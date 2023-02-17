Staub, All-Clad, Dolce Vita, and Vince Camuto Are Up to 71% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

Grab these steals before they disappear.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on February 17, 2023 07:00AM EST

Pres Day: Nordstrom Sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

You don't need to wait until Presidents' Day to shop incredible savings on home decor, bedding, shoes, or cosmetics, thanks to Nordstrom's Winter Sale. Through February 20, you can save up to 71 percent on best-selling brands from home to fashion, like All-Clad, Staub, Parachute, MAC Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Dolce Vita, Open Edit, Barefoot Dreams, and more.

If you've been itching to give your closet a spring refresh or searching for gorgeous hosting essentials to ring in the new season, now's the time to take advantage of the massive deals ahead of Presidents' Day. From geometric patterned kitchen towels and fluffy throws to highly-rated concealer and spring-friendly booties, we poured through Nordstrom's hundreds of pages of deals to uncover the ones worth your time.

There's no need to spend hours tracking down the best sales. We have a pared-down list below with prices starting at $11.

Nordstrom’s Best Presidents' Day Deals

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover PARACHUTE

Nordstrom

The Best Presidents' Day Home Deals

Nordstrom might be synonymous with coveted fashion and beauty products, but its home section is also thriving. Revamping your kitchen and dining room on a budget is easy with this selection of essentials. The Staub Four-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set is essential for making large meals while remaining beautiful enough to serve in—and you save $120. If you've noticed your dinnerware is chipped and no longer bringing you joy, it might be time for an upgrade with Nordsrtom's 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for just $50.

It's time to put an end to the eternal tussle between comfy and chic. Cultivate the ultimate cozy space with Parachute's popular and ultra-plush Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover. CLR Shop's Wonderful Whirl Throw Blanket will add the perfect pop of color to any neutral space as well.

Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation MAC COSMETICS

Nordstrom

The Best Presidents' Day Beauty Deals

Beauty steals abound at Nordstrom, from lush body care to natural-looking foundation. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that MAC's Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation is currently 20 percent off. Whenever I want to create a sheer veil of perfection, I always go back to this formula. It also pairs seamlessly with the blurring effects of the Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer.

There's no time like the present to embrace a soothing bedtime routine. Yuzu Soap's Shea Butter Body Lotion will eliminate any rough patches of skin while you sleep, and you should always keep a hand cream nearby. Ensure a restful night of snoozing with Slip's limited-edition Celestial Nights Pure Silk Sleep Mask & Scrunchie Set.

CozyChic Rib Slipper BAREFOOT DREAMS

Nordstrom

The Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

Like so many of Barefoot Dreams' toasty accessories, this pair of CozyChic Rib Slippers offer a balance of rich texture and functionality with its sturdy rubber sole. Trade in your worn-out bras for this buttery-soft style from True & Co. that adds a sultry touch with a lace racerback design. Speaking of comfort, you'll want to lounge and nap in Free People's Essential Knit Pajamas, and you can snag them for 30 percent off.

Justify your extensive collection of booties with unique styles like this textured, croc-embossed style from Mark Fisher LTD or Dolce Vita's flexible Spade Bootie. With Wit & Wisdoms 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Crop Carpenter Jeans, you'll have a perfect pairing.

More Must-Shop Deals

