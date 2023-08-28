Style Skincare Nordstrom Has Wrinkle-Reducing Skincare Favorites, Starting at $15 We rounded up the 10 best with big results. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 28, 2023 10:43AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington With fall on the way, a skincare refresh may be in order to account for dropping temperatures and their effect on our skin. To fill the holes in your pre-existing regimen where you may be lacking hydration, elasticity-promotors, and all of the clarifying, wrinkle-reducing, and sun-spot diminishing formulas on the market, Nordstrom has you covered. Nordstrom's popular skincare products from brands like Kiehl’s, Clinique, Clarins, Elemis, Dior, and many more are well worth adding to your routine as we head into the colder seasons. Whether you're in need of a new moisturizer, an SPF, or a firming serum, you’re bound to find it amongst Nordstrom's wide selection with impressive five-star ratings to match. We put together 10 can’t-miss products worth adding to your virtual cart. Shopper-Loved Nordstrom Skincare Finds Clinique Moisture Surge 100-H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $17 Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate, $92 Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam, $36 Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $17 Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30, From $38 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum, From $85 Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser, $50 Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Serum, From $43 Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $92 Patchology Firming Eye Gels, $15 Clinique Moisture Surge 100-H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer Nordstrom Buy Now $15 This deeply hydrating face cream from Clinique is meant to help skin retain its moisture for 100 hours (yes, you read that right). The lightweight, oil-free formula features aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and give it an overall glow. The formula has raked in thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who praise the “light and refreshing” cream for tackling “premature aging concerns” in addition to its assistance in reinvigorating their dry, sensitive skin. One reviewer in their 70s claims they’ve “never found a better product for everyday moisture” than this Clinique formula. Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate Nordstrom Buy Now $92 While a time machine would be the ultimate win for turning back the clock on fine lines and wrinkles, skincare is the closest we’ll get, and this firming and smoothing serum from Clarins is a great place to start. One shopper in their 60s said it gives their skin “a luminous appearance” and added that it’s “perfect under makeup, alone” and even “under nighttime moisturizer.” Another reviewer called the product a “mini facelift in a bottle,” while an additional person noticed their skin got smoother and had “fewer wrinkles” after consistent use. It features a blend of 21 potent plant extracts like turmeric, organic green banana, and goji berry to boost skin’s radiance. Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam Nordstrom Buy Now $36 A reliable face cleanser is like the appetizer section of a multi-course meal. It creates the foundation for all the other skincare products you place on top of it and, of course, helps them absorb into the skin more effectively. This foaming cleanser from Shiseido is ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin types since it contains an oil-absorbing powder and rice germ oil to extract impurities. It also features rose and lotus for soothing properties. One shopper praised the cleanser for leaving their skin “squeaky clean without [being] drying.” Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Nordstrom Buy Now $17 For a nourishing cleanser option, this pro-collagen formula from Elemis helps remove makeup with a blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. The cleansing balm starts as a solid that melts into a makeup-dissolving oil when warmed up in your hands. While massaging into the skin, the balm takes on a third form—a cleansing milk that hydrates and soothes the skin. One shopper called the balm “so creamy” and loves leaving it on as a hydrating mask when they’re not utilizing it as a makeup remover. Keep scrolling for even more of our top picks available at Nordstrom. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 Nordstrom Buy Now $37 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum Nordstrom Buy Now $85 Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser Nordstrom Buy Now $50 Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum Nordstrom Buy Now $43 Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream Nordstrom Buy Now $92 Patchology Firming Eye Gels Nordstrom Buy Now $15 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 