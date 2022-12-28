Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More

That awkward time between Christmas and New Year's is actually the perfect time to shop for yourself. Some of the biggest savings events happen after the holidays, including Nordstrom's highly anticipated Half-Yearly Clearance Sale. Not only can you save up to 60 percent across all home, beauty, and style categories, but you can also score an extra 25 percent off on select items through January 2.

Shoppers always look forward to Nordstrom's epic Half-Yearly Sale because they can find steep discounts on best-selling products from brand names like Levi's, Sam Edleman, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Le Creuset, and more. The savings event is already underway and ends on January 9, but the sooner you shop, the better, as things tend to sell out fast.

We spent hours scrolling through over 48,000 freshly discounted items to find the steepest, most worthwhile discounts on clothes, shoes, home goods, accessories, and more. It's time to make over your living space and round out your closet.

Take advantage of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale by browsing the deals below.

The Best Beauty Deals:

There's nothing like a fantastic beauty sale—no, we don't exactly need anything, but it's fun to get little luxuries for less, especially when you've spent most of the month gift-shopping for others. Hit the reset button on your skin with the top-rated Peter Thomas Roth Peel & Reveal Set filled with best-sellers. Take the perfect, sultry eye look with you anywhere you go with Too Faced's Secret Santa Mini Eyeshadow Palette. Bobbi Brown's Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base will ensure every makeup look starts with a smooth, plump canvas—plus at $66 for the duo, it's like buying one and getting another jar free. You can also achieve a vampy winter look with the Armani Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Doge. Grab it for just $20 for a limited time.

The Best Style Deals:

Right now, Nordstrom is brimming with style savings, and plenty of fabulous clearance pieces are an extra 25 percent off. Give your winter style a dramatic edge with Top Shop's Faux Leather Biker Jacket while saving $57. Open Edit's $17 Side Ruched Skirt will revive your love for slinky cuts—just pair it with tights for winter. Levi's classic denim is always a good idea, and now you can score it for less. Grab the Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans for $49. It's a great time to stock up on coats as well, like this Zella Hybrid Puffer Jacket, which is now $66 off.

The Best Shoe Deals:

Whether you're hunting for your next cozy house slippers or weather-proof galoshes to help you break through the winter slush, Nordstrom has marked down over 6,000 styles. Snatch up select colors of the Ugg ​​Ansley Water Resistant Slipper for only $70 or the darling Scuffette II Genuine Shearling Slipper for $74. Winter is all about the booties, and this streamlined pair from BP is now 55 percent off. The Nordstrom Vanna Bootie is another classic style on sale and comes in four neutral hues to match your cold-weather wardrobe.

The Best Accessory Deals:

Sometimes a good outfit is all about the finishing touches provided by our accessories. Add instant texture to an otherwise dull ensemble with the vibrant Open Edit Long Faux Fur Maxi Scarf or the charming Lele Sadoughi Pearl Snowflake Beanie. This gorgeous style from Kate Spade is seasonless and ready to complement just about every getup—plus, it's currently 55 percent off. Need a bigger bag to get your through the day? Save an extra 25 percent on the popular Longchamp ​​Le Pliage Expandable Tote and get it for $105.

The Best Home Deals:

Nordstrom is full of functional household gems you didn't know you needed. Equip your kitchen for all the roasts and comfort dishes to come with the Great Jones 6.75-Quart Dutchess Dutch Oven that's now 55 percent off. Make that year-round herb garden a reality in 2023 with the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3. It even comes in three sleek finishes. Finally, make your living room the star of the show. Add layers of comfort with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Stitch Pillow and Bella Doña Mujer Throw Blanket.