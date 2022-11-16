Our 15 Favorite Self-Care Picks from Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale Bring Little Luxuries Home for Less

Holiday season is exciting, cheerful, and—let’s admit it—stressful. From making sure your holiday travels are scheduled to organizing everything needed for your party, there’s already plenty on your plate before sitting down to the first feast of fall. But in the midst of this constant to-do list, it’s important to remember yourself. Even just five minutes of self-care to help ease those holiday-planning nerves can make all the difference, and just in time, Nordstrom launched an early Black Friday beauty sale with savings up to 50 percent.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or have a friend in mind who’s feeling the holiday pressure, there are a ton of little luxuries in this sale to transform any home into a spa, like face masks from Kiehl’s, serums by Estée Lauder, and scrubs from Kopari. Take a look at our favorite finds from the sale below while they’re still on sale at Nordstrom.

While keeping up with holiday plans, your skin might start looking just as exhausted as you feel. For a little refresh, this ‘Idealist’ Pore Minimizing serum by Estée Lauder is key. The skin perfecting formula helps to bring that luminosity back to your face for instant holiday glow in an eye-catching emerald bottle. It works by using the brand’s “Pore Diminishing Technology” to help blurr noticeable spots and soften skin. This face serum received five-star ratings from shoppers who are loving its fast-acting results. One shopper said it gives their skin an “endless glow,” while another shared that their skin felt “instantly silk smooth” after use.

The Kopari Coconut Crush Body Scrub is a hypoallergenic brown sugar and coconut scrub that gently exfoliates and hydrates skin. The scrub works best by first using it on dry skin before rinsing off in the shower to reveal polished and refreshed legs and arms. What makes the scrub special is small pieces of Tahitian coconut shells that buff skin to a smooth, even finish. Among the five-star ratings, reviewers love the “light” scent and the fact that the coconut oil keeps their skin moisturized long after they step out of the tub. One shopper shared that it’s “great for dry winter skin,” too.

An ultimate little luxury for your moment of self-care is this RéVive Glow Elixir Hydrating Radiance Face Oil. Packed with natural oils to thoroughly hydrate your skin, this face oil is easily applied by gently pressing it into your face with your hands or with the included brush—which makes it a complete skincare gift. The oil can also be paired with other products to add a pearlescent glow to your skin. One reviewer said it’s “easy to mix with foundation or use as highlighter.”

Remember to give yourself a break from the holiday stress with these Nordstrom Beauty Sale finds ahead of Black Friday.