There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals

Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still shop plenty of sales right now, including Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale that just got an extension. Save on clothing, shoes, home, and beauty and popular brands like Le Creuset, Longchamp, Staub, Paige Denim, and more through December 5.

If you’re looking for home and kitchen deals, you’ll find tons of items that will help you prepare for holiday cooking, like this Le Creuset Dutch oven that’s 47 percent off and this set of four Staub baking dishes that’s 54 percent off. For the fashionistas, there’s a lot of clothing and accessories on sale, too. Check out this classic Longchamp tote bag that’s 20 percent off and these heeled booties that are perfect for any occasion.



There are more than 51,000 items on sale, so to help you sift through all the amazing discounts, we rounded up some of our favorites, from winter coats to scented candles. Shop these 15 deals now before the sale’s over.

Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven

You’ll get a lot of use out of this Dutch oven that can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking, and frying. It’s extra deep to prevent food from splattering, making your cleanup easier—and the cast iron distributes heat evenly and maintains food temperature. The enameled coating makes this Dutch oven sturdy, standing up to scratches and stuck-on food.



Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Scented Home Candle

This highly-rated candle has notes of apple, peony, and suede for a delicate scent that burns for up to 45 hours. It comes in an elegant box tied with a bow, making it a perfect holiday gift, too.



Staub Four-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set

For shoppers who love to cook, definitely check out this Staub four-piece porcelain baking dish set that’s just $100. The porcelain is covered by a durable and scratch-resistant enamel finish that will last a long time, and they’re dishwasher-safe to make cleaning up a breeze.



Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle

This water bottle with more than 2,000 five-star ratings has TempShield insulation that maintains the temperature of your drinks—they’ll stay hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It holds up to 32 ounces of liquid and comes in three colors: red, black, and white.



Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie

These booties come in a variety of colors and materials for any style, including velvet, patent leather, and suede, and colors such as mauve, brown, cream, and black. The 3.5-inch heel makes them suitable for dressy or more casual occasions.



Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These lug sole Chelsea boots come in multiple colors, including brown, cream, black, and tan. They’re easy to slip on and off with stretchy side panels and pull tabs on the front and back, and they’re waterproof. One five-star reviewer said, “[They’re] super comfy for all-day wear and go with so many outfits!!”



Longchamp Le Pliage Shoulder Tote

If you need a new tote bag that goes with anything, this is the ideal bag for you. The classic style will match any outfit, whether you’re going into the office or heading to the gym. Plus, it’s water-resistant.



Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Leather Crossbody Bag

This quilted black leather crossbody bag includes black hardware, a turnlock closure, and five inside pockets. It’s a super stylish option for when you want to use a smaller purse that fits only the essentials.



Hudson Jeans Remi High Waist Straight Leg Faux-Leather Pants

You might not think leather pants are comfortable, but this faux-leather pair is stretchy and has a straight leg, so you can actually move in them. And the faux-leather is machine-washable. Sizes range from 24 to 34 for 40 percent off.



Paige Cindy High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

These are a great classic pair of jeans that can be worn with anything. The cropped straight leg style is made of 94 percent cotton with spandex to make them slightly stretchy. And they’re 50 percent off.



Avec Les Filles Hooded Puffer Coat with Faux-Shearling Lining

If you’re always cold in the winter, try this puffer coat with a faux-shearling lining that will keep you extra warm and cozy. It even has a hood for additional protection from the elements, plus the coat hits on your thigh to keep your whole body toasty. You can choose from three colors: caramel, olive, and black.



Levi’s '90s Trucker Distressed Nonstretch Denim Jacket

Jean jackets are always in style, and this one is currently 50 percent off, so be sure to get it while it’s still on sale. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has a slightly oversized fit that makes it comfortable enough to wear all day.



Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm

This uber-popular lip balm has more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The balm provides sheer coverage and contains color-reviver technology that adapts to the pH level of your lips, so it looks slightly different on everyone. It’s made with 97 percent natural ingredients, including shea butter to moisturize.



Nordstrom Mock Neck Rib Trim Sweater

This mock neck sweater is a great staple for your wardrobe. There are four colors to choose from, including purple, red, white, and black, and it’s made of a comfy merino wool blend to keep you warm.



Treasure & Bond Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress

There’s nothing much cozier than a sweater dress like this one—it basically feels like you’re wrapped in a blanket. The turtleneck provides additional warmth, and it’s made of a soft and stretchy cotton and wool blend.

