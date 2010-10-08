Wedding New Uses for Old Things

By Real Simple
Updated December 08, 2014
Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Surprising ways household objects help with your wedding day plans.
Party Hat as Confetti Holder

Party Hat as Confetti Holder

Hang party hats upside down and fill with colorful ready-to-be-thrown confetti.

Tulle as Votive Embellishment

Tulle as Votive Embellishment

Add a feminine and romantic touch to the reception by illuminating tables with an array of small glass votives wrapped in delicate white tulle.

Washi Tape as Cocktail Flag

Washi Tape as Cocktail Flag

Skip drink umbrellas in favor of this low-effort DIY option. Attach decorative tape to coffee stirrers and drop into signature cocktails. Guests will, well, drink to that!

Ribbon as Cake Stand Embellishment

Ribbon as Cake Stand Embellishment

Take your cake stand to new heights by wrapping a plain glass vase with a ribbon in your signature shade.

Gift Tag as Glass Marker

Gift Tag as Glass Marker

Personalize key tags and attach to glass stems with a decorative ribbon. This way, each guest can fill their own glass with whatever tastes right!

Frame as Table Numbers

Frame as Table Numbers

Grab your bridesmaids and settle in for a night of crafting. With this easy DIY project, it’s a breeze to create table numbers that are beautiful and budget-friendly. Purchase cheap frames (or use ones you already have on hand), attach numbered stickers to a background in your signature color, and frame.

Teddy Bear as Ring Bearer

Teddy Bear as Ring Bearer

Send your ring bearer down the aisle with a plush teddy bear (rings tied to a bow around its neck) and cue the “awws.” Bonus: Once the ceremony ends, your ring bearer has a cuddly new toy to commemorate the day.

Paper as Boutonniere

Paper as Boutonniere

Create an accessory that doubles as a keepsake by crafting the boutonniere out of your favorite song, reading, or even love letter.

Get the how-tos here.

Hair Clip as Shoe Embellishment

Hair Clip as Shoe Embellishment

Are those comfy pumps in need of something special for your big day? Attach your favorite sparkly hair clip to add just the right amount of flair.

Doily as Candle Holder

Doily as Candle Holder

Looking for an easy and inexpensive way to dress up tables? Give pillar candles delicate, lacey embellishments by folding doilies in half, wrapping them around candles, and securing with tape.

Brooch as Bouquet Embellishment

Brooch as Bouquet Embellishment

Whether you’ve held onto your grandmother’s keepsake or purchased something special for this occasion, add some bling to your bouquet. The flowers may last only a few days, but you’ll always have the pin—and the memories that go along with it.

Wrapping Paper as Napkin Ring

Wrapping Paper as Napkin Ring

Cut even strips of leftover wrapping paper, wrap around a napkin, and affix with tape. There’s no easier—or cheaper—way to dress up place settings.

CD Sleeve as Confetti Holder

CD Sleeve as Confetti Holder

Has your iPod player rendered that stack of CDs useless? Collect the spare sleeves, fill with confetti, and pass out to guests so they’re prepared to send off the happy couple.

Bleach as Flower Preserver

Paul Whicheloe

To get more bang for your bouquet, add a few drops of bleach to the water to prevent bacteria growth and keep stems from mildewing.

Cupcake Liner as Mason Jar Lining

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Secure a cupcake liner over the top of a jar with a rubber band. It can be a temporary fix if you’ve lost the lid, a pretty solution to keep flies out of the lemonade, or a cute topper for a gift-in-a-jar.

Candlestick as Bud Vase

Yasu + Junko

Cut stems short and add water to keep blooms upright for a night. (Alas, beauty is fleeting.)

Use a Wineglass as a Candleholder

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Give some height to a candle display by perching a pillar on an upside-down wineglass.

Wrapping Paper as Confetti

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

You could toss old giftwrap in the garbage or… in the air. Use a hold punch to turn gently used paper (or last year’s stock) into confetti.

Cake Stand as Candle Holder

James Merrell

Create a candle centerpiece to light up your wedding (or you dinner table) by using cake stands as platforms for votive and pillar candles in assorted sizes.

Cake Stand as Appetizer Server

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

To cut down on waiting time for hors d’oeuvres, stack a small cake stand on top of a larger one to increase your surface area for canapés or crudités and free up precious table space.

Clothespin as Placecard Holder

Let guests locate their seats in a creative way. Clip a miniature clothespin to the bottom of each paper to create the base for a rustic escort card display.

Glasses Case as Makeup Organizer

Glasses Case as Makeup Organizer

With the cameras flashing and all eyes on you, there’s a lot of pressure to look your very best. Stash extra makeup—think lip gloss and concealer—in an empty glasses case and tuck in your purse for quick touch up’s throughout the day.

Cooking Spray as Candlestick Cleaner

James Baigrie

Celebrating by candlelight? Spray the inside of a votive holder with a thin coating before dropping in a tea light. After the candle has burned down, the remaining wax will slip out.

Clip-On Earrings as Shoe Embellishments

Tara Donne

Channel Grandma’s style and update plain white wedding shoes (or everyday ballet flats) with a funky pair of clip-on earrings. Attach them to the shoes at the center (or slightly off center), and let your fancy footwork peek out from under your gown. You'll be able to update your bejeweled flats as quickly as you change your mood.

Picture Frame as Drink Tray

Andrew McCaul

Make a chic serving tray with an extra frame. Place a double of your favorite photo (so as not to ruin the original in case of condensation) under the glass and set out the drinks.

Pewter Tray as Guest Book

RealSimple.com

Create a one-of-a-kind wedding keepsake by renting an engraving pen from a hardware store and asking guests to sign their names on the platter.

Lightbulb as Ribbon Smoother

Tara Donne

To smooth a wrinkled ribbon, hold it taut, run it over the surface of a clean, warm (but not too hot) lightbulb. (Caution: To avoid singeing the fabric, don't use a bulb that has been on for more than five minutes or so.) You'll have a beautiful bow all without hauling out the iron.

Raisin as Champagne Restorer

James Baigrie

Drop a raisin into the open bottle a few minutes before pouring and any last gasps of carbon dioxide that are left in the wine will stick to the raisin’s ridged surface, then release again as tiny bubbles. A little more sparkle to lift your spirits.

Tea Cup as Snack Server

Tara Donne

Serve small snacks, like Jordan almonds in vintage tea cups at your wedding or other parties. (Or use them as favors if you can find full sets at flea markets or on eBay.)

Toothbrush Holder as Vase

Andrew McCaul

Display individual blooms (peonies and ranunculus work well) in each hole and fill with water for a foolproof, evenly spaced arrangement.

Wine Glasses as Candle Holders

Formula Z/S

Elevate tealights or plain votives. Place a candle in a thick-walled glass and anchor it with a thin layer of sand or small pebbles for more elegant mood lighting.

