Eye Sunglasses, $25 (was $98) Adornia Water-Resistant Tube Hoop Earrings, $20 (was $110) Savvy Cie Jewels Herringbone Wide Chain Necklace, $24 (was $110) Nordstrom Rack Best Home Deals Nordstrom Rack is full of hidden gems, even for your home. And since cozy season is approaching, now’s the time to stock up on plush blankets, like this one from Barefoot Dreams that’s 57 percent off or this faux-fur throw that’s just $18. Plus, if you have any upcoming travel plans, you’ll want to peruse the luggage selection that includes this Vince Camuto two-piece set for 53 percent off. There are also discounts on jewelry organizers for vanity top and on-the-go use. 