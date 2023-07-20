I’m a Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything Worth Buying During Nordstrom Rack’s Massive Sale, Up to 87% Off

It has truly felt like Christmas in July with so many huge sales events happening this month. And just when you thought the deals were over, Nordstrom Rack made our bargain hunter hearts happy with its Clear the Rack sale. Now until Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can save big on already discounted items, with jaw-dropping markdowns of up to 87 percent off.

The Clear the Rack sale lets you get to take an additional 25 percent off all items in the clearance section, which includes more than 9,000 fashion, beauty, and home products. This means you score double discounts on sandals, dresses, handbags, and so much more from brands like Steve Madden and Rebecca Minkoff.

Our list features the best deals you can shop during the epic Nordstrom Rack seasonal sale, and although the sale technically just started, products are already quickly selling out. With that said, we recommend ordering your favorite items today instead of waiting until the last minute.

Best Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Rack’s dress selection never misses, and right now the clearance section is chock-full of stunning styles from Steve Madden, Melrose and Market, and other popular brands. One dress we’re eyeing, in particular, is this ruched silhouette that’s on sale in several different colors, including white, green, and light pink. With more than 2,500 five stars reviews, it’s praised by shoppers for its supreme comfort and flattering shape.

In addition to dresses, plenty of tops, pants, jackets, and activewear are on sale. This pair of biker shorts feature a double discount in the bright lime green shade, but the other five colors are also significantly marked down. And if you’re set on athletic shorts but could use new denim cut-offs, look no further than this high-waisted pair by Hudson Jeans.

Best Shoe, Handbag, and Jewelry Deals

One can never have too many accessories, and luckily, you can stock up on new shoes, handbags, and jewelry for less during the huge clearance sale. If you want cushioned sneakers that elevate any outfit, this pair embellished with rhinestones is sure to turn heads and is up to 65 percent off right now. Continuing with the comfort theme, these lightweight Stuart Weitzman sandals are the perfect everyday shoe for the summer.

For a timeless handbag, we love this Steve Madden snake embossed bucket bag that’s on sale for $54 and this versatile Rebecca Minkoff crossbody for 61 percent off. And if you’re missing a pair of gold hoops, these customer-loved, water-resistant earrings shoppers call “really nice quality” are marked down to just $20.

Best Beauty Deals

There’s a little bit of everything on sale in terms of beauty items, including electric toothbrushes, skincare, and hair tools. For a fresh-out-of-the-salon blowout, snag this Hot Tools one-step hair styling tool for half off. Once your hair is about 80 percent dry, you can go in with this device to smooth your locks and add volume that lasts all day. Plus, it’s way easier to use than a round brush and blow dryer.

Another must-have beauty find is this anti-aging eye serum that improves the appearance of dark circles and fine lines and depuffs tired eyes. One shopper says it’s the one product they “can’t live without,” adding that their 55-year-old stepmom also “swears by it.”

Best Home Deals

Don’t forget about Nordstrom Rack’s amazing discounts on home goods: We found luxurious sheets, cozy blankets, and bold bath rugs for up to 68 percent off. You might not need it right now, but once the crisp fall air rolls in, we can guarantee you’ll love wrapping yourself up in this Barefoot Dreams blanket for morning coffee and movie nights. And if your bathroom can use a pop of color or a fun pattern, grab this black and white bath rug for just $8 along with this botanical shower curtain on sale for $12.