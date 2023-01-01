The Personal Blender Shoppers Call 'Powerful' is 20% Off Right Now

The compact appliance easily makes single servings of smoothies with a press of a button.

By Bianca Pineda
Published on January 1, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender
Photo:

Amazon

If incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet is part of your New Year’s resolution, you’re in luck. Making smoothies might seem like a time-consuming addition to your everyday routine, but personal blenders can streamline the experience, cutting down on time and counter space.

The Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender is on sale right now for 20 percent off on Amazon. Originally $100, you can snag the appliance for just $80 for a limited time.

Buy It: Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $80 (was $100), Amazon

While the personal blender may not take up much counter space, don’t let its size fool you: The small-but-mighty appliance boasts a 1,100-peak-watt motor, which can pulverize ice and other frozen ingredients with ease. For added convenience, you can blend directly into the 24-ounce single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and take your smoothie to go–all without having to wash any additional dishes. 

One five-star reviewer raved about the size and convenience of the Ninja Personal Blender compared to their standard blender: “I was getting tired of hauling out my big old blender to make smoothies,” they said. “This is compact and so much easier to set up, clean up, and store.” 

We also appreciate the simple and intuitive controls on this blender—the model even features two “Auto-iQ” presets that offer unique pulsing patterns for the perfect consistency every time. And while the Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender is great for effortlessly making smoothies, it’s also a useful appliance to have on hand for quickly whipping up sauces, dips, soups, and more. If you need a bit of inspiration, the product comes with a recipe guide to help you get started.

And while we highly recommend this product, don’t just take it from us—with an impressive online rating of 4.8 stars and over 4,000 perfect reviews, this fan-favorite product is widely beloved. So whether you’re looking to start your wellness journey in 2023 or want to free up counter space by replacing your old bulky blender, you’ll want to jump on this 20 percent discount before it ends.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Target Deals Roundup Tout
30 Post-Holiday Target Deals We're Eyeing Right Now—Like This iRobot Roomba Vacuum That's $350 Off
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More
Alo Yoga TikTok Viral Airbrush Leggings Tout
This TikTok-Viral Activewear Brand Just Slashed the Price of Its Popular 'Airbrush’ Leggings
Editor-Loved Finds of 2022 tout
From Hair Products to Home Finds, These Are the Best Products Our Shopping Editors Purchased in 2022
Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag
You Can Store a 9-Foot Christmas Tree Inside This Handy Bag—and It’s Only $14
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
This Is the Best-Selling Cast Iron Skillet on Amazon—and It’s Only $20
9-best-electric-kettles-of-2022-tout
The 9 Best Electric Kettles of 2022
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper Scuff Memory Foam Slip tout
These Slippers With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Amazon Best-Sellers—and They’re Under $20
Time Saving Gadgets Black Friday Tout
6 Time-Saving Products to Buy This Black Friday—Including a Roomba for Nearly $100 Off
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Snag These Coffee Machines and Espresso Makers on Sale for Up to 50% Off Before Black Friday
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
25 Best Teaser Deals Tout
The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones