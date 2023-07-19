Style Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 43% on Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and More Shop our top picks starting at just $15. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez It’s one of our favorite times of the year: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is here! Through August 6, you can shop discounts on brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and more. You’ll find skincare, beauty, shoes, clothes, accessories, and home goods all on sale, with prices starting at just $15. This Viking reversible griddle and grill that can be used to cook on the stove, grill, and in the oven is 43 percent off right now. Another must-shop deal is this sheet set that’s currently on sale for 32 percent off. Hurry to shop the sale before prices go back up, and check out our 20 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks below. Our Top Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker, $50 (was $80) Bombas Assorted Six-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks, $55 (was $78) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (was $98) Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $15 (was $22) FP Movement The Way Home Shorts, $20 (was $30) Quay Australia It's My Way Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, $43 (was $65) Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set, $52 (was $78) Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $66 (was $98) Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings, $69 (was $99) Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Sheet Set, $74 (was $109) Nordstrom Six-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set, $74 (was $98) Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag, $50 (was $75) Viking 20-Inch Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle and Grill, $79.99 (orig. $139.99) Nordstrom Moves with You Down Alternative Pillow, $30 (was $49) Viking Steakhouse Six-Piece Pakka Wood Steak Knife Set, $90 (was $120) Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush, $103 (was $155) Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker, $57 (was $75) Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal, $60 (was $90) Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket, $20 (was $29) Gir Ultimate Sprinkles Three-Piece Baking Set, $25 (was $35) Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 $50 Slide these slip-on sneakers on to get out the door without a hassle. Perforated holes in the top of the shoe add breathability, while the anatomical footbed keeps you comfortable no matter how long you’re on your feet. The slip-ons are available in light gray, black, white, and camouflage. FP Movement The Way Home Shorts Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $30 $20 Grab these cute running shorts for just $20 in purple or pink. The shorts have a high-rise, wide elastic waistband and dolphin hems with a slit on the side. The lightweight, machine-washable fabric will help you stay cool while working out. Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 $52 This Supergoop set includes the brand’s popular sunscreens, Unseen Sunscreen and Play. The SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen is fragrance free, completely blends into your skin, and doubles as a primer for makeup. The non-greasy, sweat- and water-resistant Play provides SPF 50 protection for your face and body. Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Sheet Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $109 $74 Don’t forget to shop for your home during the sale! If you need a bedding upgrade, these sheets are currently on sale for 32 percent off. The set comes with one flat sheet, one top sheet, and two pillowcases in light gray or white. Made from 400-thread-count, 100-percent cotton sateen fabric, the sheets feel silky smooth. Plus, the material is Oeko-Tex–certified Standard 100, which means it doesn’t contain any harmful substances. Shop the rest of our picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below. Bombas Assorted Six-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 $55 Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $65 Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $22 $15 Quay Australia It's My Way Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $65 $43 Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $66 Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $99 $69 Nordstrom Six-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $74 Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 $50 Viking 20-Inch Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle and Grill Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $140 $80 Nordstrom Moves with You Down Alternative Pillow Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $49 $30 Viking Steakhouse Six-Piece Pakka Wood Steak Knife Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $120 $90 Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $155 $103 Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 $54 Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $90 $60 Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $29 $20 Gir Ultimate Sprinkles Three-Piece Baking Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $35 $25 