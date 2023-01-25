10 Gifts Under $50 to Treat Yourself to Now That the Holidays Are Over

Congratulations, you made it through the holiday season and the new year is well underway. It's okay, though, if you're still recovering from the stress of the holidays—or have found yourself all wrapped up in the stress of being back to your regular routine this January. But you know what? It's the perfect time to treat yourself. The end of a year is all about gathering with loved ones. If you celebrate Christmas, that means lavishing family and friends with gifts to show you care. The first months of a new year, though, are all about grounding yourself. Finding new routines and resolutions to make your 2023 the best that it can be. So yes, it's time to treat yourself.

Buying a gift or two for yourself isn't selfish. It doesn't have to break the bank, either. Now is the time to find that new signature fragrance, set your intentions in a gratitude journal, or even just get on top of staying hydrated on the daily. Every item here can serve as a lovely gift to yourself to get your 2023 started off right.

Sephora

Jo Malone London Cologne Discovery Set

Discover a new signature scent for yourself in 2023. Jo Malone London is a luxury perfumery known for its "unique fragrance portfolio." I use their perfume daily, even during work-from-home days when I don't leave the house. The best part? So does my boyfriend. Jo Malone has plenty of gender neutral fragrances. Start out with the brand’s cologne discovery set to find the scent that fits your personality best.

To buy: $20; sephora.com.

Sephora

Laneige Lip Mask Set

It's been a long winter, and your lips are probably feeling it. I've been using Laneige's lip masks for years, and nothing quenches chapped lips quite like it. The brand's iconic Lip Sleeping Mask comes in four different options: Gummy Bear, Vanilla, Sweet Candy, and Berry. Each is sulfate free, contains vitamin C, and works on your lips during the waking hours as well as overnight.

To buy: $24; sephora.com.

Nordstrom

Reversible Tarot Card Pendant Necklace

There's no need to wait for a partner to gift you jewelry. This cute tarot-themed necklace from Nordstrom is made of recycled brass and glass, and layered in 14k gold. It comes in three styles: sun, moon, and fortune, each with an embossed image on one side and three uplifting words on the back. On the fortune necklace, for example, those words are "destiny, luck, opportunity." Gift yourself the kind of energy you're looking to guide you in 2023.

To buy: $18 (was $45); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Sensual Cashmere Crew Socks from Falke

Trust me on this: Cashmere socks are the ultimate cozy gift to yourself. Rock the rest of these colder months with the attainable luxury that comes with wrapping your feet in soft clouds. Shoppers say these Falke socks are "so comfortable, so soft" and "not too bulky."

To buy: $38; nordstrom.com.

Amazon

H2O Capsule Gallon Water Bottle

Leave dehydration in 2022. Go big or go home with this gallon-sized water bottle, the best option if you're always worried about getting enough water. The H2O Capsule Gallon Water Bottle ensures your day's supply is all in one place. It also comes with a handy straw and multiple handles for ease of use. Your body will thank you.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Target

3000 Questions About Me Activity Journal

Whether you're someone who goes hard on New Year's resolutions or someone who avoids them like the plague, this activity journal from Target can help you get closer to your goals in 2023. Questions range from "what's the craziest craving you've ever had?" to "what are a few things you need to cleanse from your life?" This journal is all about getting closer to yourself. Take it for a spin. You may just learn something.

To buy: $10; target.com.

Target

G.L.A.M. Lavender Body Scrub

Turn your showers or baths into a treat. This body scrub from Black-owned business G.L.A.M. is cruelty-free, certified organic, and safe to use on sensitive skin. Scented with yummy, lush lavender, you can use this product to scrub away those top layers of old skin cells and emerge with softer, delicious-smelling skin.

To buy: $15; target.com.

Nordstrom

Upwest x Nordstrom's Softest Throw

Nordstrom promises "hygge vibes" from its Softest Throw Blanket. And don't we all deserve that? We all need a good throw blanket to wrap around ourselves during long winter nights watching Netflix. This one comes in five colors: a dark burnt orange, blue, yellow, cream, and gray. It gets bonus points for the fact that shoppers noted how expensive the blanket looks in their homes.

To buy: $49; nordstrom.com.

Ulta

Grandelash's Lash Fix-It Starter Kit

Grande Cosmetics is incredibly popular these days. The brand became renowned for its GrandeLash-MD serum, which promotes eyelash growth. This Lash Fix-It Starter Kit pairs that famous serum with the GrandeRepair leave-in conditioner. While the serum comes with a thin brush as an applicator, the leave-in conditioner boasts an applicator much closer in style to the traditional mascara wand. That makes the set the perfect starting point for anyone looking to try out the trend, but who may also need to get used to placing a serum so close to their eyes.

To buy: $39; ulta.com.

Nordstrom

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Leave-In Styling Treatment

Here's something that works for all hair types and textures. After a long season of holiday parties and gatherings, your hair could probably use some rehabilitation. This leave-in styling treatment from Olaplex uses the brand's patented Bond Building Technology to smooth, strengthen, and protect hair. It's worked for me, keeping my natural textured hair moisturized and frizz-free both when worn natural and when using it to extend the life of a silk press. The treatment is incredibly easy to use: Simply rub a dime-size amount in your hands and then distribute it throughout your hair, wet or dry.

To buy: $30; nordstrom.com.