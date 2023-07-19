Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 43% on Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and More

Shop our top picks starting at just $15.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

A Herschel pink bag on a two-toned blue background.
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

It’s one of our favorite times of the year: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is here! Through August 6, you can shop discounts on brands like Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and more. You’ll find skincare, beauty, shoes, clothes, accessories, and home goods all on sale, with prices starting at just $15. 

This Viking reversible griddle and grill that can be used to cook on the stove, grill, and in the oven is 43 percent off right now. Another must-shop deal is this sheet set that’s currently on sale for 32 percent off. Hurry to shop the sale before prices go back up, and check out our 20 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks below.

Our Top Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom

Slide these slip-on sneakers on to get out the door without a hassle. Perforated holes in the top of the shoe add breathability, while the anatomical footbed keeps you comfortable no matter how long you’re on your feet. The slip-ons are available in light gray, black, white, and camouflage.

FP Movement The Way Home Shorts

Nordstrom FP MOVEMENT The Way Home Shorts

Nordstrom

Grab these cute running shorts for just $20 in purple or pink. The shorts have a high-rise, wide elastic waistband and dolphin hems with a slit on the side. The lightweight, machine-washable fabric will help you stay cool while working out. 

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Nordstrom Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Nordstrom

This Supergoop set includes the brand’s popular sunscreens, Unseen Sunscreen and Play. The SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen is fragrance free, completely blends into your skin, and doubles as a primer for makeup. The non-greasy, sweat- and water-resistant Play provides SPF 50 protection for your face and body.

Nordstrom 400-Thread Count Sheet Set

Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sheet Set

Nordstrom

Don’t forget to shop for your home during the sale! If you need a bedding upgrade, these sheets are currently on sale for 32 percent off. The set comes with one flat sheet, one top sheet, and two pillowcases in light gray or white. Made from 400-thread-count, 100-percent cotton sateen fabric, the sheets feel silky smooth. Plus, the material is Oeko-Tex–certified Standard 100, which means it doesn’t contain any harmful substances.

Shop the rest of our picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below. 

Bombas Assorted Six-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks

Nordstrom BOMBAS Assorted 6-Pack SupimaÂ® Cotton Blend Ankle Socks

Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Nordstrom KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Nordstrom

Quay Australia It's My Way Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Nordstrom QUAY AUSTRALIA It's My Way 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom BEYOND YOGA At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Six-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set

NORDSTROM 6-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set

Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag

Nordstrom HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Strand Duffle Bag

Nordstrom

Viking 20-Inch Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle and Grill

Nordstrom 20-Inch Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle & Grill

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moves with You Down Alternative Pillow

NORDSTROM Moves with You Down Alternative Pillow

Nordstrom

Viking Steakhouse Six-Piece Pakka Wood Steak Knife Set

Viking Steakhouse Pakka Wood 6-Piece Steak Knife Set

Nordstrom

Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Nordstrom DRYBAR Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Nordstrom

Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker

Nordstrom Nizza Platform Sneaker (Women) ADIDAS

Nordstrom

Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Diana Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

Gir Ultimate Sprinkles Three-Piece Baking Set

Nordstrom Ultimate Sprinkles 3-Piece Baking Set GIR

Nordstrom
