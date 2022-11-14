Nordstrom’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes Savings Up to 42% on Popular Cookware by Le Creuset

Prices start at $22.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 03:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Cocottes, and Dishes Ahead of Black Friday Tout
Photo:

Nordstrom

Yes, this is actually happening: Le Creuset’s highly desired cookware is currently on sale at Nordstrom. Classic Dutch ovens, adorable cocottes, high-end baking dishes, and more are up for grabs during Nordstrom’s pre-Black Friday sale. So, whether you’re looking for a gift for a lucky someone or thinking it’s time to upgrade your own collection, keep reading to learn more about saving on this sought-after brand.

Le Creuset has long been known for its colorful Dutch ovens that can cook everything from savory broths to baked breads, not to mention its quality enameled cast iron pans, tableware like dishwasher-safe stoneware mugs, and kitchen tools. If any of these products are on your list, now’s your chance to get them while they’re deeply discounted at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale on Le Creuset 

5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

Nordstrom


To buy: $200 (was $380); nordstrom.com.

Le Creuset’s iconic Deep Dutch Oven is just as beautiful to display in your kitchen as it is useful–and it’s now on sale for just $200 from its original price of $380. This Dutch oven is designed with extra depth to help contain splatters and boilovers. It’s safe to place in the oven and easy to clean as it's dishwasher-friendly. Plus, it makes a quality and purposeful holiday gift for the at-home chef, and you can shop it in 12 colors. One shopper who was seeking a “good soup pot with winter coming” left a five-star rating on this piece that “does not disappoint,” adding that they appreciate its “gorgeous color.” 

Mini Round Cocotte

Nordstrom


To buy: $22 (was $32); nordstrom.com.


This adorable Le Creuset Cocotte is a tiny-but-mighty cookware addition to any home. It’s a multipurpose item that can be put in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher. Like the deep Dutch oven, the cocotte comes with a cover to keep dishes warm and for easy storage. Some reviewers shared that they use their cocottes for storing food in the refrigerator, while others use it as single-serving dishware for guests. One shopper who owns over a dozen of them said, “There [isn’t] a day [that] goes by that I don’t have two or three in use—occasionally all of them, like on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.” For $22 (originally $32), this small cocotte is a huge help in the kitchen for cooking and storing food, and at the dining table for holding sauces, sides, and individual servings.

5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

Nordstrom


To buy: $575 (was $820); nordstrom.com.

The dream of owning a full Le Creuset cookware set can become a reality with this 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set that’s discounted to $575 (normally $820). The set, which is available in six different colors, includes a cast iron skillet, saucepan with a lid, and French/Dutch oven with a lid that all offer even heat distribution. Each piece is finished with durable enamel that resists chipping, cracking. One five-star reviewer who  “upgraded” to this Le Creuset cookware shared that “the heat is evenly distributed, and they clean up easily.” After using the set in the oven, stovetop, or broiler, simply wash them in the dishwasher. 

Get ahead of Black Friday and save up to 42 percent on Le Creuset while these items are still marked down at Nordstrom.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Le creuset presidents day sale
Hurry—Le Creuset Launched an Early Presidents Day Sale With Dutch Ovens, Mugs, and Bakeware Up to $140 Off
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Black Friday Amazon Deal
Amazon Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Black Friday—and These Are the 50 Best Deals
Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
The 65 Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals to Shop Before They Expire at Midnight
Caraway Mini Sauce Pan
This Internet-Loved Cookware Brand’s Mini Sauce Pan Is All I Use for Stress-Free Lunches for One
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Snag These Coffee Machines and Espresso Makers on Sale for Up to 50% Off Before Black Friday
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Our Place Perfect Pot Aura
Our Place’s Best-Selling Perfect Pot Is the Most-Used Piece of Cookware in My Home
Our Place New Kitchen Accessories Tout
Cooking for the Holidays Will Be a Breeze With Our Place's New Line of Kitchen Essentials
Way Day Deals Roundup Tout
Way Day is Here Again! Save Up to 80% on Home Goods, Furniture, and More at Wayfair Ahead of Black Friday
8-best-woks-for-every-kitchen-of-2022-tout
The 8 Best Woks for Every Kitchen of 2022
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Shopping Editor Wedding Registry Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Added to Her Wedding Registry, From Cozy Sheets to Must-Have Kitchen Tools