This Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide Is Packed With Cozy Essentials Your Loved Ones Will Use Nonstop This Winter

And our picks are all under $75.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray

Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 07:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Cozy Holiday
Photo:

Nordstrom

While we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, retailer’s have shown no hesitation in prepping for the holiday season. Festive decorations, cozy winter clothing, and seasonal cooking and hosting tools already have a prominent spot on store shelves at every turn. And Nordstrom is no exception. 

Nordstrom recently dropped its 2022 holiday gift guide—and it’s so big, it’s broken it down into several categories to include everyone on your list. The subsequent gift guides include ideas for trendsetters, frequent travelers, foodies, hosts, beauty buffs, and more. But there’s one gift guide that truly has something almost everyone will love. 

The Make It Cozy gift guide is filled with items that are, well, cozy! It’s designed for the homebodies who love cuddling on the couch with a good book, and those who always add an extra layer when they step outside in the winter. There are over 900 items in this storefront alone, but we found the 12 best all for under $75.  

Ahead, shop plush throw blankets, soft sweaters, warm pajamas, winter accessories, and more from popular brands like Skims, Free People, and Barefoot Dreams. You might just want to shop for yourself, too. 

Saltburn Beanie

Nordstrom

Those who live in cold climates know you can never have too many warm weather accessories like hats and mittens. This knit beanie is just the thing to keep you warm, but it’s stylish as well. The cream hat features a cuffed rim for added warmth and a faux fur pom pom to complete the look. 

To buy: $50; nordstrom.com.

Long Sleeve Cotton Flannel Pajamas & Headband Set

Nordstrom

It’s time to swap out your linen pajama sets and airy slips for flannel PJs that’ll keep you warm even on the coldest nights. This flannel set is made from 100 percent cotton and is available in 12 festive patterns—it even comes with a matching headband. 

To buy: $72; nordstrom.com.

Medusa Nights Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

Nordstrom

Hunting for a stocking stuffer for a beauty lover? Look no further than this Slip silk skinny scrunchie set. Made from the same material as the brand’s hair-saving silk pillowcases, these little scrunchies prevent damage otherwise created by traditional hair ties. And they come in several pretty colors. 

To buy: $25; nordstrom.com.

Gradation Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

A new sweater is a gift that’s always appreciated. This lightweight crewneck is crafted from a blend of acrylic, polyester, and spandex fabrics that’s soft to the touch. Its casual, oversized structure and dropped shoulders make it easy to pair with jeans, trousers, and skirts. 

To buy: $69; nordstrom.com.

CozyChic Socks

Nordstrom

Socks are a classic stocking stuffer, so you might as well grab a few of these from Barefoot Dreams while they’re just $11 a pair. The fuzzy winter socks fit sizes 5 to 9, and they’re machine-washable for easy care. 

To buy: $11 (was $15); nordstrom.com.

Holiday Reed Diffuser

Nordstrom

Seasonal fragrances offer some of the most comforting scents—and this holiday reed diffuser is a great go-to gift for hosts, teachers, and the hard-to-shop-for co-workers, in-laws, and grandparents. It’s infused with pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber to provide a cozy ambience that brings you back to holiday memories. 

To buy: $58; nordstrom.com.

ThermoBallâ¢ Traction Bootie

Nordstrom

The North Face puffer thermoball traction booties became wildly popular last year, sported by supermodels and celebrities alike. You can wear them as a slipper or lightweight outdoor boot thanks to their rubber sole and water-resistant puffer insulation. Grab them now for only $69.

To buy: $69; nordstrom.com.

Bliss Plush Throw

Nordstrom

You’re not dreaming—this high-end throw blanket is truly $29 at Nordstrom. The plush blanket is lightweight, soft-to-the-touch, and machine-washable for effortless maintenance. It features chunky tassels and comes in seven cozy colors. 

To buy: $29; nordstrom.com.

Nod Pod Sleep Mask

Nordstrom

Give someone the gift of self care in the form of better sleep. Just as weighted blankets provide deeper sleep, this weighted eye mask promotes calming shuteye. It delivers a gentle pressure to help alleviate stress for deeper sleep. Shoppers especially love it for blocking light during daytime naps—and it makes a great gift for frequent travelers.

To buy: $34; nordstrom.com.

Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings

Nordstrom

Classic leggings just don’t cut it in the winter—in fact, wear them outside and you’ll have chilled legs in minutes. But Skims has a pair of ribbed, thermal leggings that are still breathable enough for loved ones with active lifestyles. It’s available in sizes XXS to 4XL and comes in eight colors. 

To buy: $52; nordstrom.com.

Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

Nordstrom

A blanket scarf is great for those who never sacrifice style or comfort. This Free People scarf is made from recycled materials to create a cozy, oversized scarf that can be worn over the neck or shoulders. Grab it in one of four colors for anyone on your list. 

To buy: $48; nordstrom.com.

Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket

Nordstrom

Shackets make a great gift for the friend that’s always cold. This fleece option can be worn under heavy winter coats or by itself at the office or on the couch. And it comes in several solid colors and plaid patterns to fit anyone’s style. 

To buy: $45; nordstrom.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Pajamas For Women
The 20 Best Pajamas for Women of 2022
Best Faux Fur Blankets
The 10 Best Faux Fur Blankets to Elevate Any Room in 2022
slipper
12 Cozy Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List
Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything
The 64 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2022
Best Quilts for Every Style
The 10 Best Quilts for Every Style of 2022
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 28 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
CozyChic™ Throw Blanket BAREFOOT DREAMS®
This Ultra-Soft and Cozy Blanket Is Secretly on Sale—but Only Until Tonight
Comfy Robes
The 12 Best Robes for Women That Are Nothing Short of Spa-Worthy
Best Christmas Gifts for Moms
The 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
women in white sneakers
I'm a Lifestyle Shopping Writer, and These Are 14 Holiday Picks From Nordstrom I'm Eyeing This Year
best throw pillows
The 28 Best Throw Pillows for Every Style, Space, and Budget
Fur slipper
Nordstrom Cut Prices on More Than 12,000 Fashion Items Ahead of Black Friday
Brooklinen Down Comforter
14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
Best Gifts for Every Type of Boyfriend
The 46 Best Gifts for Every Type of Boyfriend of 2022
Best White Elephant Gifts
The 33 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2022
Best Places To Buy Bras Online
The 18 Best Places to Buy Comfy Bras Online That Actually Fit