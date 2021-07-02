Trader Joe's Recalled Its Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups Due to Allergy Risk—So Check Your Candy Stash in Case

This fan favorite treat may have traces of peanuts—here's what to know.

Trader Joe's is known for its delicious treats, but one of the brand's most-loved candies, dark chocolate almond butter cups, is part of a recent product recall that the peanut-averse should take note of. According to a recent recall notice on the Trader Joe's website, dark chocolate almond butter cups were recalled since traces of peanut were found in the product that could cause allergic reactions in people with peanut allergies.

The recall announcement impacts the two-count packages of the almond butter cups with sell-by dates of April 5, 2022, April 6, 2022, and April 7, 2022. While the packages are labeled with a warning that the product "may contain traces of… peanut," Trader Joe's has opted to recall the cups due to reports of allergic reactions.

Common in both kids and adults, nut allergies are nothing to take lightly. If you purchased the affected batches of dark chocolate almond butter cups, Trader Joe's urges you not to eat them as the products with the above sell-by dates "may contain peanut protein that could pose a risk for those with severe peanut allergies." You can return your affected product to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.