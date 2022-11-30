Style Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale Is Full of Foolproof Giftable Deals You’ll Want to Keep for Yourself These 32 options are perfect for every beauty lover on your list. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom The gift-giving season can be one of the most stressful times of the year: What do you get for the people that already seem to have everything they need? I abide by the rule that you gift those special people in your life things they wouldn't typically get for themselves but that will still add a little spark to their holiday season or everyday life. It should be a treat that they will actually use. We're breaking through gift-shopping overwhelm with these 30 Nordstrom beauty options currently on sale. We have just the thing for your holiday host or beauty enthusiast best friend. From carefully tailored sets to splurge-worthy tools that will earn a nod of approval from even the hardest-to-shop-for people on your list, we found the best budget-friendly gift ideas you'll want to keep for yourself. Nordstrom The Best Nordstrom Beauty Gifts $15 and Under: A little beauty pick-me-up doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Choose from these fun and affordable picks if you're looking for luxe-inspired stocking stuffers or minis to pack in a welcome basket for guests this holiday season. Add some beauty flair to your Christmas tree with Laura Mercier’s classic Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament. The Clinique Lash Doubling Mascara will add a dose of volume while opening up your eyes according to the hundreds of five-star reviews it has racked up. Fight back the dry, bitter winter air with help from this trusty Clinique Moisture Surge Face Moisturizer. Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Eyeliner Pencil, $15 (was $22) Nars Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer, $12 (was $14) Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel, $8 (was $9) Kiehl's Since 1851 Lip Balm #1, $9 (was $10) Clinique Moisture Surge Face Moisturizer, $13 (was $15) Laura Mercier Token of Affection Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ornament, $11 (was $13) Clinique Lash Doubling Mascara, $15 (was $23) Kiehl's Since 1851 Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream, $14 (was $16) Nordstrom The Best Nordstrom Beauty Gifts Under $25: No pre-bed at-home spa in sight? No problem: The Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Shower Gel will do the trick. Swipe on essential SPF with Shiseido’s signature Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen that’s small enough to tote in your purse. MAC’s top-selling Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base will make the perfect canvas for all of those cheery and colorful holiday eye looks for $23. Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $21 (was $25) Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Shower Gel, $24 (was $28) Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge Applicator, $17 (was $20) MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base, $23 (was $27) Benefit Cosmetics Bold is Beautiful Slant Tweezer & Brow Brush, $17 (was $20) PMD Relax Body Massager Replacement Head, $21 (was $25) PMD Silverpure Makeup Removing Cloth, $26 (was $30) Clinique Soft-Pressed Powder Blush, $24 (was $28) Kiehl’s Since 1851 Calendula Cleansing Bar, $16 (was $18) Nordstrom The Best Nordstrom Beauty Gifts Under $50: The multi-purpose Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette for Face & Eyes nixes any need for countless products in one’s tiny makeup bag. It will help make room for Clinique’s must-have Moisture Surge Megastars Hydrating Skin Care Set. Skincare aficionados will get tons of use out of Kiehl’s Merry Masking Trio Set which includes remedies for dull, irritated skin, and clogged pores. Dior’s iconic Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss also has a rare sale for $33. Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette for Face & Eyes, $47 (was $55) Clinique Moisture Surge Megastars Hydrating Skin Care Set, $33 (was $47) Kiehl's Since 1851 Merry Masking Trio Set, $34 (was $40) Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss, $33 (was $38) Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set, $40 (was $95) Nars Liquid Blush, $26 (was $30) Tom Ford Lip Blush, $50 (was $58) Nordstrom The Best Nordstrom Beauty Gifts Under $100: The best part about extensively curated beauty bundles like Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set and Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set is that you can split them up to gift accordingly or keep something for yourself. Get ready to be enveloped in a cloud of fresh and spicy notes with the Eau de Sisley No. 3 Eau de Toilette Spray from the legendary French brand, Sisley Paris. The Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser has been on our editors' radar due to its skin-smoothing and degunking abilities alike. Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, $84 (was $100) Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set, $84 (was $100) Kiehl's Since 1851 Brighten Up Glow Set, $74 (was $100) Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set, $79 (was $99) MAC Cosmetics A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit, $51 (was $60) PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device, $84 (was $99) Révive Le Polish Micro-Surfacing Treatment, $94 (was $125) Sisley Paris Eau de Sisley No. 3 Eau de Toilette Spray, $93 (was $185)