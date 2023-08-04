Nordstrom’s Massive Summer Sale Ends in 3 Days, but There's Still Time to Save on Brands Like Levi's and Spanx

Shop editor picks up to 58 percent off.

Bridget Degnan
Published on August 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT
There are only three more days left to shop Nordstrom’s epic three-week sale. Whether you’ve been taking advantage of the incredible markdowns or are just hearing about it now, there’s still time to snag some great deals on a wide variety of products, including home essentials and closet staples

As a shopping editor, I spend hours poring over online sales to find the deals worth buying, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one you won’t want to miss. Look for steep discounts on top brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Le Creuset, Barefoot Dreams, and more. Keep scrolling to score savings up to 58 percent on customer-loved clothing, shoes, and home must-haves.    

Best Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features favorite brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Adidas, and Kate Spade. One item everyone should consider adding to their virtual shopping cart is this pair of highly rated Spanx faux leather leggings one shopper said they would “live in for the rest of [their] life.” Several reviewers confirm that they are comfortable, flattering, and easy to dress up or down. Another closet staple worth grabbing during the sale is this pair of Levi’s straight-leg jeans that are the perfect piece to build a fall outfit around and are currently $32 off. 

In addition to amazing clothing deals, there are plenty of markdowns on shoes and accessories. If your footwear collection lacks comfortable heels, look no further than these block-heel sandals from Dolce Vita that are up to 58 percent off right now. They come in a handful of colors, including neutrals and a bright coral shade, and shoppers say they are comfortable enough to walk and dance in for hours. One person who wore them for more than 10 hours said that their feet “didn’t hurt once.”    

Best Home Deals

Nordstrom The Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes

Nordstrom

Don’t overlook Nordstrom’s home section: It includes popular brands like Le Creuset, Our Place, Viking, and Barefoot Dreams, and we found some shocking deals on best-selling products. You can get this set of three baking dishes from Le Creuset (which comes in six color options) for 30 percent off. The premium stoneware is microwave-, oven-, broiler-, and dishwasher-safe, making cooking, cleaning, and reheating a breeze. Another kitchen gem on sale is the Our Place cookware set that comes with the fan-favorite Always Pan, a wooden spatula, and a steamer basket. One shopper said the pan is the “perfect size for multiple uses” and “by far has the most amazing nonstick surface,” and another claimed it’s the “most beautiful pan [they’ve] ever seen.” 

If cozy bedding is on your wishlist, this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is a can’t-miss find at 33 percent off, as well as this luxuriously soft duvet cover available in eight colors, including ivory, forest green, and sky blue. One reviewer who described themselves as a “hot sleeper” said the cooling duvet cover is the “perfect solution to being too warm at night but still wanting to sleep under a little weight.” 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

Nordstrom Paily Braided Sandal

Nordstrom

True & Co True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette

Nordstrom True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Duvet Cover

Nordstrom Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Duvet Cover

Nordstrom

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Nordstrom Always Pan 2.0 Set

Nordstrom
