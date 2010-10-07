Pet-Themed New Uses for Old Things

By Real Simple
Updated June 25, 2013
Antonis Achilleos
The hidden talents for common household items.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Rubber Glove as Pet Hair Remover

Antonis Achilleos

Put on a damp rubber dishwashing glove and run your hand over hair-covered upholstery—the hair will cling to the glove, not the sofa. Rinse off the glove in the sink (with the drain catcher in place, of course).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Bleach Bottle as Cat Litter Scoop

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Cut diagonally across the middle of an empty, clean bottle, toss the base, and use the half with the handle to scoop up soil or cat litter.

3 of 8

Olive Oil as Cat Food Supplement

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Prevent hair balls. Add ⅛ to 1¼ teaspoon to your cat’s food for easy digestion.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Key Protectors as Jingle Stoppers

John Lawton

You love your dog and can even tolerate the occasional barking. But you could do without the incessant jinglejangle of his tags. Well, here’s a new trick for you: Cover them with rubber key protectors.

Courtesy of reader Jayne Burns of Sebastopol, California

5 of 8

Plastic Bags as Hand Protectors

Kana Okada

Fact: There are some things you'd just as soon not touch with your bare hands. Use bags as gloves to handle what's messy (say, chicken carcasses) or just plain gross (like the little "presents" the dog leaves in the front yard), then turn them inside out to trap the offending matter within for easy disposal.

6 of 8

Velcro as Pet Bowl Securer

Aya Brackett

Keep Fido’s bowl from migrating away from its designated spot with a few pieces of Velcro on its bottom side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Dish Towel as Dog Toy

David Prince

Whip up a dog toy. Find three old towels. Cut an inch wide strip from one short end of two of the towels. Use one strip to tie the three towels firmly together at one end. Tightly braid them, then tie the other end with the second strip.

8 of 8

Mailbox as Bird House

TRIA GIOVAN

Attract new neighbors by nailing an old mailbox to a branch and watch house finches and wrens flock to feather their nests.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple