The Personal Blender Shoppers Call 'Powerful' is 20% Off Right Now

If incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet is part of your New Year’s resolution, you’re in luck. Making smoothies might seem like a time-consuming addition to your everyday routine, but personal blenders can streamline the experience, cutting down on time and counter space.

The Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender is on sale right now for 20 percent off on Amazon. Originally $100, you can snag the appliance for just $80 for a limited time.

Buy It: Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $80 (was $100), Amazon

While the personal blender may not take up much counter space, don’t let its size fool you: The small-but-mighty appliance boasts a 1,100-peak-watt motor, which can pulverize ice and other frozen ingredients with ease. For added convenience, you can blend directly into the 24-ounce single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and take your smoothie to go–all without having to wash any additional dishes.

One five-star reviewer raved about the size and convenience of the Ninja Personal Blender compared to their standard blender: “I was getting tired of hauling out my big old blender to make smoothies,” they said. “This is compact and so much easier to set up, clean up, and store.”

We also appreciate the simple and intuitive controls on this blender—the model even features two “Auto-iQ” presets that offer unique pulsing patterns for the perfect consistency every time. And while the Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender is great for effortlessly making smoothies, it’s also a useful appliance to have on hand for quickly whipping up sauces, dips, soups, and more. If you need a bit of inspiration, the product comes with a recipe guide to help you get started.

And while we highly recommend this product, don’t just take it from us—with an impressive online rating of 4.8 stars and over 4,000 perfect reviews, this fan-favorite product is widely beloved. So whether you’re looking to start your wellness journey in 2023 or want to free up counter space by replacing your old bulky blender, you’ll want to jump on this 20 percent discount before it ends.