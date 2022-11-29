The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday (or perhaps a combination of all three), I always feel like the holiday season has officially arrived once this past weekend has come and gone. This year, just like in year’s past, I dove into Christmas music, got started on a few holiday projects, got a massive jump on my gift list, and snuck in a few moments to browse things for myself. While shopping, I spotted so many cozy finds at Nordstrom that are perfect for almost anyone on your list—and they’re all still quietly on sale for Cyber Week.

Even though I’m never eager for winter’s arrival, the one thing that keeps me going throughout the coldest months of the year are items that promise to keep me comfy and warm. This is the time to stock up on fuzzy socks, ultra-soft robes, throw blankets, and coats—and the best news is all of these items can serve as wonderful holiday gifts in a pinch.

While you’re picking up a few things to keep you and your loved ones warm, don’t miss these slippers that Ugg aptly named the Cozy Slippers. They’re available in five colors, and each one is slip-on with a suede top and a shearling lining. Think about adding one of the best-selling Barefoot Dreams cardigans that have more than 3,800 ratings while they’re in stock and on sale for as low as $80. If you’re searching for a great stocking stuffer, you can’t go wrong with Bombas socks, which promise arch-hugging and blister-preventing support for lounging and running.

Of course, there are plenty of other snuggly, warm finds for you to browse at Nordstrom, and the top 16 finds that you need to know about are all below for you. Right now you can score top-rated items for just $6, but we don’t expect these deals to last. So, make sure to get into the holiday spirit and shop—and fast.

Nordstrom

Ugg Cozy Slippers

Ugg makes some of the warmest shoes, and I can’t imagine its Cozy Slippers are any different than any of its other boots and moccasins. These have a suede upper and are lined with fluffy shearling for an ultra-warm fit. My favorite feature about them is they’re slip-on shoes, so you can take them on and off quickly. Keep in mind, Nordstrom does recommend sizing down.

To buy: $70 (was $100); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Comfortable pajamas are a necessity throughout the year, and this pair includes a long-sleeve top and pants. The set is made from 91 percent Tencel modal and 9 percent spandex, and shoppers say they are “amazingly soft.” Plan to purchase a pair in sizes XS to XL in up to seven colors while each set is priced from as low as $45.

To buy: $45 (was $75); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Zella Live-In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants

Bootcut and flare leggings are trending, and Nordstrom’s in-house brand Zella is one to know about if you want to give the trend a try. These are made from 88 percent recycled polyester and 12 percent spandex, and the highlight of the pants is they have pockets. Whether you’re planning to workout or run errands, these pants will keep you comfortable and in style.

To buy: $45 (was $69); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Nordstrom shoppers say this Barefoot Dreams throw is “worth every penny,” and right now it’s on sale. The blanket measures 54 by 72 inches, and review after review also notes how “soft” it is—which is a must for a winter throw blanket. Whether you’re cozying up by the fire, reading a book, or watching a movie, this throw is likely to quickly become a household favorite.

To buy: $135 (was $180); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Zella Live-In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Cyber Week sales are a great time to stock up on essentials, and leggings are definitely part of that mix. According to Zella, “these go-to ankle-length leggings support muscles, smooth curves and optimize your range of motion.” Plus, the fabric quickly wicks away sweat to keep you comfortable while you move. Pick up a pair (or a few) while these leggings are 60 percent off.

To buy: $24 (was $59); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Bombas Solid Ankle Socks

I have yet to hear of anyone who has tried Bombas socks and has not loved them, so add a pair to any stockings that you’re filling. The socks have built-in arch support, a seamless toe, and a back tab that prevents blisters. And if you’re looking for a product that also does good, for every pair sold, Bombas donates a pair of socks to Covenant House to combat youth homelessness.

To buy: $10 (was $13); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

1.State Variegated Cables Crew Sweater

A cable knit sweater is one of the most versatile items for anyone to have in their closet, and this one combines a solid knit together with cute puff sleeves. If you’re afraid of itchy sweaters, you can breathe a sigh of relief too because this one is made from 73 percent acrylic, 24 percent polyester, and 3 percent spandex. You can buy one in nine colors in sizes XS to XXL.

To buy: $59 (was $89); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Caslon Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Cotton Tee

Solid T-shirts are a must throughout the year, and the winter is definitely the time to switch to long sleeves. This one is on sale for just $17 for Cyber Week, and it has almost 650 positive reviews. According to shoppers, the T-shirt is “soft, stretchy, lightweight, and BREATHABLE!” You can buy one in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL in white, black, and brown.

To buy: $17 (was $25); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers

The fit of joggers falls in between sweatpants and leggings, and Zella notes this pair has plenty of stretch. The pants are made from 90 percent recycled polyester and 10 percent spandex, and they have multiple pockets to store things as needed on the go. Plan to wear these to work out or lounge in comfort.

To buy: $42 (was $69); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

If there’s an item on this list that has a sellout risk, it’s this Barefoot Dreams cardigan.The brand says it’s both soft and lightweight, and the most staggering fact is the cardigan has a whopping 3,800 reviews—and shoppers say the cardigan “feels so buttery soft and warm.” While it’s in stock and on sale in black, scoop one up for 33 percent off.

To buy: $78 (was $116); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Butter Crew Socks

Fuzzy socks are always appreciated during the holiday season, and they’re also small enough to tuck inside of a stocking. The brand says these offer “ridiculous comfort.” Shoppers agree with one saying, “These socks are amazingly soft and feel so cozy on your feet.” What could be better?

To buy: $6 (was $9); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Ugg Lenny Robe

If you’re shopping for a gift that will offer plenty of warmth and luxury, add this Ugg robe to your list. The full-length robe is made from 78 percent polyester and 22 percent nylon, and it has a belt that allows you to find your most comfortable fit, as well as pockets that are ideal for you to tuck your phone inside. The robe is “splurge-worthy,” according to Nordstrom—but right now, you can grab one for up to 40 percent off.

To buy: $89 (was $148); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere and Silk Wrap

The best accessories are those that can serve multiple purposes, and this piece can act as both a scarf or a wrap. It’s made from 55 percent cashmere and 45 percent silk, and it’s as perfect to wear while you’re dressed down at home as it is to pair with a dressed up outfit when you’re out on the town. This is a great gift to give to coworkers you know and love and new-to-you friends you’ve just met.

To buy: $40 (was $99); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Faux Shearling Quarter Zip Pullover

Layering is essential during the winter, and pullovers keep you warm and cozy throughout the season. This Sweaty Betty style has plenty of highlights. First, it’s made from faux shearling for optimum warmth. Second, it has a quarter zip, which means it can quickly turn into a turtleneck on the coldest days. The third obvious highlight is it’s on sale for Cyber Week.

To buy: $76 (was $108); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Neom 6.52-Ounce Perfect Night’s Sleep Candle

With so many things to do and countless holiday parties to attend, sleep can feel like a luxury. But we’re at our best when we’re rested, so give the gift of a sleep-minded candle this holiday season. This one by Neom features calming notes of English lavender, jasmine, and basil, and you can also relax knowing the scents are all 100 percent natural.

To buy: $28 (was $37); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Between rain, sleet, and snow, there is plenty of water for outerwear to repel during the winter—and this Bernardo hooded jacket is up to the task. The coat is 100 percent polyester for optimum warmth, and it’s filled with Ecoplume (a hypoallergenic fill made from recycled bottles). Plus, you can zip away the interior zip bib and collar to keep comfortably wearing the coat as temperatures warm up during late winter and early spring.

To buy: $100 (was $80); nordstrom.com.