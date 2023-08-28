Nordstrom Has Wrinkle-Reducing Skincare Favorites, Starting at $15

We rounded up the 10 best with big results.

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 10:43AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nordstrom Beauty CPC Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

With fall on the way, a skincare refresh may be in order to account for dropping temperatures and their effect on our skin. To fill the holes in your pre-existing regimen where you may be lacking hydration, elasticity-promotors, and all of the clarifying, wrinkle-reducing, and sun-spot diminishing formulas on the market, Nordstrom has you covered.

Nordstrom's popular skincare products from brands like Kiehl’s, Clinique, Clarins, Elemis, Dior, and many more are well worth adding to your routine as we head into the colder seasons. Whether you're in need of a new moisturizer, an SPF, or a firming serum, you’re bound to find it amongst Nordstrom's wide selection with impressive five-star ratings to match.

We put together 10 can’t-miss products worth adding to your virtual cart.

Shopper-Loved Nordstrom Skincare Finds

Clinique Moisture Surge 100-H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Nordstrom Clinique Moisture Surgeâ¢ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Nordstrom

This deeply hydrating face cream from Clinique is meant to help skin retain its moisture for 100 hours (yes, you read that right). The lightweight, oil-free formula features aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and give it an overall glow. The formula has raked in thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who praise the “light and refreshing” cream for tackling “premature aging concerns” in addition to its assistance in reinvigorating their dry, sensitive skin. One reviewer in their 70s claims they’ve “never found a better product for everyday moisture” than this Clinique formula. 

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate

Nordstrom Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate

Nordstrom

While a time machine would be the ultimate win for turning back the clock on fine lines and wrinkles, skincare is the closest we’ll get, and this firming and smoothing serum from Clarins is a great place to start. One shopper in their 60s said it gives their skin “a luminous appearance” and added that it’s “perfect under makeup, alone” and even “under nighttime moisturizer.” Another reviewer called the product a “mini facelift in a bottle,” while an additional person noticed their skin got smoother and had “fewer wrinkles” after consistent use. It features a blend of 21 potent plant extracts like turmeric, organic green banana, and goji berry to boost skin’s radiance. 

Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam

Nordstrom Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam

Nordstrom

A reliable face cleanser is like the appetizer section of a multi-course meal. It creates the foundation for all the other skincare products you place on top of it and, of course, helps them absorb into the skin more effectively. This foaming cleanser from Shiseido is ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin types since it contains an oil-absorbing powder and rice germ oil to extract impurities. It also features rose and lotus for soothing properties. One shopper praised the cleanser for leaving their skin “squeaky clean without [being] drying.” 

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 

Nordstrom Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Nordstrom

For a nourishing cleanser option, this pro-collagen formula from Elemis helps remove makeup with a blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. The cleansing balm starts as a solid that melts into a makeup-dissolving oil when warmed up in your hands. While massaging into the skin, the balm takes on a third form—a cleansing milk that hydrates and soothes the skin. One shopper called the balm “so creamy” and loves leaving it on as a hydrating mask when they’re not utilizing it as a makeup remover. 

Keep scrolling for even more of our top picks available at Nordstrom.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30

Nordstrom Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30

Nordstrom

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum

Nordstrom EstÃ©e Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum

Nordstrom

Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser

Nordstrom Dior La Mousse OFF/ON Foaming Face Cleanser

Nordstrom

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum

Nordstrom Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum

Nordstrom

Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Nordstorm Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Nordstrom

Patchology Firming Eye Gels

Nordstrom Patchology Firming Eye Gels

Nordstrom
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Waveâand Theyâre $100 Off Tout
These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Wave—and They’re $100 Off
LDW Allbirds Sale
Surprise! This Super Comfy Shoe Brand Is Running a Can’t-Miss Labor Day Deal With Up to 70% Off
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds - Early LDW Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Labor Day Deals I’m Shopping Early
Related Articles
Lancome CrÃ¨me Mousse Confort Foaming Cleanser Tout
I Swear by the Creamy Cleanser That Shoppers in Their 70s Use for ‘Soft and Supple’ Skin
Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream Tout
This Caffeinated Eye Cream Is Like a Shot of Espresso for My Dark Circles and Fine Lines
face-moisturizer-GettyImages-1317784419
The Repairing Face Cream Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Tube’ Is 20% Off Right Now
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
The Moisturizer That’s Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Wrinkles Is 34% Off at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Beauty CPC Lancome Serum Tout
78-Year-Old Shoppers Have ‘Very Minor Wrinkles’ After Using This Plumping Serum, and It’s on Sale
Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Moisturizer ‘Turns Back the Clock’ on Wrinkles—and It’s 50% Off
best-foundation-for-mature-skin
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Foundations for Mature Skin
Trendy Collage made of Cosmetic Beauty products on white background.
Why You Need to Add Glycerin to Your Winter Skincare Routine, According to Dermatologists
neck-aging-GettyImages-1355200367
Your Neck Ages First, FYI—Here’s What to Do About It
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
Composite of the Best Drugstore Eye Creams showing Olay, Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Eye Cream
The 12 Best Drugstore Eye Creams of 2023
beauty creams
7 Non-Negotiable Skin Care Products in an Anti-Aging Routine, According to Derms
does-dry-skin-cause-wrinkles-GettyImages-1218975830
Does Dry Skin Cause Wrinkles?
One of the best Anti-Aging Face Oils on a pink background.
The 12 Best Anti-Aging Face Oils of 2023
anti-aging-GettyImages-1371186761-update
We Asked Dermatologists to Share Their Top Anti-Aging Secrets
Travel bottle of toiletries with beach chairs
8 Skincare Products You Should Bring on Vacation