Style Nordstrom’s Massive Summer Sale Ends in 3 Days, but There's Still Time to Save on Brands Like Levi's and Spanx Shop editor picks up to 58 percent off. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Bridget is an associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell. She has three years of experience writing for a variety of Dotdash Meredith brands, covering a wide range of topics like subscription services, meal kits, and home products. Highlights: * Bridget is the associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell where she works on health, family, fitness, and mind content * Bridget graduated from Iowa State University with B.A. in advertising and a business minor * Bridget's work has appeared in Real Simple, People, InStyle, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Shape, Parents, and Health Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Fashion Deals Best Home Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland There are only three more days left to shop Nordstrom’s epic three-week sale. Whether you’ve been taking advantage of the incredible markdowns or are just hearing about it now, there’s still time to snag some great deals on a wide variety of products, including home essentials and closet staples. As a shopping editor, I spend hours poring over online sales to find the deals worth buying, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one you won’t want to miss. Look for steep discounts on top brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Le Creuset, Barefoot Dreams, and more. Keep scrolling to score savings up to 58 percent on customer-loved clothing, shoes, and home must-haves. Best Fashion Deals Nordstrom The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features favorite brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Adidas, and Kate Spade. One item everyone should consider adding to their virtual shopping cart is this pair of highly rated Spanx faux leather leggings one shopper said they would “live in for the rest of [their] life.” Several reviewers confirm that they are comfortable, flattering, and easy to dress up or down. Another closet staple worth grabbing during the sale is this pair of Levi’s straight-leg jeans that are the perfect piece to build a fall outfit around and are currently $32 off. In addition to amazing clothing deals, there are plenty of markdowns on shoes and accessories. If your footwear collection lacks comfortable heels, look no further than these block-heel sandals from Dolce Vita that are up to 58 percent off right now. They come in a handful of colors, including neutrals and a bright coral shade, and shoppers say they are comfortable enough to walk and dance in for hours. One person who wore them for more than 10 hours said that their feet “didn’t hurt once.” Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (was $98) Levi’s Wedgie High-Waisted Straight Leg Jeans, $66 (was $98) Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress, from $24 (was $49) True & Co True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette, $38 (was $58) True & Co Triangle Lace Racerback Bralette, $34 (was $52) Nordstrom Double Pleat High-Waisted Pants, $66 (was $99) Adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker, $100 (was $135) Nordstrom Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boot, $70 (was $100) Rebecca Minkoff Edie Date Night Crossbody Bag, $135 (was $228) Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal, from $52 (was $125) Nordstrom Hexagon Fold-Up Travel Jewelry Case, $25 (was $40) Kate Spade New York Imitation Pearl & Crystal Drop Earrings, $40 (was $68) Best Home Deals Nordstrom Don’t overlook Nordstrom’s home section: It includes popular brands like Le Creuset, Our Place, Viking, and Barefoot Dreams, and we found some shocking deals on best-selling products. You can get this set of three baking dishes from Le Creuset (which comes in six color options) for 30 percent off. The premium stoneware is microwave-, oven-, broiler-, and dishwasher-safe, making cooking, cleaning, and reheating a breeze. Another kitchen gem on sale is the Our Place cookware set that comes with the fan-favorite Always Pan, a wooden spatula, and a steamer basket. One shopper said the pan is the “perfect size for multiple uses” and “by far has the most amazing nonstick surface,” and another claimed it’s the “most beautiful pan [they’ve] ever seen.” If cozy bedding is on your wishlist, this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is a can’t-miss find at 33 percent off, as well as this luxuriously soft duvet cover available in eight colors, including ivory, forest green, and sky blue. One reviewer who described themselves as a “hot sleeper” said the cooling duvet cover is the “perfect solution to being too warm at night but still wanting to sleep under a little weight.” Le Creuset The Heritage Set of Three Rectangular Baking Dishes, $135 (was $195) Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set, $113 (was $150) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $98 (was $147) Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Duvet Cover, from $86 (was from $105) Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden, $70 (was $100) Viking Cast Iron 8-Inch Fry Pan, $60 (was $100) Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle, $150 (was $195) Nordstrom Large Mango Wood Cheese Board, $26 (was $39) Mali + Lili Amber Vegan Leather Duffle Bag, $80 (was $120) Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $160 (was $225) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $65 Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $125 $52 True & Co True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $58 $38 Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $147 $98 Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Duvet Cover Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $105 $86 Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $150 $113 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4 Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon This Best-Selling Air Conditioner Leaves Rooms ‘Icy Cold’ to Help Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Sale