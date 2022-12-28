Style Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More Prices start at just $10. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 01:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland That awkward time between Christmas and New Year's is actually the perfect time to shop for yourself. Some of the biggest savings events happen after the holidays, including Nordstrom's highly anticipated Half-Yearly Clearance Sale. Not only can you save up to 60 percent across all home, beauty, and style categories, but you can also score an extra 25 percent off on select items through January 2. Shoppers always look forward to Nordstrom's epic Half-Yearly Sale because they can find steep discounts on best-selling products from brand names like Levi's, Sam Edleman, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Le Creuset, and more. The savings event is already underway and ends on January 9, but the sooner you shop, the better, as things tend to sell out fast. We spent hours scrolling through over 48,000 freshly discounted items to find the steepest, most worthwhile discounts on clothes, shoes, home goods, accessories, and more. It's time to make over your living space and round out your closet. Take advantage of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale by browsing the deals below. Nordstrom The Best Beauty Deals: There's nothing like a fantastic beauty sale—no, we don't exactly need anything, but it's fun to get little luxuries for less, especially when you've spent most of the month gift-shopping for others. Hit the reset button on your skin with the top-rated Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal Set filled with best-sellers. Take the perfect, sultry eye look with you anywhere you go with Too Faced's Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette. Bobbi Brown's Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base will ensure every makeup look starts with a smooth, plump canvas—plus at $66 for the duo, it's like buying one and getting another jar free. You can also achieve a vampy winter look with the Armani Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Doge. Grab it for just $20 for a limited time. Kiehl's Since 1851 Grapefruit Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal, $39 (was $54) Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick, $20 (was $39) Too Faced Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $15 (was $30) Bobbi Brown Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base Set, $66 (was $92) MAC Cosmetics Bubbles & Bows Lustreglass Sheershine Lipstick, $15 (was $24) Clinique Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, from $31 (was from $44) Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $70 (was $99) Bobbi Brown Remedies Skin Moisture Solution Intense Rehydration Compound Serum, $37 (was $52) Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal Bestseller Set, $41 (was $68) Dermaflash Mini Precision Peach Fuzz Removal Device, $49 (was $69) Nordstrom The Best Style Deals: Right now, Nordstrom is brimming with style savings, and plenty of fabulous clearance pieces are an extra 25 percent off. Give your winter style a dramatic edge with Top Shop's Faux Leather Biker Jacket while saving $57. Open Edit's $17 Side Ruched Skirt will revive your love for slinky cuts—just pair it with tights for winter. Levi's classic denim is always a good idea, and now you can score it for less. Grab the Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans for $49. It's a great time to stock up on coats as well, like this Zella Hybrid Puffer Jacket, which is now $66 off. Wit & Wisdom High Waist Ponte Trousers, $40 (was $78) Top Shop Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $34 (was $91) Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top, from $28 (was $68) Open Edit Mock Neck Wrap Look Rib Sweater, $31 (was $69) Levi's Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $49 (was $108) Caslon Open Front Cardigan Sweater, from $31 (was $69) Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt, from $17 (was $45) Free People Anyway Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Top, from $36 (was $68) Zella Hybrid Puffer Jacket, $63 (was $129) Open Edit Women's Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $30 (was $69) Nordstrom The Best Shoe Deals: Whether you're hunting for your next cozy house slippers or weather-proof galoshes to help you break through the winter slush, Nordstrom has marked down over 6,000 styles. Snatch up select colors of the Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper for only $70 or the darling Scuffette II Genuine Shearling Slipper for $74. Winter is all about the booties, and this streamlined pair from BP is now 55 percent off. The Nordstrom Vanna Bootie is another classic style on sale and comes in four neutral hues to match your cold-weather wardrobe. Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper, $70 (was $100) Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot, $113 (was $200) Ugg Scuffette II Genuine Shearling Slipper, $74 (was $105) BP Baylee Bootie, $36 (was $80) Nordstrom Vanna Bootie, $68 (was $140) Sam Edelman Garret Bootie, $90 (was $180) Jeffrey Campbell Rainpour Waterproof Rain Boot, $43 (was $75) Zella Energize Lifestyle Sneaker, $43 (was $75) Mia Coen Bootie, $50 (was $70) Toms Kallie Wedge Bootie, from $50 (was from $100) Nordstrom The Best Accessory Deals: Sometimes a good outfit is all about the finishing touches provided by our accessories. Add instant texture to an otherwise dull ensemble with the vibrant Open Edit Long Faux Fur Maxi Scarf or the charming Lele Sadoughi Pearl Snowflake Beanie. This gorgeous style from Kate Spade is seasonless and ready to complement just about every getup—plus, it's currently 55 percent off. Need a bigger bag to get your through the day? Save an extra 25 percent on the popular Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote and get it for $105. Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $105 (was $195) Open Edit Long Faux Fur Maxi Scarf, from $37 (was $69) Tory Burch Miller Leather Apple Watch Watchband, $61 (was $115) Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote, $93 (was $155) Kate Spade New York Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Crossbody Bag, $134 (was $298) Nordstrom Mara Wide Faux Leather Belt, $18 (was $59) Lele Sadoughi Pearl Snowflake Beanie, $92 (was $175) Nordstrom Wool Felt Floppy Panama Hat, from $27 (was $59) Quay Australia High Key 62mm Aviator Glasses, $35 (was $65) AllSaints Stud Chain Linear Drop Earrings, $31 (was $59) Nordstrom The Best Home Deals: Nordstrom is full of functional household gems you didn't know you needed. Equip your kitchen for all the roasts and comfort dishes to come with the Great Jones 6.75-Quart Dutchess Dutch Oven that's now 55 percent off. Make that year-round herb garden a reality in 2023 with the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3. It even comes in three sleek finishes. Finally, make your living room the star of the show. Add layers of comfort with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Stitch Pillow and Bella Doña Mujer Throw Blanket. Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $72 (was $160) Nest New York Crystallized Ginger Vanilla Reed Diffuser, $44 (was $58) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Stitch Pillow, $37 (was $98) Luigi Bormioli Sublime Set of 4 Champagne Glasses, $38 (was $50) Click & Grow Smart Garden 3, $75 (was $100) Bella Doña Mujer Throw Blanket, $38 (was $65) Marimekko Gabriel Nakki Wood Tray, $41 (was $90) Nordstrom Quick Dry Bath Towel, $10 (was $19) Le Creuset Craft Series Utensil Set, $70 (was $87) Nest Wellness Votive Trio, $36 (was $48) More Must-Shop Deals Leggings, Sweats, Workout Tops, and More Are Quietly on Sale at Alo Yoga Right Now, Starting at Just $14 This Versatile, Smoothing Setting Powder Is the Key to All-Day Makeup—and It's Only $6 I’ve Had Oily Hair All My Life, and This $15 Exfoliating Shampoo Is the Only Thing That’s Helped Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit