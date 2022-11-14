Nordstrom’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes Savings Up to 42% on Popular Cookware by Le Creuset

Yes, this is actually happening: Le Creuset’s highly desired cookware is currently on sale at Nordstrom. Classic Dutch ovens, adorable cocottes, high-end baking dishes, and more are up for grabs during Nordstrom’s pre-Black Friday sale. So, whether you’re looking for a gift for a lucky someone or thinking it’s time to upgrade your own collection, keep reading to learn more about saving on this sought-after brand.

Le Creuset has long been known for its colorful Dutch ovens that can cook everything from savory broths to baked breads, not to mention its quality enameled cast iron pans, tableware like dishwasher-safe stoneware mugs, and kitchen tools. If any of these products are on your list, now’s your chance to get them while they’re deeply discounted at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale on Le Creuset

To buy: $200 (was $380); nordstrom.com.

Le Creuset’s iconic Deep Dutch Oven is just as beautiful to display in your kitchen as it is useful–and it’s now on sale for just $200 from its original price of $380. This Dutch oven is designed with extra depth to help contain splatters and boilovers. It’s safe to place in the oven and easy to clean as it's dishwasher-friendly. Plus, it makes a quality and purposeful holiday gift for the at-home chef, and you can shop it in 12 colors. One shopper who was seeking a “good soup pot with winter coming” left a five-star rating on this piece that “does not disappoint,” adding that they appreciate its “gorgeous color.”

To buy: $22 (was $32); nordstrom.com.



This adorable Le Creuset Cocotte is a tiny-but-mighty cookware addition to any home. It’s a multipurpose item that can be put in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher. Like the deep Dutch oven, the cocotte comes with a cover to keep dishes warm and for easy storage. Some reviewers shared that they use their cocottes for storing food in the refrigerator, while others use it as single-serving dishware for guests. One shopper who owns over a dozen of them said, “There [isn’t] a day [that] goes by that I don’t have two or three in use—occasionally all of them, like on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.” For $22 (originally $32), this small cocotte is a huge help in the kitchen for cooking and storing food, and at the dining table for holding sauces, sides, and individual servings.

To buy: $575 (was $820); nordstrom.com.

The dream of owning a full Le Creuset cookware set can become a reality with this 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set that’s discounted to $575 (normally $820). The set, which is available in six different colors, includes a cast iron skillet, saucepan with a lid, and French/Dutch oven with a lid that all offer even heat distribution. Each piece is finished with durable enamel that resists chipping, cracking. One five-star reviewer who “upgraded” to this Le Creuset cookware shared that “the heat is evenly distributed, and they clean up easily.” After using the set in the oven, stovetop, or broiler, simply wash them in the dishwasher.

Get ahead of Black Friday and save up to 42 percent on Le Creuset while these items are still marked down at Nordstrom.

