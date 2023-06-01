You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Even though Memorial Day weekend is over, there are still plenty of savings opportunities, whether you're looking to give your closet a seasonal refresh or want to add some trendy accessories to your home. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening right now, and you have until Sunday, June 4, to save big in fashion, beauty, and home categories.

After spending hours perusing the retailer's tens of thousands of discounted items, from stunning ruffled dresses to customer-loved lipsticks, we hand-picked 38 summer-friendly, eye-catching deals worth checking out. Keep scrolling to see the style and home bargains that can save you up to 60 percent.

And if you want to browse Nordstrom's full selection, head to its sale page.



The Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom

Make the most of soft summer pastels with MAC's Color Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner, which is marked down to $15 and comes in white, mint green, and lavender—it'll blend seamlessly with the delicate colors in the Quinning Eyeshadow Palette. Oh, and you're sure to find your perfect shade of red with MAC's Love Me Liquid Lipstick collection. Don't forget, it's almost swimsuit season, so if you're trying to keep your razor bumps in check, Ceylon's customer-loved Razor Bump Gel will do the trick.



The Best Style Deals

Nordstrom

Whether you're adding pieces to your capsule collection or just want to stock up on colorful styles, there's something for just about every price point at Nordstrom. Sweaty Bettty's popular Base Layer Space Dye Leggings are currently 50 percent off, and they're available in a gorgeous green print. You'll also find plenty of deals on denim, like these ankle jeans from Wit & Wisdom. Take a moment to check out Skims' Stretch Satin Scoop Neck Bralette, which comes in four different muted colors that won't clash with your current rotation.



The Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom

Ready to step into summer by leveling up your shoe game? Start with what you're working with at home, and upgrade your slippers with Yosi Samra's charming Jessy Scuff Slipper. Plus, they're just $30. A comfortable yet chic shoe is essential if you'll be walking a lot or traveling this season, and Steve Madden's Eydie Ballet Flats fit the bill. No summer ensemble is complete without lovely sandals, like this versatile pair from Marc Fisher. Give your sneakers a warm-weather touch with a subtle floral motif—these Converse All Star Lift High Tops hit the mark.



The Best Home Deals

Nordstrom

Your home is an extension of your personal style, so why not have fun with it? Start with Caiyu's incredibly cheeky Le Petit Derrière Candle, which is a surefire conversation starter that adds a very fun element to your living space. You can keep your desk neat with help from these cheery-colored organizers from MoMA and Areaware. Enliven your kitchen with playful touches, like Royal Jelly Harlem's lively Pom Pom Apron or fabulous Teal & Orange Asterix Placemats, which are sure to steal the show.

