New Uses for Shoes
Step Stool as Shoe Organizer
Rest your soles. Store shoes on the tiers of a stool in the closet.
Deodorant as Blister Preventer
Make breaking shoes in less of a pain. Rub clear-gel deodorant on spots prone to blistering before you step out in a stiff new pair.
Sandpaper as Sole Scuffer
Fall for new shoes, not in them. Rub medium-grit sandpaper over the bottoms to give slippery soles some traction.
Hair Clip as Shoe Embellishment
Are those comfy pumps in need of something special for your big day? Attach your favorite sparkly hair clip to add just the right amount of flair.
Ribbon as Shoelace
Let everyone know you march to the beat of your own drum; use colorful ribbon in place of shoelaces. Change when the mood strikes.
Cotton Balls as Shoe Resizer
Give roomy heels and ballet flats a perfect fit (so you don't pull a Cinderella) by filling in the toe area with some cotton balls.
Tape as Shoelace Aglets
Seal the end of a frayed shoelace rather than running out for a replacement.
Dryer Sheet as Shoe Freshener
Roll up one sheet per slipper, sneaker, or loafer, insert, and forget about stinky shoes. (Bonus uses: Toss them in hampers, on closet shelves, in diaper bags.)
Clip-On Earrings as Shoe Embellishments
Channel Grandma’s style and update plain white wedding shoes (or everyday ballet flats) with a funky pair of clip-on earrings. Attach them to the shoes at the center (or slightly off center), and let your fancy footwork peek out from under your gown. You'll be able to update your bejeweled flats as quickly as you change your mood.
Emery Board as Stain Remover
Remove small stains from suede by gently rubbing the file (either side) across the problem area a few times to get rid of the splotch and refresh the nap.
Newspaper as Shoe Deodorizer
Help shoes keep their shape and smell fresh by stuffing them with newspaper after wearing them.
Plastic Trays as Boot Holders
Contain rain-boot runoff by placing a tray near the entryway when wet weather descends.
Shoe Box as File Storage
Give unattractive filing cabinets the boot and store all bills and documents inside shoe boxes covered in decorative paper.
Shoe Organizer as Gift Wrap Storage
Arrange gift wrapping supplies so you can easily locate bows, ribbons, scissors, and tape.
Shoe Organizer as Spice Rack
Organize the spice cabinet by transferring canisters to the pockets and mounting the holder inside the pantry.
Shoe Polish as Furniture Polish
Spruce up wood furniture by filling in scratches with shoe polish in a similar shade.
Soda Bottle as Boot Supporter
Insert an empty one-liter plastic bottle into a tall boot to keep it from sagging, creasing, or toppling over. Bonus: Upright boots create space on your closet floor to fill as you please (hmm…more boots?).
Wine Bottle as Boot Supporter
Preserve the shape of tall leather boots by placing a bottle into each one's shaft for reinforcement.
Lip Balm as Shoelace Securer
Keep shoelaces from coming undone by creating your own version of waxed laces: Just use the balm to coat the strings where you loop and knot and they won’t budge.
Cooking Oil as Shoe Polish
Use a damp cloth to wipe away dirt, then apply a small drop of oil to a soft cloth and rub the surface to remove scuff marks.
Plastic Bag as Shoe Protector
It will never be a fashion trend, but tying bags over your shoes can keep you from tracking mud into the house when you come in, or protect slippers from dirt, snow, or rain when you run out to fetch the paper from the front lawn. (Be careful when walking on smooth surfaces, as the plastic won't give you any traction.)
Shearling Boot as Pot Holder
If your shearling boots have passed “broken-in” on their way to “disreputable” (or if you’re simply over the craze), you can still make good use of them. Cut a square from the shaft of a boot and use it to grab hot pot handles. Just be sure to clean the shearling first.
Shoes as Growth Chart
Record how quickly your child has grown by lining up shoes in a shadow box and labeling them with the appropriate ages. This growth chart is way prettier than pencil marks on the wall.
Shower Cap as Shoe Bag
Prevent dirt or sand-covered shoes from mingling (and soiling) neatly packed clothes in your suitcase.
Starch as Stain Blocker
Spray starch on white sneakers to help repel dirt and grime and keep your kicks looking fresh from the box.
Dusting Cloths as Shoe Cleaners
Revive last season's leather shoes by giving them a wipe with a dusting cloth to remove dirt and lint that's accumulated over the months.
Socks as Shoe Protectors
Use athletic socks to sheathe your nicest shoes inside a suitcase. Protecting them from wear and tear when you're on the road.
Vinegar as Shoe Cleaner
Erase salt stains from leather and suede shoes by making a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water and applying it with a cotton rag.
Wine Box as Shoe Storage
Warehouse your shoes in an empty wine-bottle carton wrapped in pretty paper.
Newspaper as Shoe Dryer
Dry damp shoes and boots (and help them keep their shape) by stuffing their insides with crumpled paper.