Pet-Themed New Uses for Old Things
Rubber Glove as Pet Hair Remover
Put on a damp rubber dishwashing glove and run your hand over hair-covered upholstery—the hair will cling to the glove, not the sofa. Rinse off the glove in the sink (with the drain catcher in place, of course).
Bleach Bottle as Cat Litter Scoop
Cut diagonally across the middle of an empty, clean bottle, toss the base, and use the half with the handle to scoop up soil or cat litter.
Olive Oil as Cat Food Supplement
Prevent hair balls. Add ⅛ to 1¼ teaspoon to your cat’s food for easy digestion.
Key Protectors as Jingle Stoppers
You love your dog and can even tolerate the occasional barking. But you could do without the incessant jinglejangle of his tags. Well, here’s a new trick for you: Cover them with rubber key protectors.
Courtesy of reader Jayne Burns of Sebastopol, California
Plastic Bags as Hand Protectors
Fact: There are some things you'd just as soon not touch with your bare hands. Use bags as gloves to handle what's messy (say, chicken carcasses) or just plain gross (like the little "presents" the dog leaves in the front yard), then turn them inside out to trap the offending matter within for easy disposal.
Velcro as Pet Bowl Securer
Keep Fido’s bowl from migrating away from its designated spot with a few pieces of Velcro on its bottom side.
Dish Towel as Dog Toy
Whip up a dog toy. Find three old towels. Cut an inch wide strip from one short end of two of the towels. Use one strip to tie the three towels firmly together at one end. Tightly braid them, then tie the other end with the second strip.
Mailbox as Bird House
Attract new neighbors by nailing an old mailbox to a branch and watch house finches and wrens flock to feather their nests.