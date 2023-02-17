Shopping Staub, All-Clad, Dolce Vita, and Vince Camuto Are Up to 71% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale Grab these steals before they disappear. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua You don't need to wait until Presidents' Day to shop incredible savings on home decor, bedding, shoes, or cosmetics, thanks to Nordstrom's Winter Sale. Through February 20, you can save up to 71 percent on best-selling brands from home to fashion, like All-Clad, Staub, Parachute, MAC Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Dolce Vita, Open Edit, Barefoot Dreams, and more. If you've been itching to give your closet a spring refresh or searching for gorgeous hosting essentials to ring in the new season, now's the time to take advantage of the massive deals ahead of Presidents' Day. From geometric patterned kitchen towels and fluffy throws to highly-rated concealer and spring-friendly booties, we poured through Nordstrom's hundreds of pages of deals to uncover the ones worth your time. There's no need to spend hours tracking down the best sales. We have a pared-down list below with prices starting at $11. Nordstrom’s Best Presidents' Day Deals Staub Four-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set, $100 (was $220) All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert, $120 (was $300) CLR Shop Wonderful Whirl Throw Blanket, $56 (was $139) Slip Celestial Nights Pure Silk Sleep Mask & Scrunchie Set, $38 (was $75) Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Body Lotion, $16 (was $26) Nordstrom 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $50 (was $99) Dolce Vita Spade Bootie, from $63 (was $140) Open Edit Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $20 (was $69) Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Crop Carpenter Jeans, $53 (was $88) Vince Camuto Mixed Media Layered Sweater, $40 (was $99) Nordstrom The Best Presidents' Day Home Deals Nordstrom might be synonymous with coveted fashion and beauty products, but its home section is also thriving. Revamping your kitchen and dining room on a budget is easy with this selection of essentials. The Staub Four-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set is essential for making large meals while remaining beautiful enough to serve in—and you save $120. If you've noticed your dinnerware is chipped and no longer bringing you joy, it might be time for an upgrade with Nordsrtom's 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for just $50. It's time to put an end to the eternal tussle between comfy and chic. Cultivate the ultimate cozy space with Parachute's popular and ultra-plush Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover. CLR Shop's Wonderful Whirl Throw Blanket will add the perfect pop of color to any neutral space as well. Schott Zwiesel Paris Set of Two Long Drink Glasses, $11 (was $24) Nordstrom Set of Four Geometric Grid Kitchen Towels, $13 (was $25) Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, from $154 (was from $220) Staub Four-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set, $100 (was $220) All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert, $120 (was $300) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed, $89 (was $148) Nordstrom 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $50 (was $99) CLR Shop Wonderful Whirl Throw Blanket, $56 (was $139) Nordstrom The Best Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Beauty steals abound at Nordstrom, from lush body care to natural-looking foundation. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that MAC's Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation is currently 20 percent off. Whenever I want to create a sheer veil of perfection, I always go back to this formula. It also pairs seamlessly with the blurring effects of the Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer. There's no time like the present to embrace a soothing bedtime routine. Yuzu Soap's Shea Butter Body Lotion will eliminate any rough patches of skin while you sleep, and you should always keep a hand cream nearby. Ensure a restful night of snoozing with Slip's limited-edition Celestial Nights Pure Silk Sleep Mask & Scrunchie Set. MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, $21 (was $27) Bobbi Brown Festive Ready Mini Crushed Lip Trio, $21 (was $30) MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, $32 (was $39) Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Body Lotion, $16 (was $26) Slip Celestial Nights Pure Silk Sleep Mask & Scrunchie Set, $38 (was $75) AG Body Hands Free Clean Hand Sanitizer Spray, $7 (was $10) Yuzu Soap Set of Three Hand Creams, $23 (was $28) Base Coat Exfoliate Sugar Scrub Refill, $14 (was $28) Mowellens Living Cleanse Nourish & Renew CBD-Boosted Daily Cleanser, $54 (was $89) Nordstrom The Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals Like so many of Barefoot Dreams' toasty accessories, this pair of CozyChic Rib Slippers offer a balance of rich texture and functionality with its sturdy rubber sole. Trade in your worn-out bras for this buttery-soft style from True & Co. that adds a sultry touch with a lace racerback design. Speaking of comfort, you'll want to lounge and nap in Free People's Essential Knit Pajamas, and you can snag them for 30 percent off. Justify your extensive collection of booties with unique styles like this textured, croc-embossed style from Mark Fisher LTD or Dolce Vita's flexible Spade Bootie. With Wit & Wisdoms 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Crop Carpenter Jeans, you'll have a perfect pairing. Vince Camuto Mixed Media Layered Sweater, $40 (was $99) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Slippers, from $34 (was $68) Treasure & Bond Shrunken Cotton Blend Sweater Vest, from $25 (was $59) True & Co. True Body Triangle Lace Racerback Bralette, from $25 (was $58) Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, from $54 (was $89) Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Crop Carpenter Jeans, $53 (was $88) Free People Essential Knit Pajamas, $68 (was $98) Mark Fisher LTD Mariel Croc Embossed Bootie, $90 (was $199) Dolce Vita Spade Bootie, from $63 (was $140) Open Edit Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $20 (was $69) More Must-Shop Deals Psst! J.Crew Launched Its Presidents’ Day Sale, and Preppy Spring Finds Are 40% Off Transform Your Bedroom With Ettitude's First-of-Its-Kind Ultra-Soft, Vegan Cashmere Throw When Clutter Stresses Me Out, These Easy, Stylish Drawer Organizers Save the Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit