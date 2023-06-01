Shopping You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Prices start at just $14. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Even though Memorial Day weekend is over, there are still plenty of savings opportunities, whether you're looking to give your closet a seasonal refresh or want to add some trendy accessories to your home. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now, and you have until Sunday, June 4, to save big in fashion, beauty, and home categories. After spending hours perusing the retailer's tens of thousands of discounted items, from stunning ruffled dresses to customer-loved lipsticks, we hand-picked 38 summer-friendly, eye-catching deals worth checking out. Keep scrolling to see the style and home bargains that can save you up to 60 percent. And if you want to browse Nordstrom's full selection, head to its sale page. The Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Make the most of soft summer pastels with MAC's Color Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner, which is marked down to $15 and comes in white, mint green, and lavender—it'll blend seamlessly with the delicate colors in the Quinning Eyeshadow Palette. Oh, and you're sure to find your perfect shade of red with MAC's Love Me Liquid Lipstick collection. Don't forget, it's almost swimsuit season, so if you're trying to keep your razor bumps in check, Ceylon's customer-loved Razor Bump Gel will do the trick. MAC Cosmetics Color Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner, $15 (was $25) MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipstick, $17 (was $27) Ceylon Razor Bump Gel, $18 (was $35) NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $68 (was $85) MAC Cosmetics Richard Quinn Collection Quinning Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (was $45) Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment, $48 (was $68) Citaé x Iris Apfel More is More, Less is a Bore Eyeshadow Palette, $14 (was $19) It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Cream Lipstick Trio, $40 (was $50) Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment, $77 (was $110) The Best Style Deals Nordstrom Whether you're adding pieces to your capsule collection or just want to stock up on colorful styles, there's something for just about every price point at Nordstrom. Sweaty Bettty's popular Base Layer Space Dye Leggings are currently 50 percent off, and they're available in a gorgeous green print. You'll also find plenty of deals on denim, like these ankle jeans from Wit & Wisdom. Take a moment to check out Skims' Stretch Satin Scoop Neck Bralette, which comes in four different muted colors that won't clash with your current rotation. Topshop Stripe Twist Button-Up Shirt, $47 (was $62) Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Sol Skimmer Raw Hem Ankle Jeans, $47 (was $78) Felina Voyage High/Low Sweater Tank, $20 (was $48) Nordstrom V-Neck Tank Top, from $35 (was $49) Zella Live-In Rib Pocket Flare Pants, $50 (was $75) Sweaty Betty Base Layer Space Dye Leggings, $54 (was $108) Vero Moda Stripe Lace-Up Romper, from $39 (was $65) Billabong x Sun Chasers Wrap & Roll Floral Ruffle Wrap Minidress, $42 (was $60) Skims Stretch Satin Scoop Neck Bralette, $29 (was $48) Becca Breezy Basics Drawstring Side Maxi Skirt, from $35 (was $58) The Best Shoe Deals Nordstrom Ready to step into summer by leveling up your shoe game? Start with what you're working with at home, and upgrade your slippers with Yosi Samra's charming Jessy Scuff Slipper. Plus, they're just $30. A comfortable yet chic shoe is essential if you'll be walking a lot or traveling this season, and Steve Madden's Eydie Ballet Flats fit the bill. No summer ensemble is complete without lovely sandals, like this versatile pair from Marc Fisher. Give your sneakers a warm-weather touch with a subtle floral motif—these Converse All Star Lift High Tops hit the mark. Yosi Samra Jessy Scuff Slipper, $30 (was $50) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Sneaker, $50 (was $75) Dr. Scholl's Alyssa Slide Sandal, $40 (was $80) DKNY Laren Platform Slide Sandal, $45 (was $89) Open Edit Finley Slide Sandal, $42 (was $70) Katy Perry Geli Sandal, from $36 (was $59) Steve Madden Eydie Ballet Flat, $54 (was $90) Dolce Vita Adore Slide Sandal, $60 (was $90) Marc Fisher LTD Maddie Slide Sandal, $40 (was $100) BCBGeneration Ulana Wedge Sandal, $60 (was $99) The Best Home Deals Nordstrom Your home is an extension of your personal style, so why not have fun with it? Start with Caiyu's incredibly cheeky Le Petit Derrière Candle, which is a surefire conversation starter that adds a very fun element to your living space. You can keep your desk neat with help from these cheery-colored organizers from MoMA and Areaware. Enliven your kitchen with playful touches, like Royal Jelly Harlem's lively Pom Pom Apron or fabulous Teal & Orange Asterix Placemats, which are sure to steal the show. Caiyu Candle Le Petit Derrière Candle, $36 (was $60) Pillivuy 3-Cup Small Porcelain Baking Dish, $39 (was $52) MoMA Areaware Assembly Desk Organizer Trio, $39 (was $60) Goop Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $72 (was $120) Nordstrom Kitchen Starter Kit, $30 (was $49) Royal Jelly Harlem Teal & Orange Asterix Placemats, $34 (was $56) Parachute Cloud Cotton Tablecloth, $84 (was $129) CLR Shop Dancing Shapes Throw Blanket, $84 (was $139) Royal Jelly Harlem Pom Pom Apron, $25 (was $52) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 