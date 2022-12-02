Style Clothing Nordstrom Rack’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has Winter Coats for Up to 80% Off We found the best 14 styles under $100. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 06:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As you start to bring out your winter gear, you may notice last year's staples might be a little worn out or in need of a refresh. If you're ready to upgrade your outerwear, Nordstrom Rack's extended Cyber Week sale is exactly what you need. The retailer currently has massive deals on jackets and coats that will help you bundle up in style this winter. Combat those frigid temperatures with high-quality designs crafted with thoughtful details that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. Whether you want to feel like you're wrapped in a blanket or are looking for outerwear that's a little sleeker than what you currently have, we dug through Nordstrom Rack's impressive outerwear to select the top pieces. From puffers to fleece jackets, get equipped for all your winter activities with jackets that withstand the chill. Best Cyber Week Nordstrom Rack Coat Deals Sebby Faux Leather Quilted Shacket, $45 (was $130) Vero Moda Reese Faux Shearling Trimmed Quilt Coat, from $41 (was $105) Michael Kors Packable Down Jacket, from $80 (was $240) BlankNYC Fleece Shacket, from $30 (was $98) Michael Kors Contrast Packable Hooded Down Jacket, $80 (was $190) Sage Collection Jet Setter Faux Shearling Jacket, $38 (was $75) BCBGeneration Chevron Pillow Pack Jacket, from $59(was $228) Michael Kors Stand-Away Collar Short Puffer, $90 (was $240) Sebby Faux Fur Notch Collar Coat, $70 (was $278) Guess Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat, $90 (was $220) Elodie Quilted Crop Puffer Jacket, from $42 (was $60) Guess Hooded Zip Front Anorak, $90 (was $225) Kenneth Cole New York Soft Shell Jacket, $80 (was $220) Michael Kors Leopard Print Puffer Jacket, $90 (was $260) Michael Kors Leopard Print Puffer Jacket This water-resistant quilted puffer coat from Michael Kors features plush faux fur detailing on the hood and a fun tonal leopard print to keep you warm while staying stylish. You can grab it in three neutral colors that will go with almost everything in your winter wardrobe: a nude husk, olive, and black. To buy: $90 (was $260), nordstromrack.com. Sebby Faux Leather Quilted Shacket This faux leather quilted style is the essential, trendy shacket you should have in your closet. It works great as a mid-layer when you're going from a chilly day to a frigid night. It also has two snap-button front pockets and zip pockets for extra security when carrying your essentials. To buy: $44 (was $130), nordstromrack.com. Michael Kors Packable Down Jacket This hooded style comes in five festive colors with a high collar to keep the frigid air from getting it—plus, it means you can skip a scarf. It’s the perfect jacket to take with you on the go since the packable design guarantees it will fit your luggage. To buy: $80 (was $190), nordstromrack.com. Sebby Faux Fur Notch Collar Coat Did someone say two-in-one? Featuring a standing collar and attached hood for added warmth, this mid-length design from Sebby is also reversible. The relaxed fit keeps you comfortable while leaving room for the rest of your cozy winter layers. To buy: $70 (was $278), nordstromrack.com. Nordstrom Rack Guess Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat A dressier option is this faux leather number in a timeless silhouette from Guess. It will look best (as well as keep you toasty) with a textured ensemble below. To buy: $90 (was $220), nordstromrack.com. Kenneth Cole New York Soft Shell Jacket Brave the snow and ice with this water-resistant softshell jacket by Kenneth Cole. Customers appreciated the “very soft lining” of the coat and found there was “just enough room to layer comfortably.” To buy: $80 (was $220), nordstromrack.com. 