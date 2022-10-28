While we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, retailer’s have shown no hesitation in prepping for the holiday season. Festive decorations, cozy winter clothing, and seasonal cooking and hosting tools already have a prominent spot on store shelves at every turn. And Nordstrom is no exception.

Nordstrom recently dropped its 2022 holiday gift guide—and it’s so big, it’s broken it down into several categories to include everyone on your list. The subsequent gift guides include ideas for trendsetters, frequent travelers, foodies, hosts, beauty buffs, and more. But there’s one gift guide that truly has something almost everyone will love.

The Make It Cozy gift guide is filled with items that are, well, cozy! It’s designed for the homebodies who love cuddling on the couch with a good book, and those who always add an extra layer when they step outside in the winter. There are over 900 items in this storefront alone, but we found the 12 best all for under $75.

Ahead, shop plush throw blankets, soft sweaters, warm pajamas, winter accessories, and more from popular brands like Skims, Free People, and Barefoot Dreams. You might just want to shop for yourself, too.

Those who live in cold climates know you can never have too many warm weather accessories like hats and mittens. This knit beanie is just the thing to keep you warm, but it’s stylish as well. The cream hat features a cuffed rim for added warmth and a faux fur pom pom to complete the look.

It’s time to swap out your linen pajama sets and airy slips for flannel PJs that’ll keep you warm even on the coldest nights. This flannel set is made from 100 percent cotton and is available in 12 festive patterns—it even comes with a matching headband.

Hunting for a stocking stuffer for a beauty lover? Look no further than this Slip silk skinny scrunchie set. Made from the same material as the brand’s hair-saving silk pillowcases, these little scrunchies prevent damage otherwise created by traditional hair ties. And they come in several pretty colors.

A new sweater is a gift that’s always appreciated. This lightweight crewneck is crafted from a blend of acrylic, polyester, and spandex fabrics that’s soft to the touch. Its casual, oversized structure and dropped shoulders make it easy to pair with jeans, trousers, and skirts.

Socks are a classic stocking stuffer, so you might as well grab a few of these from Barefoot Dreams while they’re just $11 a pair. The fuzzy winter socks fit sizes 5 to 9, and they’re machine-washable for easy care.

Seasonal fragrances offer some of the most comforting scents—and this holiday reed diffuser is a great go-to gift for hosts, teachers, and the hard-to-shop-for co-workers, in-laws, and grandparents. It’s infused with pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber to provide a cozy ambience that brings you back to holiday memories.

The North Face puffer thermoball traction booties became wildly popular last year, sported by supermodels and celebrities alike. You can wear them as a slipper or lightweight outdoor boot thanks to their rubber sole and water-resistant puffer insulation. Grab them now for only $69.

You’re not dreaming—this high-end throw blanket is truly $29 at Nordstrom. The plush blanket is lightweight, soft-to-the-touch, and machine-washable for effortless maintenance. It features chunky tassels and comes in seven cozy colors.

Give someone the gift of self care in the form of better sleep. Just as weighted blankets provide deeper sleep, this weighted eye mask promotes calming shuteye. It delivers a gentle pressure to help alleviate stress for deeper sleep. Shoppers especially love it for blocking light during daytime naps—and it makes a great gift for frequent travelers.

Classic leggings just don’t cut it in the winter—in fact, wear them outside and you’ll have chilled legs in minutes. But Skims has a pair of ribbed, thermal leggings that are still breathable enough for loved ones with active lifestyles. It’s available in sizes XXS to 4XL and comes in eight colors.

A blanket scarf is great for those who never sacrifice style or comfort. This Free People scarf is made from recycled materials to create a cozy, oversized scarf that can be worn over the neck or shoulders. Grab it in one of four colors for anyone on your list.

Shackets make a great gift for the friend that’s always cold. This fleece option can be worn under heavy winter coats or by itself at the office or on the couch. And it comes in several solid colors and plaid patterns to fit anyone’s style.

